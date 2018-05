Did Google's Duplex Testing Break the Law?

An anonymous reader writes:The Mercury News also reports that legal experts "raised questions about how Google's possible need to record Duplex's phone conversations to improve its artificial intelligence may come in conflict with California's strict two-party consent law , where all parties involved in a private phone conversation need to agree to being recorded."For another perspective, Gizmodo's senior reviews editor reminds readers that " pretty much all tech demos are fake as hell ." Speaking of Google's controversial Duplex demo , she writes that "If it didn't happen, if it is all a lie, well then I'll be totally disappointed. But I can't say I'll be surprised."