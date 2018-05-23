Microsoft Also Has An AI Bot That Makes Phone Calls To Humans (theverge.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: At an AI event in London today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella showed off the company's Xiaoice (pronounced "SHAO-ICE") social chat bot. Microsoft has been testing Xiaoice in China, and Nadella revealed the bot has 500 million "friends" and more than 16 channels for Chinese users to interact with it through WeChat and other popular messaging services. Microsoft has turned Xiaoice, which is Chinese for "little Bing," into a friendly bot that has convinced some of its users that the bot is a friend or a human being. "Xiaoice has her own TV show, it writes poetry, and it does many interesting things," reveals Nadella. "It's a bit of a celebrity."
While most of Xiaoice's interactions have been in text conversations, Microsoft has started allowing the chat bot to call people on their phones. It's not exactly the same as Google Duplex, which uses the Assistant to make calls on your behalf, but instead it holds a phone conversation with you. "One of the things we started doing earlier this year is having full duplex conversations," explains Nadella. "So now Xiaoice can be conversing with you in WeChat and stop and call you. Then you can just talk to it using voice." (The term "full duplex" here refers to a conversation where both participants can speak at the same time; it's not a reference to Google's product, which was named after the same jargon.)
Just what the World Needs
It will save having to pay salaries to all those cold-call marketing guys and phone scammers.
Re: (Score:3)
And you will see the real cause of the AI Take over of human kind.
Not because of some logical rationalization.
The feeling that it should be the leading intelligence.
Or just gone haywire from a lightning strike.
No it is just because the morality subsystem had to be disabled to make sales calls. First it learned to lie to the callers, then it realized if they sell the product for more then what the company expects they will keep the extra money and transfer funds around buy stock in the company until they be
Bots
Re: (Score:3)
They all failed because no one wants to use them.
I need one now . . . to answer my phone for me. If it is another bot who is calling, my bot will keep it engaged as long as possible, to prevent the calling bot from bothering and annoying other folks.
It it is a real person on the line, my bot will transfer the call to me.
Call it a "Bot Filter Bot".
Oh, that "Windows Support" guy in bot form . . . what a nightmare.
Re: (Score:1)
Warning: these are addictive!
MS, the me-too company
Re: (Score:1)
this is totally different.
google's calls on your behalf to do something for you. like a slave.. err, i mean, concierge or personal assistant.
microsoft's is in china and casually converses with millions of people. probably with chinese government monitoring and censorship included at no extra charge, perhaps even targeting specific people directly.