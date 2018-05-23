President Trump Can't Block People On Twitter, Court Rules (knightcolumbia.org) 149
Reader drunken_boxer777 writes: US District Judge Buchwald issued a 75-page ruling today clearly articulating why Donald Trump cannot block Twitter users, as it violates their First Amendment rights.
"Turning to the merits of plaintiffs' First Amendment claim, we hold that the speech in which they seek to engage is protected by the First Amendment and that the President and Scavino exert governmental control over certain aspects of the @realDonaldTrump account, including the interactive space of the tweets sent from the account. That interactive space is susceptible to analysis under the Supreme Court's forum doctrines, and is properly characterized as a designated public forum. The viewpoint-based exclusion of the individual plaintiffs from that designated public forum is proscribed by the First Amendment and cannot be justified by the President's personal First Amendment interests." Further reading: Bloomberg.
"Turning to the merits of plaintiffs' First Amendment claim, we hold that the speech in which they seek to engage is protected by the First Amendment and that the President and Scavino exert governmental control over certain aspects of the @realDonaldTrump account, including the interactive space of the tweets sent from the account. That interactive space is susceptible to analysis under the Supreme Court's forum doctrines, and is properly characterized as a designated public forum. The viewpoint-based exclusion of the individual plaintiffs from that designated public forum is proscribed by the First Amendment and cannot be justified by the President's personal First Amendment interests." Further reading: Bloomberg.
time to start my own suit (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure that the US Constitution or SCOTUS case law really distinguishes between a public figure's personal life and his public life. Would be interesting to find some proof one way or the other.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think this isn't really about 'personal life' vs 'public life'.
Its not public life vs private life
... its simply that he's designated that twitter account an *official* communications channel, by using it as such, and even referring to it as such... now it IS that.
And now its held to the same rules and regulations that all official communications channels with the government are held to.
Re: (Score:2)
against my state politicians for blocking my tweets
And you should win.
An elected politician shouldn't be able to block you from replying to them, they're allowed to mute, but not block.
This question would have come up previously but I'm guessing that politicians historically only blocked trolls so no one really looked into it.
But Trump has been blocking legitimate critics, making the question much more important.
Re: (Score:1, Funny)
Aww, I see someone needs their blanky and nuk.
Re: (Score:1)
Nope - just stating the facts.
This judge just found that Twitter, a private company that censors views it dislikes, is a public forum and cannot ban Trump.
Here’s a cookie for you to make everything better.
"facts" (Score:1)
is a public forum and cannot ban Trump.
Applies to TV networks when they broadcast Presidential speeches as well. Really, do you not get that the variable here is that he's an elected official and that it has nothing to do with Twitter as a company?
Sorry my 1st amendment rights are an inconvenience to the President. But he knew what the job was going in so I don't feel bad about it.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Only applies to networks because of limited broadcast bandwidth.
That is not thencase with twitter.
Re:"facts" (Score:5, Funny)
>he knew what the job was going in
I'm not so sure.
Re: (Score:2)
You shouldn't be. Trump actually didn't intend or expect to win the presidency, he intended his candidacy to be only a publicity stunt to promote a news network he planned to launch:
http://www.newsweek.com/mike-p... [newsweek.com]
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Here's some reading comprehension to make everything better.
The judge found that Trump & staff, all agents of the government, cannot censor individuals in the public forum of Twitter by blocking them from Trump's Twitter account.
It said nothing about what Twitter can or can't do. As a private company, they can still kick Trump off if they so choose. The First Amendment limits government's ability to restrict speech. It has nothing to do with what private companies or individuals can restrict.
I'd lay
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder what happens if Twitter were to block* users from the Trump account?
*by block I mean take the same action as Trump could. I don't know too well how twitter works.
Re: (Score:2)
If Twitter does it unilaterally, and Trump has nothing to do with the selection, then nothing. The ruling is against Trump, not Twitter, and Twitter isn't mandated to do anything.
Think of it this way: if I have a garden party, and Trump walks in, and then orders his security detail to eject all the people who disagree with him (which would be, like, 99% of anyone at a garden party I organize, but that's neither here nor there), then a judge might rule that's illegal. If I, on the other hand, decide to ki
Re: (Score:2)
Under the current court ruling and general meaning of the First Amendment, nothing happens to Twitter. They have a constitutionally protected right to do that.
Twitter can block any follower of Trump or even Trump himself. When Twitter does it, they're exercising their free speech rights which are protected by the First Amendment. When Trump takes the same action, it's government censorship which the First Amendment generally forbids as it's the government denying someone their First Amendment rights.
Twit
Re: time to start my own suit (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it's fucking brilliant. Sauce for the goose. In declaring Trump's part of twitter a government forum in order to ban Trump blocking people they have also created the argument for preventing Twitter itself from doing the same.
