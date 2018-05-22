Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The Wayback Machine is Deleting Evidence of Malware Sold To Stalkers (vice.com) 44

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine is a service that preserves web pages. But the site has been deleting evidence of companies selling malware to illegally spy on spouses, Motherboard reported Tuesday. From the report: The company in question is FlexiSpy, a Thailand-based firm which offers desktop and mobile malware. The spyware can intercept phone calls, remotely turn on a device's microphone and camera, steal emails and social media messages, as well as track a target's GPS location. Previously, pages from FlexiSpy's website saved to the Wayback Machine showed a customer survey, with over 50 percent of respondents saying they were interested in a spy phone product because they believe their partner may be cheating. That particular graphic was mentioned in a recent New York Times piece on the consumer spyware market.

In another example, a Wayback Machine archive of FlexiSpy's homepage showed one of the company's catchphrases: "Many spouses cheat. They all use cell phones. Their cell phone will tell you what they won't." Now, those pages are no longer on the Wayback Machine. Instead, when trying to view seemingly any page from FlexiSpy's domain on the archiving service, the page reads "This URL has been excluded from the Wayback Machine."

  • robots.txt (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Thad Boyd ( 880932 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @02:06PM (#56654476) Homepage
    The Wayback Machine obeys robots.txt [archive.org], even retroactively. If a site puts up a robots.txt file, archive.org will remove old versions of the site.
    • Indeed, it's not an immutable archive of all that ever was. I would hope they would actively preserve the data if presented with a court order, at least.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        The thing about preserving data is that you need to do it before the court order to be of any use.

    • Yep, that's how it works (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It is very annoying, but that's how it works. The worst is when a site that is owned by an entity who goes out of business is preserved by the wayback machine, but then another entity gets the domain, puts up a robots.txt and there goes all the history.
      For all the good it is doing, it would be so much better if it did not apply robots.txt retroactively. It doesn't even make sense, robots.txt says "bots stay out", which is not nearly the same as "bots, forget whatever you had visited in the past"...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      It is not all that mysterious that such a policy or mechanism exists, but it still highlight's the piece's argument that we need more archives since a single point of failure is, well, a single point of failure. I remember growing up people talking about how 'the internet is forever' and 'once it is out there it is always there', but over the decades one slowly finds more and more things that seem to be gone for good if they fail to be popular enough to keep spreading.

    • The internet archive (Wayback Machine) does not delete the data for sites with robots.txt that restrict data access. It simply marks the pages as unavailable if it already has them. Now I don't know if they will download new copies once the robots.txt is changed but they don't delete data they already have.

  • if you make site unavailable (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    with robot.txt i read that this causes wayback to remove *all* previous references to site. Correct me if i'm wrong :)

  • They will delete yours too, if you ask (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @02:12PM (#56654518)

    See https://archive.org/about/faqs... [archive.org]
    If you want to delete your site from the wayback machine, all you have to do is ask them. They are not obligated to keep any page in the archive, whether it contains "evidence" or not. You can also exclude ia_archiver user agent in your robots.txt, which will prevent your site from being indexed in the first place. This way you will not even have to ask them.

    • Robots.txt will not work as they started ignoring it (https://blog.archive.org/2017/04/17/robots-txt-meant-for-search-engines-dont-work-well-for-web-archives/), but the email method still works.

  • It wasnt malware (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @02:12PM (#56654522)

    It wasnt malware, in the American language it would be called something like a "analytics's and management platform, with realtime reporting and active asset monitoring and protection"

  • I guess legally separated couples might be an exception but seriously, how do you "stalk" someone you are already married to? It wouldn't even rate "stalking" if you were just checking up on someone you were dating to see if they were being loyal. As a married couple you'd generally own whatever device you are putting malware on and at worst have a definite legal claim to ownership until the spouse proved you didn't contribute financially directly or indirectly to them being able to have that device.

    Thanks

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      Having a pre-existing relationship doesn't make anything more or less stalkery.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Regardless of legality, putting spyware on your significant other's phone is stalking, plain and simple, and is a sure sign of an abusive relationship.

    • I'll just go out on a limb here and say that I'm sure this law varies state to state.

    • ... how do you "stalk" someone you are already married to?

      Gee, I dunno, maybe you could "intercept phone calls, remotely turn on a device's microphone and camera, steal emails and social media messages, as well as track a target's GPS location".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by imidan ( 559239 )
      If you mistrust your wife so much that you feel like you need to install software on her phone to spy on her, what you should be thinking about is not whether this is legal because you technically part-own the phone. You should be thinking about getting a divorce. You're obviously unhappy, and your paranoia and controlling behavior is probably not making her life any better, either.
  • As already commented in this thread and in other previous ones, the Wayback Machine reacts to robots.txt restrictions by deleting all the records retroactively. Even though I might personally prefer a different behaviour, this is undoubtedly a very honest approach: deleting all the collected information after the first indication that the given site/person might not want it! Quite a few sites should learn something from them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      If the owner of a particular domain wishes that the HTML documents available through that domain be made available indefinitely, even after the domain owner's insolvency, what should the domain owner do to prevent the domain from being snapped up by a third party that sets robots.txt?

      • If the owner of a particular domain wishes that the HTML documents available through that domain be made available indefinitely, even after the domain owner's insolvency, what should the domain owner do to prevent the domain from being snapped up by a third party that sets robots.txt?

        I don't like that scenario and, probably, most of people doesn't do either. But it seems an unavoidable drawback of this whole approach. This is a private company with private interests and obligations (not precisely providing a public service for any random internet user) which, as such, can do whatever they want with their data. There seems to only be one limitation to that absolute power: what the person/company referred by that data wants to do with it. Bear in mind that we aren't talking about the typi

  • If you think your partner is cheating isn't that enough to end the relationship? Why go to the effort of obtaining proof?

    If you find out your partner isn't cheating, how does that resolve the feelings that made you suspect infidelity in the first place?

