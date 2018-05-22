The Whole World is Now a Computer, Says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (zdnet.com) 34
Thanks to cloud computing, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, we should start to think of the planet as one giant computer, according to Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella. From a report: "Digital technology, pervasively, is getting embedded in every place: every thing, every person, every walk of life is being fundamentally shaped by digital technology -- it is happening in our homes, our work, our places of entertainment," said Nadella speaking in London. "It's amazing to think of a world as a computer. I think that's the right metaphor for us as we go forward."
[...] AI is core to Microsoft's strategy, Nadella said: "AI is the run time which is going to shape all of what we do going forward in terms of applications as well as the platform." Microsoft is rethinking its core products by using AI to connect them together, he said, giving an example of a meeting using translation, transcription, Microsoft's HoloLens and other devices to improve decision-making. "The idea that you can now use all of the computing power that is around you -- this notion of the world as a computer -- completely changes how you conduct a meeting and fundamentally what presence means for a meeting," he said.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is a fucking idiot.
The network is the computer.
- John Burdette Gage (1996)
You could have just said * (which is ASCII 42)
Holy shit I never noticed that. Please tell me that was designed intentionally that way!
The World is NOT a Computer (Score:2)
The world may have a massive collection of computers. Huge sums of those machines are in cloud computing. But they are all separate. When all of them are connected and act as one, having access to everything all at once, then we will have a world computer. That moment is not now.
So... collective consciousness? (Score:2)
Is this the beginning of the real life Borg, right here at home? I, for one, welcome our new Collective overlords who, being a collective, cannot possibly be as evil as the dictatorial monopolies and tribes we have now.
That's frightening. (Score:2)
Imagine a worldwide BSOD.
Capitalism (Score:2)
I've frequently suggested regulating economies and creating public services to use the market as a computer.
In healthcare, for example, the US can provide a public option that guarantees everyone healthcare at all times. When they can get affordable care, we can put a payroll tax on their employer (and an additional income tax on their paycheck) for either the affordable rate or (if less) the amount they usually pay, thus ensuring neither gets a monetary benefit by selecting the public option over the e
What is a computer? (Score:2)
Sounds like he is behind the times.
The Mice (Score:2)
I knew the mice must be in on it...
Guess I'll just go back to my pan galactic gargleblaster.
Seriously, why is he saying this?
GPDR this fool.