Elon Musk Pitches 150 MPH Rides In Boring Company Tunnels For $1 (engadget.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: At The Boring Company Information Session not all of the talk centered on flamethrowers. Elon Musk and project leader Steve Davis described many details of their visions for an underground network that could alleviate traffic problems in big cities. Musk said "we're not suggesting this to the exclusion of other approaches," but did take a moment to call out flying taxi solutions (like Uber Elevate) right off the bat due to danger and noise.
Earlier in the evening Musk retweeted an LA Metro tweet that said it's coordinating with The Boring Company on its test and said the two will be "partners" going forward. Much of what Musk discussed about how his concept in-city Loop would work has been answered in concept videos and the company's FAQ, but he specifically said that the plan is for rides that cost a $1, and carry up to 16 passengers through hundreds of tunnels to those small, parking space-size tunnels located throughout a city. Test runs in the loop have already hit a couple of hundred miles an hour, and Musk's plan is for vacuum Hyperloop tubes between cities that enable travel in pressurized carts at up to 300 MPH. That's compared to 150 MPH in the in-city Loop carts, all without slowing down due to traffic or anything else. The main concern is hitting speeds that are still comfortable for people inside. The timeframe for when the "weird little Disney ride in the middle of LA" will be available to the public is unclear.
It's fun until you come to the end of the tunnel.
Point-to-point is still a fixed route unless you're moving the endpoints constantly.
This makes my head hurt. Differentiate point-to-point from a fixed route...
They're terms of art in the transportation sector, so it's jargon, not English. The English meaning doesn't have to make sense.
Generally speaking, point-to-point means no set schedule and no defined order. Fixed route means visit order of each stop is immutable, and usually scheduled. Light rail is the classical fixed route example. The train has no choice about which stations it will pass in which order. (Nor does the train driver, for the pedantic among us.)
"It's fun until you come to the end of the tunnel."
And remember, sometimes the light at the end of a tunnel is a train.
Where's an airline exec when you need them?
BBC says it was a plane leased from Mexican company called Damojh.
I thought Cubana flew mostly Russian aircraft with some Embraers thrown in.
Aeroflot (the Russian national airline) won't even fly Russian aircraft. [wikipedia.org]
You're not actually believing this are you?
He did put together some nice animations, and pulled the $1 figure out of... well I don't know where, but where's the engineering analysis and the business plan?
Why does he think he can be that much cheaper, faster, and more efficient than any other type of transportation? Where are the efficiencies gained?
