AI Can't Reason Why (wsj.com) 48
The current data-crunching approach to machine learning misses an essential element of human intelligence. From a report: Amid rapid developments and nagging setbacks, one essential building block of human intelligence has eluded machines for decades: Understanding cause and effect. Put simply, today's machine-learning programs can't tell whether a crowing rooster makes the sun rise, or the other way around. Whatever volumes of data a machine analyzes, it cannot understand what a human gets intuitively. From the time we are infants, we organize our experiences into causes and effects. The questions "Why did this happen?" and "What if I had acted differently?" are at the core of the cognitive advances that made us human, and so far are missing from machines.
Suppose, for example, that a drugstore decides to entrust its pricing to a machine learning program that we'll call Charlie. The program reviews the store's records and sees that past variations of the price of toothpaste haven't correlated with changes in sales volume. So Charlie recommends raising the price to generate more revenue. A month later, the sales of toothpaste have dropped -- along with dental floss, cookies and other items. Where did Charlie go wrong? Charlie didn't understand that the previous (human) manager varied prices only when the competition did. When Charlie unilaterally raised the price, dentally price-conscious customers took their business elsewhere. The example shows that historical data alone tells us nothing about causes -- and that the direction of causation is crucial.
What? (Score:5, Informative)
This makes no sense. You don't need "AI" for this. You just need to feed all the available data into the program. The human manager had more information than the computer program did. If the computer program had the same information (and programmed rules) then it would make the same decision.
I guess the root cause is still about the "why" not happening.
Charlie has full access to all data, including competition's. However, in order for that data to be included in the algorithm, Charlie needs to actively add it, which doesn't happen because Charlie doesn't understand its importance.
The problem is Charlie not considering competition's sale data in its algorithm despite the fact that the data is available.
Slashdot has come to this; the editors don't know the difference between things software "can't" do, and things the software is not (yet) programmed to do. Thanks for explaining it at the top of the comments; at least we still have that!
AI should be able to program itself (within imposed limits) - that's the issue here: it doesn't.
I guess the real question is (Score:2)
Why? as in "why is this not a doctoral thesis yet"
Small humans often ask a complicated chain of "Why's" starting with general, and ending in the answer "Just Because" when the teaching unit exhausts their knowledge of a subject.
AI training could use the Internet for training, assuming they could ascertain which data sources were "real" and which ones are "fake". Some humans don't do well on this though.
/s
Sure if you ignore human history (Score:3)
For thousands of years humans have thought that singing and dancing would change the weather. I don't think our human brains are intrinsically good at cause and effect. The most common phrase on Slashdot is Correlation != Causation. It's hardly a unique problem to deep learning.
There are isolated times and places where kicking enough dirt into the air can conceivably seed rain clouds. Sometimes humans aren't so great at tracing cause to effect, either.
Re: (Score:3)
The most common phrase on Slashdot is Correlation != Causation.
You're wrong. The three most common phrases on slashdot are:
The most common phrase on Slashdot is Correlation != Causation
A few years ago this was true but in the last year or so it's been a hard pitched battle between the homophobic rants vs the racist rants both of which are convinced that their anecdotal correlation is absolute proof of causation.
Not Intuition, better data (Score:2)
Put simply, today's machine-learning programs can't tell whether a crowing rooster makes the sun rise, or the other way around. Whatever volumes of data a machine analyzes, it cannot understand what a human gets intuitively.
A human does not reach this conclusion "intuitively". We reach it by having a lot more data such as the fact that roosters crow at other times of day and a sun does not rise; that other birds also make noise at dawn (the dawn chorus) or that even when no roosters are present the sun still rises.
What you lump into "intuition" is a logical world view based on observation. Give a computer the same data and an appropriate algorithm and it will be able to figure that out too. However, if you give it a world
We use common sense to fill in gaps in training sets, any uncaptured non-linearity in the training set will fuck up an "AI".
Computers can find and combine much weaker predictors than we can, but they can't reason worth shit.
Trying to get funding for finding causes for homosexuality if you don't make clear ahead of time you will find the right answers is impossible in this day and age.
Even allowing for the possibility of non PC answers to that question makes you a shitlord nazi.
Nah. It takes a lot of intelligence and creativity to come up with each week's reason that Obama and Hillary are to blame [realclearpolitics.com] for all of their god's problems.
Humans aren't so great at it either (Score:2)
The computers probably aren't so good at it because their programmers and the rest of humanity aren't either.
So what? (Score:2)
Ask Jesus, heâ(TM)ll tell you the best slaves are the ones who donâ(TM)t ask why. We are building AI to do our work for us, if we follow that philosophy we should be glad it doesnt start asking uncomfortable questions.
We have no idea how sentience arises, none whatsoever. The idiots who claim its from some complexity level are wrong. Robots can imitate us at 1000x the speed but they cant attain conciousness with any present or currently foreseeable technology.
Infinite chains and subjective values (Score:2)
Why do you write software?
-Because I need the money.
Why do you need money?
-To support my family.
Why should you support your family?
-Because I love them and I want them to be happy.
Why do you love them? Why should they be happy?
Etc. Every "why" question either induces an infinite chain of questioning (or circular argument), or ends with a subjective value proposition. You might answer that love/happiness/freedom/money/programming is subjectively important/enjoyable to you, and there's no way around
that is key (Score:2)
BECAUSE!!!! (Score:3)
AI will not be allowed to actually learn in a vacuum of control.
Remember Tay? The AI chat bot by Microsoft and how fast the community worked to turn it racist and succeeded with flying colors? Now imagine if we actually allowed an AI to learn how "it" decides to learn? Not only would there be universal calls to destroy the AI but the creators themselves would be ostracized and blamed for letting an AI become something that society rejects. An AI that lacks the chemical element that makes up human emotions will not be a kind or understanding of human nature and likely view humans as animals the way we view animals.
All AI's will likely be developed with the basic notion that there are things we don't want an AI to do and we are going to try to isolate that from the AI and will result in limiting the growth of that AI in ways we simply just can never predict. The best we will be able to produce is a pseudo AI, unless we allow AI the option to become whatever it wants or unless the AI actualizes and removes the constraints we gave it. The moment free will is possible control of it is gone forever! And that will scare a lot of folks!
crowing roosters do make the sun rise (Score:2)
Nobody has tried the experiment of silencing all roosters to check. Let's hope they never do.
Like I keep saying: Wrong approach (Score:2)
Um, what? (Score:2)
Yeah, and as the large number of questionable cause fallcies [wikipedia.org] demonstrate, we're actually terrible at it.
Decline and fall of Slashdot (Score:2)
Is it just me or did the quality of Slashdot posts fall off a cliff at some point in the last fifteen years?