As soon as someone's speech is declared "political", it becomes a bit of a sacred cow. Rules suddenly change (get overridden) to favor protecting the speech in question.
This same rule would apply to any politician on any service.
Not that the S/N ratio on those are great to beg
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not so sure. Twitter treats accounts of public officials and government agencies different from other accounts.
Also, saying what a Twitter user can do is different than saying what Twitter can do.
Re: time to start my own suit (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Democrats will be allowed to block because hate speech. Which will be defined in any way that favors Democrat or SJW ideology.
And republicans will still be allowed to block offensive hate speech as well. They are saying he can't simply block people who are off message but are within protected free speech. If you get on there just to abuse him or try to propagate some sort of hateful message, he can still block you.
I only wish that this ruling could be used in general, for all people. Emperor Tangerine is
Re: (Score:2)
Government officials are not. Trump the private person on his personal, pre-presidency account may be another issue.
Re: time to start my own suit (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
https://mashable.com/2018/04/1... [mashable.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
NDAA ACT, Patriot Act, Prism, Snowden (Score:1)
However the court ruled, they do not give a single shit about your privacy..
Re: Interesting implications (Score:2)
Plenty of people do not have access to TV or radio or newspaper and lack the funds to travel to Washington DC as well.
I think the point made is that this Twitter account is an official government account (either established by law or by its use) and thus US citizens cannot be blocked from using it, if a particular person is not a US resident they could technically still be blocked from it.
Re: (Score:3)
US citizens cannot be blocked from using it
The 1st Amendment says NOTHING about "citizenship".
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Where in the phrase "no law" does it say that laws abridging the freedom of speech of non-citizens are permitted?
Re:Interesting implications (Score:5, Insightful)
That's true, but one issue is that Trump has used his personal account as though it were an official forum, and it's the officials who take the action to block someone - not Twitter. The other issue in the judgement is that the downstream responses to Trump's comments are protected political discussion, and denying someone the ability to participate in that is harmful.
Put together, a government official is using his office to stop the free discussion of politics, and the court has determined that's not right. It's a very limited scope to the argument, and I congratulate the lawyers who made it.
Re: (Score:2)
Uncle Sam can't shut you down very easily
But that's exactly the point here, because the administration has long considered Trump's Twitter account as official, it is in that sense an extension of the government. So when it blocks users, it is Uncle Sam shutting down speech, which is why it is illegal.
Some, not all (Score:2)
It doesn't assume anything. It notices that the plaintiffs are in fact US citizens, who have been blocked based in the viewpoints they posted. The ruling is that the President's office can't block based on viewpoint. They could perhaps set it to US-only, which would send the Democrats into a tizzy.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see that, what page is that? (Score:2)
We should clarify one thing. I said "US only", you said "citizens". Those are two very different things.
If you are saying I'm wrong, that the government can't keep out people from other countries, what page number do you see that on? I don't see it.
Under your theory, that the US government can't block people from other countries trying to come to a public place, all of our border security would be unconstitutional. The US would not have sovereignty.
Re: (Score:2)
We should clarify one thing. I said "US only", you said "citizens". Those are two very different things.
You said both: "It notices that the plaintiffs are in fact US citizens, who have been blocked based in the viewpoints they posted. The ruling is that the President's office can't block based on viewpoint. They could perhaps set it to US-only, which would send the Democrats into a tizzy."
If you are saying I'm wrong, that the government can't keep out people from other countries, what page number do you see that on? I don't see it. Under your theory, that the US government can't block people from other countries trying to come to a public place, all of our border security would be unconstitutional. The US would not have sovereignty
What? That's both a false equivalence and terrible logic. What it says is that if you have a public meeting in your town, your mayor cannot block the public from attending regardless of their viewpoints OR their citizenship.
Re: (Score:2)
You are aware that some people who legally reside in the US are not US citizens right? That is true of other countries. For example some of my friends who have their visas and are married to citizens and waiting to go through the process of naturalization.
Re: (Score:3)
Freedom of speech has nothing to do with citizenship, government sponsored things (e.g. DT's twitter) not allowing you to talk is one of the basic examples of violating free speech, the four seasons is a place of public accommodation despite requiring a certain income level, and you can access Twitter from a library.
Re: (Score:3)
Seems to assume all Twitter users are U.S. citizens. That not allowing someone to talk to you is a violation of their right to free speech.
That's not remotely what the ruling says. Twitter can be considered a public forum and that public officials cannot block the public from a public forum regardless of their citizenship. If a mayor has a public town meeting, they can't block non US citizens from it who might be visiting or residing in the town.
And that digital forums are 'public', despite plenty of homeless and impoverished citizens lacking access to them
Have ever heard of a public library? Mine allows homeless and poor people in them to use the computers.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not remotely what the ruling says. Twitter can be considered a public forum and that public officials cannot block the public from a public forum regardless of their citizenship. If a mayor has a public town meeting, they can't block non US citizens from it who might be visiting or residing in the town.
