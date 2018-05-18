Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The Internet of Trash: IoT Has a Looming E-Waste Problem

Posted by msmash
As we add computing and radios to more things, we're also adding to the problem of e-waste. The United Nations found that people generated 44.7 million metric tons of e-waste globally in 2016, and expects that to grow to 52.2 million metric tons by 2021. From a report: There are two issues. We're adding semiconductors to products that previously had none, and we're also shortening the life of devices as we add more computing, turning products that might last 15 years into ones that must be replaced every five years. In fact, many small connected devices such as trackers, jewelry, or wearables are designed to fail once the battery dies. At that point, the consumer tosses it out and buys another.

  • APPLE to thin and to hard to repair $5000 imac pro is really bad storage locked to the T2 chip on board as well?

  • Digital controls are pretty damn reliable, if properly designed, often better than clockwork timers. Assuming the device is something like a washer/dryer that doesn't NEED wifi to run, it will work long after support is dropped by the manufacturer. It just won't be a connected device, and you won't be able to start a load of laundry in New Jersey from a cell phone in Hong Kong. No great loss.
    • Clockwork timers are pretty easy to repair/replace. It wasn't very long about that kind of "repair" was considered routine maintenance.

      An electronic controller that has tendrils throughout the produce is virtually impossible to repair aftermarket.
      • Electronic controllers in most appliances are a snap to replace. Unfortunately most manufacturers charge exorbitant fees for replacement boards. €300 - €600 for things like washing machines or central heating is not uncommon.

      • On something like a washing machine it's just not an option any more with modern efficiency demands. It has to detect the load, correct for water temperature etc etc. Water and power consumption minimization requires microcontrollers.

        • Or just go with something that barely meets legal efficiency standards, like a "commercial" Speed Queen. I doubt the excess energy you use will be more than that required to build a new washer and import it from China every 3 years :D
          • Follow the news bro.. Speed Queen is changed as of last year, many people are turned off.
            • Seems the drum mechanism is somewhat changed, but you can still get them with relatively simple digital or even analog controls.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by bosef1 ( 208943 )

              I would actually be interested to know more. I know I can use Google to try and find out more, but you seem like you're in the know. Do you have a link you consider reputable that describes the changes?

  • Who the fuck asked for a toaster with the ability to send you a text when the toast is done?

    My grandparents bought a washing machine, a fridge, a freezer and a toaster when they got married. They used all of them until they moved into the retirement home.

    Meanwhile, everything but the fridge my wife owned when I moved in eighteen years ago has been replaced at least once, some of them (washing machine) more than once, and the cycle seems to be speeding up. Things are made cheaper, with features no one is a

    • I moved into my apartment almost 9 years ago...

      It has the (new on purchase) ...
      (1) Fridge, still working and has "digital" controls
      (2) Dishwasher, this is the old kind with a rotary dial
      (3) Gas stove -- 24" stove, not different from most other stoves, but the ignition electronics still work fine.

      My parents' house has a fancy digital stove/oven that's 15 years old and also still works well.

    • If you try to fix this problem, then you're stepping on the corporations right to make more and more profit, which is apparently god-given or something.

  • If you add IoT to a product, that means there's gold, copper, rare earths, etc. that should make recycling them a lot more attractive.

    Maybe the separation processes and resulting waste aren't all that great for the environment but I would think there might be a silver lining here.

    • It's not worth the effort to take apart every single junk IoT just to get a minuscule amount of materials that could be re-usable.

    • Capital required on capital gained makes it just not worth it.

      Maybe if at some point electrical power is defacto free and we have self-repairing robots with human like AI they can sift through our trash heaps and recycle everything. I'm afraid they won't have much use for us though.

    • Not so much any more. The electronics industry has gotten very good at minimising the need for those expensive minerals. Copper, certainly. But gold? Not really. The only gold you'll find in your Internet of tat is the microscopically thin wire connecting a chip die to the package. You don't get gold circuit boards any more, and you rarely even get gold-plated contacts. The minerals aren't worth the costs of separating them out.

  • Pretty much soon you will have hardware that you subscribe to for monthly replacements..

    • You will. I'll be the crazy guy buying used stuff off of Craigslist or picking working used hardware off the curbside....

      • The point of the article is that these things are breaking, and therefore are not usable. You are welcome to pick up other people's IoT junk, but I doubt it will be very useful to you
        • No, I'll be picking up the 25 year old not-connected "junk" that some dumb sod's wife nagged them to upgrade to the latest and greatest :D
  • If there was a place I could go to and get paid for the metal weight value of the stuff I don't want anymore (like when I junk a car), that would really entice me to quit just tossing my old junk into the nearest bin.
    • At least in California, there are scrap metal places that will take things like air conditioners and heavier appliances and pay you by metal weight.
  • I just wonder what's going to happen when all the people spending $300-500 on wireless headphones find out they have a glued-in non-replacable battery that will turn their expensive "investment" into landfill within about 3 years.

    It's an environmental nightmare, but will they go out and repeat the same mistake for another $300-500 or realize a wire isn't all that bad a lot of the time?

  • Warranty period too short (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @03:48PM (#56634868)
    The solution is simple, double the mandated warranty period. Let companies worry about keeping the products working for that long, and while some people will choose to replace before the warranty is up, they will be useful longer to the next owner. Less will get thrown out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      In some jurisdictions there is the notion of a legal warranty where the length also varies by the type of product. e.g. people have a reasonable expectation that fridges last a long time.

