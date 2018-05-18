Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Elon Musk Pitches 150 MPH Rides In Boring Company Tunnels For $1 (engadget.com) 26

Posted by BeauHD from the ride-of-your-life dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: At The Boring Company Information Session not all of the talk centered on flamethrowers. Elon Musk and project leader Steve Davis described many details of their visions for an underground network that could alleviate traffic problems in big cities. Musk said "we're not suggesting this to the exclusion of other approaches," but did take a moment to call out flying taxi solutions (like Uber Elevate) right off the bat due to danger and noise.

Earlier in the evening Musk retweeted an LA Metro tweet that said it's coordinating with The Boring Company on its test and said the two will be "partners" going forward. Much of what Musk discussed about how his concept in-city Loop would work has been answered in concept videos and the company's FAQ, but he specifically said that the plan is for rides that cost a $1, and carry up to 16 passengers through hundreds of tunnels to those small, parking space-size tunnels located throughout a city. Test runs in the loop have already hit a couple of hundred miles an hour, and Musk's plan is for vacuum Hyperloop tubes between cities that enable travel in pressurized carts at up to 300 MPH. That's compared to 150 MPH in the in-city Loop carts, all without slowing down due to traffic or anything else. The main concern is hitting speeds that are still comfortable for people inside. The timeframe for when the "weird little Disney ride in the middle of LA" will be available to the public is unclear.

  • It's fun until you come to the end of the tunnel.

    • "It's fun until you come to the end of the tunnel."

      And remember, sometimes the light at the end of a tunnel is a train.

  • Transportation isn't supposed to be fun. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Where's an airline exec when you need them?

  • This guy is the Edison of our time. Pure genius!
    • He'd probably prefer to be compared to Tesla...
    • Careful with your comparisons ... Tesla was the genius, Edison was the copycatter :D

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by fplant ( 4054431 )

      You're not actually believing this are you?
      He did put together some nice animations, and pulled the $1 figure out of... well I don't know where, but where's the engineering analysis and the business plan?
      Why does he think he can be that much cheaper, faster, and more efficient than any other type of transportation? Where are the efficiencies gained?

  • He also mentioned that his pet snail, Gary, is still 15 times faster than his tunnel boring machine. [businessinsider.com] It looks like there is an upgrade in the TBM's future, as the snail will soon only be 10 times faster!