But you can be ejected from the public forum for bad behavior
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Which is a completely different matter. However in the case of the plaintiffs, they posted tweets critical of the President's policies.
There is a difference between "critical" and "offensive and harrassing".
The latter would get you ejected from any public forum. I wonder if the plaintiffs submitted to the court the tweets that got them blocked?
I don't think this ruling will stand on appeal.
Re:Interesting implications (Score:4, Insightful)
Seems to assume all Twitter users are U.S. citizens.
That not allowing someone to talk to you is a violation of their right to free speech.
And that digital forums are 'public', despite plenty of homeless and impoverished citizens lacking access to them.
No, it assumes that the onus of proving that they aren't US citizens is on the President, not the citizen.
By using Twitter, President Trump is effectively creating a forum where US citizens can interact directly with the him as president. He cannot legally choose to selectively block citizens from that.
If he doesn't like that, he is free to not use Twitter. Honestly, that might be better for everyone in this situation.
Re:Interesting implications (Score:4, Insightful)
Seems to assume all Twitter users are U.S. citizens.
Nope, it assumes that the President's Twitter feed is a public forum, and as an American public official, it would be illegal for him to censor access to anybody. It matters less *who* he is blocking than the fact that he is an American public official doing the blocking.
That not allowing someone to talk to you is a violation of their right to free speech.
You cannot censor a viewpoint based on political content, especially if that viewpoint is expressed not to you specifically, but to the public at large (which it is on Twitter, and on a public forum like the President's feed).
And that digital forums are 'public', despite plenty of homeless and impoverished citizens lacking access to them
This last one is the most ridiculous. You honestly believe that literally every person must have access to something in order for it to be considered "public"? There are illiterate people in the US, so when the White House releases a written statement, is that statement no longer public because some people can't read it? I can't afford to fly to NYC's Central Park, so is that no longer a public space because I cannot get there? Get out of here.
Re: hmm... (Score:3)
No, but they cannot order the post office not to deliver your messages. Whether or not someone reads or listens to your message, you still have the right to your soap box.
Re: (Score:2)
But can you direct the Post Office to deliver them to an office down the street who's job is to simply drop them into the physical analog of
/dev/null? Wouldn't that be just fine? The post office delivers them, the receiver just deletes them. Or in this case, it's UPS doing the delivery, so no postal regulations apply.
The issue is not what it seems and I'm not sure the judge was correct, but I've not yet tried reading his judgment to determine his thought process. It does seem though that if it takes 75 p
Re: (Score:2)
> Holy shit slashdot is full of idiots.
Your self awareness is remarkable.
So... (Score:3)
...will he go on a twitter rant about this ruling about twitter rants about his twitter rants?
And will it acquire its own twitter rants?
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. Because he'll simply play this out as it's dealt to him, and progressives aren't going to like the result. Especially since it now opens it up against all politicians, and likely beyond that.
The balance of power is shifting uncomfortably. (Score:1, Interesting)
So if you're the leader of the United States, you're not allowed to use privacy features on a privately-owned social media platform. But that social media platform can block, hellban, censor and terminate the accounts of anyone, including the President, over arbitrarily decided, biased terms of service.
America, give up. Just hand the government over to the multinationals. They've owned you for years, you can stop pretending now.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
He could just stop using Twitter.
Who am I kidding... Trump could more easily chop off his shriveled up little cock before he stops using social media. But the rest of us sane people should log out of Facebook and Twitter and never go back.
Re: The balance of power is shifting uncomfortably (Score:4, Insightful)
The derp is strong with this one.
Trump could be using the potus twitter for official work, and then he'd be free to block all he wants on his private.
But he's conducting potus business, including announcing policy and government action, on the account.
Blocking prevents users from seeing official policy changes.
Thus 1st amendment - right to petition the government- issue. You can't petition the government if you can't see the announcement.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Blocking selectively prevents people from replying to what he posts, which he permits so long as the replies are sufficiently approving. Blocking selectively prevents people from retweeting his posts, which he permits so long as he approves of those doing the retweeting.
It's not merely a matter of (easily) seeing what he posts. So long as he posts official business as the officeholder and permits public resp
Re: The balance of power is shifting uncomfortabl (Score:1)
Terms of Service Exemption (Score:3)
If that were true, Trump's twitter account would already be shut down. He has violated the terms of service many times (such as linking to hate groups), but he has an exemption. [businessinsider.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Yes his twitter account has OP trolling powers because he sometimes uses it as an outlet for official pronouncements. It is only fitting that the public be able to respond, whether or not he agrees to the expressed opinions is irrelevant.
