Estonia To Become the World's First Free Public Transport Nation (citylab.com) 43
On July 1st, the country of Estonia will create the largest 24/7 free public transit zone in the world, making it feasibly possible to travel by bus from one end of the 1.3 million-strong Baltic nation to the other without paying a cent. CityLab reports: Estonia is already a world leader in free public transit: In 2013, all public transit in its capital, Tallinn, became free to local residents (but not tourists or other visitors, even those from other parts of the country). The new national free-ride scheme with extend this model even further, making all state-run bus travel in rural municipalities free and extending cost-free transit out from the capital into other regions. The plan will not, however, extend Tallinn's existing free public transit policies to other Estonian cities, and it also won't make riding Tallinn transit free to visitors (at least, not initially). So while most of the country's land area and population -- which is overwhelmingly concentrated around Tallinn -- should get fare-free daily lives, it's not precisely the case that no Estonian will ever buy a bus ticket in their own country again. Further reading: Pop-Up City
Re: great! (Score:1)
Automobiles largely donâ(TM)t make sense in most of Europe. Cities are built on human scale without the suburbs we had to build to get away from our wonderful diversity here.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Estonia is not a poor country. Per capita GDP there is close to France and higher than Portugal.
Re:great! (Score:4, Informative)
Given their fairly low homelessness rate (about 1/3 of US) that is not such a pressing need as it would be in some other places.
Re: (Score:1)
Once more, with emphasis:
Conservatives know the price of everything and the value of nothing.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Conservatives know the price of everything and the value of nothing.
If the price doesn't reflect the value then you're doing it wrong.
Re:Once more, with emphasis (Score:4, Insightful)
Conservatives know the price of everything and the value of nothing.
If the price doesn't reflect the value then you're doing it wrong.
If you don't know what the value is, how could you possibly determine whether the value is accurately reflected by the price?
I guess it depends on what you mean by free (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, everything has a cost. We're not Gods and we can't make matter and energy from nothing. But you need to consider the costs of the alternatives and that in many cases the alternatives are inevitable. It's like the American Healthcare system. We're gonna spend an extra $17 trillion on our private employer funded healthcare vs single payer in the next 10 years (much of that profits for Pharmaceuticals & health insurance companies). We could pay off the national _debt_ with that kind of dough...
Re: (Score:2)
I don't live in Estonia, but we have a pretty decent public transport network here. During rush hours, the trains are packed full of commuters, despite the fact that tickets are not cheap. If they were to make it free, the trains would be filling up even more with people going shopping and doing other fun but unproductive things, and probably force more commuters into their cars.
Once more, with eye-rolling (Score:2)
free [wiktionary.org] (selected definitions):
Generous; liberal.
Thrown open, or made accessible, to all; to be enjoyed without limitations; unrestricted; not obstructed, engrossed, or appropriated; open; said of a thing to be possessed or enjoyed.
Obtainable without any payment.
Invested with a particular freedom or franchise; enjoying certain immunities or privileges; admitted to special rights; followed by of.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Once more, with eye-rolling (Score:4, Insightful)
Generous; liberal.
Thrown open, or made accessible, to all; to be enjoyed without limitations; unrestricted; not obstructed, engrossed, or appropriated; open; said of a thing to be possessed or enjoyed.
Obtainable without any payment.
Invested with a particular freedom or franchise; enjoying certain immunities or privileges; admitted to special rights; followed by of.
So, none of those definitions apply to this Estonian system.
What? What are you smoking, how much does it cost, and what are the other side effects?
There must be some other type of "free" the author is thinking of. It's not generous
"showing kindness toward others"
I think you should consider learning to google. How old are you? How long have you been on the internets? You should know this by now.
it's paid for by mandatory taxes.
Not this "Taxation is theft" tripe again. That shit is only spewed by selfish pricks who want to justify taking and never giving.
It's not unrestricted
All citizens may use it regardless of social status, to use it to go anywhere it goes. That's quite unrestricted.
and it wasn't obtained without payment.
It is for those citizens who can't afford to pay taxes, because they are so poor. And those who can afford to pay the most are (theoretically of course) charged the most to maintain the system. They derive benefit from it even if they don't use it; public transportation alleviates traffic congestion, when it is actually used. And eliminating payment requirements means it will be used more.
