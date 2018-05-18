The Internet of Trash: IoT Has a Looming E-Waste Problem (ieee.org) 34
As we add computing and radios to more things, we're also adding to the problem of e-waste. The United Nations found that people generated 44.7 million metric tons of e-waste globally in 2016, and expects that to grow to 52.2 million metric tons by 2021. From a report: There are two issues. We're adding semiconductors to products that previously had none, and we're also shortening the life of devices as we add more computing, turning products that might last 15 years into ones that must be replaced every five years. In fact, many small connected devices such as trackers, jewelry, or wearables are designed to fail once the battery dies. At that point, the consumer tosses it out and buys another.
APPLE to thin and to hard to repair $5000 imac pro (Score:2)
APPLE to thin and to hard to repair $5000 imac pro is really bad storage locked to the T2 chip on board as well?
Digital controls (Score:2)
An electronic controller that has tendrils throughout the produce is virtually impossible to repair aftermarket.
On something like a washing machine it's just not an option any more with modern efficiency demands. It has to detect the load, correct for water temperature etc etc. Water and power consumption minimization requires microcontrollers.
I would actually be interested to know more. I know I can use Google to try and find out more, but you seem like you're in the know. Do you have a link you consider reputable that describes the changes?
Maybe not everything needs a net connection? (Score:1)
Who the fuck asked for a toaster with the ability to send you a text when the toast is done?
My grandparents bought a washing machine, a fridge, a freezer and a toaster when they got married. They used all of them until they moved into the retirement home.
Meanwhile, everything but the fridge my wife owned when I moved in eighteen years ago has been replaced at least once, some of them (washing machine) more than once, and the cycle seems to be speeding up. Things are made cheaper, with features no one is a
I moved into my apartment almost 9 years ago...
It has the (new on purchase)
...
(1) Fridge, still working and has "digital" controls
(2) Dishwasher, this is the old kind with a rotary dial
(3) Gas stove -- 24" stove, not different from most other stoves, but the ignition electronics still work fine.
My parents' house has a fancy digital stove/oven that's 15 years old and also still works well.
Doesn't IoT mean trash is more valuable? (Score:2)
If you add IoT to a product, that means there's gold, copper, rare earths, etc. that should make recycling them a lot more attractive.
Maybe the separation processes and resulting waste aren't all that great for the environment but I would think there might be a silver lining here.
Capital required on capital gained makes it just not worth it.
Maybe if at some point electrical power is defacto free and we have self-repairing robots with human like AI they can sift through our trash heaps and recycle everything. I'm afraid they won't have much use for us though.
Not so much any more. The electronics industry has gotten very good at minimising the need for those expensive minerals. Copper, certainly. But gold? Not really. The only gold you'll find in your Internet of tat is the microscopically thin wire connecting a chip die to the package. You don't get gold circuit boards any more, and you rarely even get gold-plated contacts. The minerals aren't worth the costs of separating them out.
Subscription hardware. (Score:2)
You will. I'll be the crazy guy buying used stuff off of Craigslist or picking working used hardware off the curbside....
Recycling centers that offer a monetary reward (Score:1)
Wireless handphones anyone? (Score:2)
It's an environmental nightmare, but will they go out and repeat the same mistake for another $300-500 or realize a wire isn't all that bad a lot of the time?
eh, these are the people buying $500+ cell phones with same issue, they don't care
Warranty period too short (Score:3)
