Advocacy Groups Call for the FTC To Break Up Facebook (bleepingcomputer.com) 45
An anonymous reader shares a report: Several advocacy groups have banded together for a campaign that calls upon the US Federal Trade Commission to intervene and break up Facebook into smaller companies -- and more specifically to split off the Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp services from the mother company. The campaign, named Freedom from Facebook, was set into motion today by eight groups -- Demand Progress, Citizens Against Monopoly, Content Creators Coalition, Jewish Voice for Peace, MoveOn, Mpower Change, Open Markets Institute, and SumOfUs, respectively. Through a dedicated website, the eight advocacy groups are urging users to file a petition with the FTC on the grounds that Facebook has become a monopoly. The campaign's motto is "It's time to make Facebook safe for democracy." "Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg have amassed a scary amount of power," the campaign's website reads. "Facebook unilaterally decides the news that billions of people around the world see every day."
If they didn't break up big banks (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: If they didn't break up big banks (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Actually they could exactly because of the banks (and similar power structures), FB is a nice big scapegoat, one with "leftist" leanings, that they'd love to throw under the bus for some easy bread and circuses. Basically FB hits all the hot buttons for the so-called conservatives. Founded by a Harvard grad (east coast liberal elitist), run out of California (left coast elitists). They'll point at FB and screech "see what happens when you don't listen to real Americans!!!!"
Because exactly what they want
Posting again: I love the United States. (Score:2)
Mod the parent comment up. The U.S. financial system and healthcare need adequate repair and supervision also.
Re: (Score:1)
Facebook is a crown corporation created to allow the intelligence community a loophole around the US Constitution. The might as well be viewed as an intelligence agency themselves at this point. The difference being that they can do their commerce publicly while the CIA has to move drugs in secret.
Re: (Score:2)
No single big bank has a monopoly. Facebook pretty much does have a monopoly in that there are no serious competitors for what it does. However, you are correct that they are not going to break up Facebook and if they did, one of the constituent parts would end up dominating in five years anyway.
The problem is that the whole point of a social media site for the users is to be able to connect to other people on it. The site that has the most people on it that you want to connect to wins which makes it awfull
Re: (Score:2)
That's not true. I can advertise in lots of different places. Local media, Google, Microsoft, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Also, messenger makes sense with Facebook.
Facebook is about communicating (for the users) and messenging people is part of communicating.
This is inane (Score:5, Insightful)
Facebook may be quite evil, but it is by no means has a monopoly on social media. It may occupy a particular niche in the social media eco-system. But I am not sure that there can really be more than one in a given niche. For social media to work at all, the majority of people who are interested in social media have to be in the same place.
Put limits on data collection and retention, sure. But break them up? All that'll happen is that another player will fill the niche. And being aware of what had been done to FB, they'll manage to be more evil: they'll do the same thing, but hide it even better.
Re: (Score:2)
At least that's the plan as I see it. In practice all the various "autonomous" operations will almost certainly allow their users to login using your Facebook (the holding co
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So the definition of a monopoly is... er... being really popular?
Re: (Score:2)
And don't cheat by asking technologically literate people. Ask your relatives.
Re: (Score:2)
Challenge accepted.
Given some of the organizations I am involved with, I have to communicate outside of work with a large number of people.
It would be nice to be able to just email them all - but a number don't read their email, and have an uber clogged inbox.
Facebook groups? Nope. Too many, especially millennials, are not active on FB, preferring twitter or snapchat.
So, no. I wouldn't call FB a monopoly. But even if I were to stipulate that ok, for the sake of argument, they are a monopoly, can social
Zuckerberg's Run for Presidency (Score:2, Informative)
Someone recently posted the Facebook earnings figures and it showed the #deletefacebook campaign barely put in a dent. No one except celebrities left the platform en-mass. Look at the list of backers in this particular campaign. It tells us something. I wrote about it here:
https://fightthefuture.org/article/facebook-politics-and-orwells-24-7-hate/
I suspect Zuckerberg plan for a presidential run pissed off some of the old rich. He young, he's a new kid, and the gods of old media wanted to put him in his plac
Re: (Score:2)
Actually this isn't true. People in the EU have been hitting up these companies for what private data they hold on them for some time now, and there's a marked difference between the breadth and depth of data held by Facebook and Google and the rest (Microsoft/LinkedIn is kind of in the middle because they don't track you from site to site via those little
Re: (Score:2)
It's simply a sign that:
- there are no serious competitors available to switch to. The network effect means that the value these systems have to their user base depends largely on the size of the user base. This means that new arrivals can't compete by just having better features.
- it's difficult to switch. The new GDPR law in the EU is trying to tackle, for example, vendor lock-in by forcing data portability.
Whether you call it a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect Zuckerberg plan for a presidential run pissed off some of the old rich.
Zuckerberg running for president isn't serious. Just because only a few left Facebook does not mean anyone would elect him for president.
All the focus has been on Facebook, when Google, Apple, Amazon, Adobe and even Microsoft collect just as much data and do the same types of analytics.
