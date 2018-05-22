The Wayback Machine is Deleting Evidence of Malware Sold To Stalkers (vice.com) 44
The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine is a service that preserves web pages. But the site has been deleting evidence of companies selling malware to illegally spy on spouses, Motherboard reported Tuesday. From the report: The company in question is FlexiSpy, a Thailand-based firm which offers desktop and mobile malware. The spyware can intercept phone calls, remotely turn on a device's microphone and camera, steal emails and social media messages, as well as track a target's GPS location. Previously, pages from FlexiSpy's website saved to the Wayback Machine showed a customer survey, with over 50 percent of respondents saying they were interested in a spy phone product because they believe their partner may be cheating. That particular graphic was mentioned in a recent New York Times piece on the consumer spyware market.
In another example, a Wayback Machine archive of FlexiSpy's homepage showed one of the company's catchphrases: "Many spouses cheat. They all use cell phones. Their cell phone will tell you what they won't." Now, those pages are no longer on the Wayback Machine. Instead, when trying to view seemingly any page from FlexiSpy's domain on the archiving service, the page reads "This URL has been excluded from the Wayback Machine."
robots.txt (Score:5, Interesting)
The thing about preserving data is that you need to do it before the court order to be of any use.
Yep, that's how it works (Score:2, Insightful)
It is very annoying, but that's how it works. The worst is when a site that is owned by an entity who goes out of business is preserved by the wayback machine, but then another entity gets the domain, puts up a robots.txt and there goes all the history.
For all the good it is doing, it would be so much better if it did not apply robots.txt retroactively. It doesn't even make sense, robots.txt says "bots stay out", which is not nearly the same as "bots, forget whatever you had visited in the past"...
The internet archive (Wayback Machine) does not delete the data for sites with robots.txt that restrict data access. It simply marks the pages as unavailable if it already has them. Now I don't know if they will download new copies once the robots.txt is changed but they don't delete data they already have.
if you make site unavailable (Score:1)
with robot.txt i read that this causes wayback to remove *all* previous references to site. Correct me if i'm wrong
They're not historians.
They will delete yours too, if you ask (Score:5, Informative)
See https://archive.org/about/faqs... [archive.org]
If you want to delete your site from the wayback machine, all you have to do is ask them. They are not obligated to keep any page in the archive, whether it contains "evidence" or not. You can also exclude ia_archiver user agent in your robots.txt, which will prevent your site from being indexed in the first place. This way you will not even have to ask them.
Robots.txt will not work as they started ignoring it (https://blog.archive.org/2017/04/17/robots-txt-meant-for-search-engines-dont-work-well-for-web-archives/), but the email method still works.
It wasnt malware (Score:4, Funny)
It wasnt malware, in the American language it would be called something like a "analytics's and management platform, with realtime reporting and active asset monitoring and protection"
I think what you mean is "Management and Analytical Logging softWARE"
Illegally spying on spouses? Stalking? (Score:1)
Regardless of legality, putting spyware on your significant other's phone is stalking, plain and simple, and is a sure sign of an abusive relationship.
... how do you "stalk" someone you are already married to?
Gee, I dunno, maybe you could "intercept phone calls, remotely turn on a device's microphone and camera, steal emails and social media messages, as well as track a target's GPS location".
Respectful attitude (Score:2)
If the owner of a particular domain wishes that the HTML documents available through that domain be made available indefinitely, even after the domain owner's insolvency, what should the domain owner do to prevent the domain from being snapped up by a third party that sets robots.txt?
I don't like that scenario and, probably, most of people doesn't do either. But it seems an unavoidable drawback of this whole approach. This is a private company with private interests and obligations (not precisely providing a public service for any random internet user) which, as such, can do whatever they want with their data. There seems to only be one limitation to that absolute power: what the person/company referred by that data wants to do with it. Bear in mind that we aren't talking about the typi
They're erring on the side of caution, because they don't want lawsuits.
cheating partners (Score:2)
If you think your partner is cheating isn't that enough to end the relationship? Why go to the effort of obtaining proof?
If you find out your partner isn't cheating, how does that resolve the feelings that made you suspect infidelity in the first place?