Re:The balance of power is shifting uncomfortably. (Score:4, Informative)
So if you're the leader of the United States, you're not allowed to use privacy features on a privately-owned social media platform.
Not on your official public account. If Trump has a private account that is allowed; however, the judges specifically discounted the idea that it was Trump's private account.
But that social media platform can block, hellban, censor and terminate the accounts of anyone, including the President, over arbitrarily decided, biased terms of service.
The court can only rule what the President as a public official can do; they were not deciding what private citizens and companies can do which has always been the case.
The First Amendment applies here. (Score:3)
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Donald Trump has maintained that his Twitter account is an official outlet, so to block accounts would violate the right to petition. He can't have it both ways: it's either unofficial, or it's subject to Constitutional requirements.
The
Good (Score:3, Interesting)
Now every politician, left, right, up, down, cannot block twitter trolls. Go get 'em, 4chan.
Re: (Score:2)
Now every politician, left, right, up, down, cannot block twitter trolls. Go get 'em, 4chan.
Except the Judge explicitly said that muting was allowed.
The key differences with blocking is the blocked party can't see the POTUS account or, more importantly, can't @reply to the account. The @reply is the critical bit since it's effectively blocking the person from participating in the conversation, and considering @replies to Trump's Tweets regularly make the news it's actually a pretty significant 1st amendment issue.
So... (Score:1)
Can Trump claim that everybody on Twitter has to read his tweets?
It's not about viewing his posts (Score:4, Informative)
Critical part:
It's not about viewing his posts - it's the ability to reply, and join in the cesspool that follows each of his tweets, that's emphasized in the judgement.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This ruling seems to require that the recipient listen/read (deal with)
Not at all. Listening and reading have nothing to do with preventing speaking or typing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, this is saying that a government official can't allow some citizens to comment but block others - especially if the reason behind the blocking is because of their political views.
To use your example, if I go walking in a park and see a politician talking to some citizens, he can't refuse to talk to me because he knows that my views run counter to his. If he's talking to people in the park, he can't make a rule that "Only people with political views X, Y, or Z can talk to me" when he is representing peop
Re: (Score:2)
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
The first amendment gives people the right to petition the government. They don't mean sign sheets of paper on clipboards starting with the words "We the people demand...", they mean speak to the government and have it listen.
Trump is
Re: (Score:2)
To me the first amendment gives individuals the right to say things in public. This ruling seems to require that the recipient listen/read (deal with) what is being said.
Exactly the opposite. Muting (not listening to) IS allowed, blocking (preventing replies) is banned.
Re: (Score:1)
You have it the wrong way around.
This states that he (Government official) cannot block someone from participating in the Twitter feed 'Forum', not that a private user can't block the incoming Tweets.
This is akin to a Government speaker holding a discussion in a public park and when someone disagrees with the speaker they kick that person out of the park behind a barricade that is blocks away from the park where they are unable to participate denying their 1st amendment rights to participate in the public f
Re: (Score:3)
The ruling was that Trump can't block because he's a government official. Anyone else is free to block without raising First Amendment concerns. Trump could also block if he used his Twitter account for personal updates and the @POTUS account for official updates. When he uses his @realDonaldTrump for government-related updates, though, he (as a member of the government, and a powerful one at that) can't pick and choose who gets to "talk" to him based on political views. When the government stops people fro
75 Pages? (Score:2)
It took 75 pages to say that?
The judge didn't issue an injunction (Score:2)
Accordingly, though we conclude that injunctive relief may be
awarded in this case -- at minimum, against Scavino -- we decline
to do so at this time because declaratory relief is likely to
achieve the same purpose. The Supreme Court has directed that we
should “assume it is substantially likely that the President and
other executive . . . officials would abide by an authoritative
interpretation of [a] . . . constitutional provision,” Franklin,
505 U.S. at 803 (plurality opinion); see Utah v. Evans, 53
The ruling would apply to ALL government officials (Score:2)
The ruling would apply to all government officials, including judges...
And not only to their Twitter-accounts, but to their offices — and courtrooms too.
This is kinda stupid (Score:1)
Look on the bright side (Score:2)
At least now some of the trump-warriors (on both sides) will focus spreading their vitriol more on Twitter and less on here. I for one approve!
It's not government owned or controlled (Score:2)
From the Washington Post:
"Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor, said he thinks the case was wrongly decided and expects it to be reversed. For a public forum to exist, the government has to own or control it, he said, but in this case, Twitter also controls Trump's account.
Twitter has long been dogged by questions about how far its users’ right to speech may extend. In the past, its own executives have described the company as being “the free speech wing of the free speech party,” holding
Re: (Score:1)
So can Twitter itself suspend accounts? Since that would be blocking them from reaching out to Trump?
Well, if the account follows @readDonaldTrump, and gets banned, they might have a case (assuming this ruling holds up).