You must have missed the story yesterday where an iPhone user asked for his 8 years of data collection back and they sent him two dozen excel spreadsheets while everyone else sent hundreds of megabytes worth of data back https://apple.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]
I'd be concerned with... (Score:1)
As much as I dislike Facebook - (Score:5, Interesting)
has it really reached a point that we can call it a monopoly?
I admit - the tactics they used to get people to create accounts, from the early days that mostly consisted of not allowing people to view even "public" content without an account, were sort of underhanded, but they got people to create the accounts and those people kept coming back. There are plenty of other social networks out there, and plenty that compete with each of the ones above. They don't fit the proper definition of monopoly.
What keeps Facebook popular isn't the fact they're good, it's that other people are there - once they got a foothold they took off for the same reason Microsoft Office did - not because they're better than the competition, but because EVERYONE ELSE is using it.
I would argue Slashdot itself is a social network, from the early days of the Internet. I was/technically still am on LiveJournal, and despite the fact I don't use it anymore I think it's better than Facebook. I'm also on Minds, Steemit, and Google Plus. They aren't a monopoly.
I would love to see the company break apart, but the part of me that likes to do what's right doesn't want the government to do it. I want them to fall face down in a pile of crap and have everyone leave them of their own accord. Right now the pro-censorship charge being lead by Facebook, Google, and Twitter are driving some of the core participants from these platforms to the networks I've mentioned above and Gab.
As IPFS gains momentum and block-chain based social networks like Steemit as well as privatized nodes on the chains like https://akasha.world/ [akasha.world] Facebook is going to fall apart simply because people will be moving onto platforms they know aren't being controlled by a core group of overlords. The only way to stop block-chain based networks is for governments to truly show their tyrannical faces and break down the nodes - that requires going past lines they've tip-toed up to but don't want to cross for obvious reasons.
Once the chain takes off Facebook will be all about your Grandma hitting "Love" on pictures of your kids and your aunt forwarding stupid meme's which are some sort of Internet astrology based on first names and likely hood to be good moms, dads, dancers, or sloppy whatever. In short, it will be nothing but old people who aren't going to learn to use something else.
Re: (Score:2)
Natural Monopoly, Best Defence Privacy Laws (Score:2)
has it really reached a point that we can call it a monopoly?
Yes, but it is a monopoly unlike any other and breaking it up will fail. The whole point of Facebook is that everyone is on the same site and so can share information and details with each other (and of course Facebook itself). If you break that up one of the parts will become dominant, everyone will move to that because sharing requires it and all you have is Facebook 2.0.
Even if you pass laws to try and limit what a social media company can do that will likely fail as well because the company can simp
No monpoly (Score:2)
Google is scarier than Facebook (Score:5, Insightful)
"Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg have amassed a scary amount of power,"
Google has more power and more information and frankly more opportunities for abuse. Facebook just isn't clever enough to be subtle about it.
Anyway this is nothing more than a stupid publicity stunt that they have to know cannot possibly happen, especially with the current administration and congress. They didn't break up the banks which nobody even seriously argues with the fact that they are a systemic threat to our financial system. If they didn't do that then Facebook certainly isn't going to get that kind of scrutiny here in the US. Maybe Europe could do something but I doubt it.
You can check out ... (Score:2)
... any time you like, but you can never leave.
Facebook is too big to fail.
LOL (Score:2)
The government happily approved the purchase / merger of these companies only 4 and 6 years ago. They wouldn't break them up, even if they did have a case to do so.
And no sorry, Facebook does not have a monopoly on chat or posting pictures online. They have considerable market power on social networks, but I'm thinking that the people who want Facebook split up don't use it in the first place and given it's a free product to consumers it's hard to make an antitrust case for it.
Points and laughs (Score:2)
None of this would be happening if Hillary won the election. These same people calling for Facebook's head on a platter would be cheering the use of social media as a major factor in electoral politics and heralding whomever they used as their social media coordinators. You would never hear the words "collusion" or "dossier" or "Stormy Daniels."
It's funny when people are hoist by their own petar.
What the hell would that even mean? (Score:1)
What would a break up of Facebook even look like? It's not like breaking up a phone company where you just have different companies owning different sets of wires in different parts of the country.
What, are people thinking after the break up there'd be Facebook 1 and Facebook 2? Who gets put on which? What if your friends all end up on one and you end up on the other? Obviously that wouldn't work.
Maybe people think the different facets would be different companies? Like what, the main news feed is one compa
Capitalism (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would I argue that?
Monopolies are not good for capitalism... quite the opposite.
Facebook is nothing comparied to Google (Score:2)
Google is far and away a greater monopoly than Facebook. Here we are socializing on Slashdot and unless you used Facebook login - no facebook need be involved. Request Policy is blocking all requests to their domain and this page works fine.
By contrast Google is essentially unavoidable. Some 90% of web searches are Google. If you send an e-mail odds are pretty high if you are not using GMail the recipient is or they are on whatever google for Domains is call this week. Find a commercial web site that d