You are wrong in every way it is possible to be wrong. Welcome to Slashdot, I guess.
Re: (Score:3)
There is no such thing as free.
I know that it is a sin here on Slashdot, and this is even on Pentecost Sunday, but . . . I read TFA:
And while outsiders might assume the government’s costs to be prohibitive, it won’t actually be that expensive to implement.
That’s because Estonia’s public transit already gets extremely generous subsidies. The state-owned railway operator Elron, for example, will get a €31 million boost from taxpayers next year. The rural bus routes due to go free, meanwhile, are already subsidized to up to 80 percent of cost as it is. Making them entirely fare-less should only cost around €12.9 million ($15.2 million) more—not a vast amount for even a small country such as Estonia.
So the Estonian taxpayers are already footing most of the bill.
This idea would never float in the US. While Americans are OK with using trains and subways as public transportation . . . taking a bus is seen as something for the lower classes.
Unless it is a private Google or Facebook bus.
In Europe things are a big different and folks from all economic levels take buses. I used to work in Walldorf, German
Re: (Score:2)
In Europe things are a big different and folks from all economic levels take buses. I used to work in Walldorf, Germany . . . home to SAP. Those well earning folks would take a train from scenic Heidelberg to Walldorf, and then jump on a public bus to SAP.
In the USA, I don't want to take a bus, because they are dirty boxes filled with filthy heathens. When I was in Panama, I used buses more than rental cars or taxis. People were in general quite polite and helpful there, and their long-distance buses were universally nicer than Greyhounds. It's not that I'm allergic to buses. I just know what being on them is like in this country, and I'm not interested. I grew up riding the bus everywhere to which I didn't bike or walk, because we were poor AF. Miss me with
Re: (Score:1)
You remember the name of the town, don't you?
No
Re: (Score:2)
Some people hate any government assistance of any type. Providing bus service is not much different than paying to maintain roads, and improves the economy. Still, those people sometimes want all roads to be either toll roads or dirt roads for horses...
Re: (Score:2)
Overall it could help the economy. More people able to get to more jobs, more people able to go shopping to more places, etc. Sure, if people are in walking distance it doesn't help much, but if you have to go over 5 miles and you don't have your own transportation it's a major hindrance. I know people who have had to give up jobs for these reasons.
Re: (Score:3)
Another thing to note is that people who walked from place to place may be tempted to take public transit.
This is bad for transit (higher crowding) and bad for the city (less street-side commerce, higher centralization of commerce, less vibrant street).
Your argument doesn't hold up.
Within the city of Tallin, public transport was already free. It doesn't seem to have caused the problems you describe.
And I doubt your argument applies outside of Tallin, as Villages and Towns usually are not really in walking distance.
Re: (Score:2)
Generally cities have just a single transit system, you take their bus, or you drive. The service is mostly subsidized everywhere as well. Funds do show up though with free bus service, it can reduce wear and tear from autos; the political fights about commuting funds tend to split between improving mass transit or adding new roads.
Re: (Score:2)
Funds do show up though with free bus service, it can reduce wear and tear from autos;
No, it cannot. Autos do essentially no damage to properly constructed roads. Buses and other Class 6+ vehicles, on the other hand, involve drastically larger forces applied. Whether we're talking about the total torque applied, side loading in turns, or simply the pressure per square inch exerted on the roadway, light vehicles are basically irrelevant. Think about a typical class 6 school bus, with an unladen weight of around 20-24,000 lb. That's got six tires, and those tires are designed for low rolling r
Re: (Score:1)
this is not the u.s., it'll be just fine:
they like transit there, they use transit there, petrol is expensive, cars are a luxury, cities are more compact, government more in-tune with society's needs, and no clueless morons with tacky red hats to raise a stink if the government actually provides public services.
so, pretty much the opposite of what you're used to.
Re: (Score:1)
Estonia is NOT, repeat NOT the USA.
Stop trying to fit their society into your warped view of the world.
The USA in many respects is the cesspit of the world and with your current POTUS, is not something to be proud of.
Unless, you are one of the knuckleheads who voted for him.