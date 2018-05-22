Senators Demand FCC Answer For Fake Comments After Realizing Their Identities Were Stolen (gizmodo.com) 51
Two US senators -- one Republican, one Democrat who both had their identities stolen and then used to post fake public comments on net neutrality -- are calling on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to address how as many as two million fake comments were filed under stolen names. From a report: Senators Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, and Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania, are among the estimated "two million Americans" whose identities were used to file comments to the FCC without their consent. "The federal rulemaking process is an essential part of our democracy and allows Americans the opportunity to express their opinions on how government agencies decide important regulatory issues," the pair of lawmakers wrote [PDF].
"As such, we are concerned about the aforementioned fraudulent activity. We need to prevent the deliberate misuse of Americans' personal information and ensure that the FCC is working to protect against current and future vulnerabilities in its system. We encourage the FCC to determine who facilitated these fake comments," the letter continues. "While we understand and agree with the need to protect individuals' privacy, we request that the FCC share with the public the total number of fake comments that were filed."
Good (Score:1)
haha, this just reminds me of judge saying it was okay to rifle through people's trash without permission, then was humiliated when people rifled through his trash
43 States require nothing more that a bank statement or student ID to register to vote. They show proof of residency, but not proof of citizenship.
Umm, then how would you know the person voting is the person who registered?
Because the person who is registered will either have voted already, or will complain about being denied because their name was crossed out already.
The comment form probably looked like this:
Comment: _______________________________________
Please enter your name: _____
Please enter your address: _____
[ ] Check this box to certify this is really you.
Pretty much, without even the checkbox. The actual form is here [fcc.gov].
They also allowed bulk submissions via an API or uploading a CSV per here [fcc.gov].
I can't believe anyone is truly shocked over this.
"Your winnings, Monsieur Pai."
Nah. As I've said repeatedly around here, the comment mechanism isn't a ballot box and comments aren't votes. The comment mechanism is a way for the FCC to get thoughtful, relevant input from the public that it hadn't previously considered.
The "RETAIN!!1!!" and "REPEEL!!!!" ballot stuffing comments at issue didn't meet that criteria (and in fact made it even more difficult for the FCC to wade through and find anything actually meaningful).
"Your winnings, Monsieur Pai."
Follow the money.
The official form is even funner.... There's No Checkbox, AND You can type Multiple names into the "Your Name" field, And in addition they provide interfaces to Bulk-upload comments.
There is not even a superficial attempt to verify the commentator's identities and prevent robotic submissions.
Just business as usual in the Corporate States of America.
mnem
Justice is for those who can pay.
C'mon, you know that's how it works here. It could affect most of the population and they'll do nothing.
It affects a few of THEM, and yeah.. now it's a Thing.
Because the:
1) have the power to do this relatively cost free
2) can say that "This comment is 100% definitely false".
I've not filed a comment on the FCC website, nor read any. What is required in order to comment there? Just a name? Driver license number? Social Security number? How much of "Americans' personal information" was stolen and used?
Generally: the FCC asks for Name, City, State, Address, and E-mail address, and verifies None of them to post a comment.
How much of "Americans' personal information" was stolen and used?
Clearly not much, given that comments were filed by George Washington [fcc.gov], Tinkerbell Snowflakes [fcc.gov], and Big Bird [fcc.gov], among many others.
One of the rulers gets their identity stolen and it's suddenly a big deal.
Too bad Trump is turbocharging the swamp, instead of draining it like he promised.
Of course he drained it. There wasn't any room for new swamp.
Sorry, was that the text from one of the bulk-submitted comments?
