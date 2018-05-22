Twitter Is Killing Several of Its TV Apps, Too (techcrunch.com) 18
Twitter is shutting down its TV apps on Roku, Android TV and Xbox starting on May 24, the company announced this morning. From a report: The news of the apps' closure comes at a time when Twitter is now trying to steer its users to its first-party mobile apps and its desktop website by killing off apps used by a minority of its user base -- like the Twitter for Mac app it shut down earlier this year. And more recently, it has attempted to kill off popular third-party Mac apps with a series of unfriendly API changes.
It's unclear why this has become Twitter's agenda. While it can be a burden for a company to support a broader ecosystem of apps where some only have a niche audience, in some cases those "niche" users are also the most influential and heavy users. And arguably, anyone launching Twitter's app on their TV must be a die-hard user -- because who is really watching that much Twitter on their TV?
It will be even better... (Score:2)
...when everything Twitter is finally killed off. They are a cancer on the global subconsciousness.
mnem
Modding me down won't make this any less true.
Twitter + WebTV (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Realistically can't leave Twitter but... (Score:3)
I still will probably use Twitter from time to time, but I have to say there has never been a better time for some kind of Twitter alternative to come along... seriously thinking of moving to the Mastodon project [joinmastodon.org] regardless of no-one else on earth being there. It's not like I cared if people what I thought anyway...
:-)
But on second thought... (Score:3)
It seems like the Mastondon.technology group (which is where I'd want to move to) are a bunch of censorship nazis who block anyone [github.com] that doesn't adhere to a rigid speech code, who wants to deal with that nonsense?
Blocking such scary content providers as "libertarianism.club" and "toot.love". Funny how they only seem to block love, not hate...
Re: (Score:3)
Check out minds.com. It's trying to be the uncensored, open source, decentralized Twitter. No clue if it actually is any of those things, but it would be nice.
the answer is obvious (Score:3)
Twitter is killing them? (Score:2)
MURDERERS! Oh, wait, shutting down? You wrote they were killing them, you lying bastards. *sigh*
Answering your own question (Score:2)
And arguably, anyone launching Twitter's app on their TV must be a die-hard user -- because who is really watching that much Twitter on their TV?
No one. That's why they are shutting it down. The amount of users utilizing the TV app is probably too low to justify the expense of maintaining it.
Not the first time. (Score:2)
A long time ago, I programmed an application that relied on the Twitter API. For a long time, the Twitter API was a reliable way of building an application that utilized Twitter. I'd even argue that this contributed to Twitter's growth: People could third party applications with great new features to interact with Twitter instead of just the official application.
All was good for awhile, but then Twitter not only changed the API (which is to be expected from time to time) but radically reduced the amount of