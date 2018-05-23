Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


President Trump Can't Block People On Twitter, Court Rules (knightcolumbia.org) 149

Posted by msmash from the know-your-rights dept.
Reader drunken_boxer777 writes: US District Judge Buchwald issued a 75-page ruling today clearly articulating why Donald Trump cannot block Twitter users, as it violates their First Amendment rights.

"Turning to the merits of plaintiffs' First Amendment claim, we hold that the speech in which they seek to engage is protected by the First Amendment and that the President and Scavino exert governmental control over certain aspects of the @realDonaldTrump account, including the interactive space of the tweets sent from the account. That interactive space is susceptible to analysis under the Supreme Court's forum doctrines, and is properly characterized as a designated public forum. The viewpoint-based exclusion of the individual plaintiffs from that designated public forum is proscribed by the First Amendment and cannot be justified by the President's personal First Amendment interests." Further reading: Bloomberg.

  • time to start my own suit (Score:4, Funny)

    by ganjadude ( 952775 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @02:08PM (#56660438) Homepage
    against my state politicians for blocking my tweets

    • against my state politicians for blocking my tweets

      And you should win.

      An elected politician shouldn't be able to block you from replying to them, they're allowed to mute, but not block.

      This question would have come up previously but I'm guessing that politicians historically only blocked trolls so no one really looked into it.

      But Trump has been blocking legitimate critics, making the question much more important.

  • NDAA ACT, Patriot Act, Prism, Snowden (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    However the court ruled, they do not give a single shit about your privacy..

  • So... (Score:3)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @02:14PM (#56660482)

    ...will he go on a twitter rant about this ruling about twitter rants about his twitter rants?

    And will it acquire its own twitter rants?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Nope. Because he'll simply play this out as it's dealt to him, and progressives aren't going to like the result. Especially since it now opens it up against all politicians, and likely beyond that.

  • The balance of power is shifting uncomfortably. (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So if you're the leader of the United States, you're not allowed to use privacy features on a privately-owned social media platform. But that social media platform can block, hellban, censor and terminate the accounts of anyone, including the President, over arbitrarily decided, biased terms of service.

    America, give up. Just hand the government over to the multinationals. They've owned you for years, you can stop pretending now.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by they_call_me_quag ( 894212 )

      He could just stop using Twitter.

      Who am I kidding... Trump could more easily chop off his shriveled up little cock before he stops using social media. But the rest of us sane people should log out of Facebook and Twitter and never go back.

    • Re: The balance of power is shifting uncomfortably (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @02:19PM (#56660516)

      The derp is strong with this one.

      Trump could be using the potus twitter for official work, and then he'd be free to block all he wants on his private.

      But he's conducting potus business, including announcing policy and government action, on the account.

      Blocking prevents users from seeing official policy changes.

      Thus 1st amendment - right to petition the government- issue. You can't petition the government if you can't see the announcement.

      • Blocking doesn't prevent people from seeing what he posts. Just log out or use a different account.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

          Blocking doesn't prevent people from seeing what he posts. Just log out or use a different account.

          Blocking selectively prevents people from replying to what he posts, which he permits so long as the replies are sufficiently approving. Blocking selectively prevents people from retweeting his posts, which he permits so long as he approves of those doing the retweeting.

          It's not merely a matter of (easily) seeing what he posts. So long as he posts official business as the officeholder and permits public resp

        • That's like saying that blocking citizens from entering a real world forum isn't an issue because people can dig a tunnel under the fence.

    • But that social media platform can block, hellban, censor and terminate the accounts of anyone, including the President, over arbitrarily decided, biased terms of service.

      If that were true, Trump's twitter account would already be shut down. He has violated the terms of service many times (such as linking to hate groups), but he has an exemption. [businessinsider.com]

      • Yes his twitter account has OP trolling powers because he sometimes uses it as an outlet for official pronouncements. It is only fitting that the public be able to respond, whether or not he agrees to the expressed opinions is irrelevant.

    • Re:The balance of power is shifting uncomfortably. (Score:4, Informative)

      by UnknowingFool ( 672806 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @02:38PM (#56660672)

      So if you're the leader of the United States, you're not allowed to use privacy features on a privately-owned social media platform.

      Not on your official public account. If Trump has a private account that is allowed; however, the judges specifically discounted the idea that it was Trump's private account.

      But that social media platform can block, hellban, censor and terminate the accounts of anyone, including the President, over arbitrarily decided, biased terms of service.

      The court can only rule what the President as a public official can do; they were not deciding what private citizens and companies can do which has always been the case.

    • "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

      Donald Trump has maintained that his Twitter account is an official outlet, so to block accounts would violate the right to petition. He can't have it both ways: it's either unofficial, or it's subject to Constitutional requirements.

      The

  • Good (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @02:15PM (#56660490)

    Now every politician, left, right, up, down, cannot block twitter trolls. Go get 'em, 4chan.

    • Now every politician, left, right, up, down, cannot block twitter trolls. Go get 'em, 4chan.

      Except the Judge explicitly said that muting was allowed.

      The key differences with blocking is the blocked party can't see the POTUS account or, more importantly, can't @reply to the account. The @reply is the critical bit since it's effectively blocking the person from participating in the conversation, and considering @replies to Trump's Tweets regularly make the news it's actually a pretty significant 1st amendment issue.

  • So... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can Trump claim that everybody on Twitter has to read his tweets?

  • It's not about viewing his posts (Score:4, Informative)

    by Ly4 ( 2353328 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @02:33PM (#56660622)

    Critical part:

    We hold that portions of the @realDonaldTrump account -- the "interactive space" where Twitter users may directly engage with the content of the President's tweets -- are properly analyzed under the "public forum" doctrines.

    It's not about viewing his posts - it's the ability to reply, and join in the cesspool that follows each of his tweets, that's emphasized in the judgement.

  • It took 75 pages to say that?

  • Accordingly, though we conclude that injunctive relief may be
    awarded in this case -- at minimum, against Scavino -- we decline
    to do so at this time because declaratory relief is likely to
    achieve the same purpose. The Supreme Court has directed that we
    should “assume it is substantially likely that the President and
    other executive . . . officials would abide by an authoritative
    interpretation of [a] . . . constitutional provision,” Franklin,
    505 U.S. at 803 (plurality opinion); see Utah v. Evans, 53

  • The ruling would apply to all government officials, including judges...

    And not only to their Twitter-accounts, but to their offices — and courtrooms too.

  • This is all kinda stupid. Why is this even a first amendment issue? Twitter is a private company. No one is making him read replies, and they're easily ignored. This sounds more like an issue for Twitter, which it appears how has to implement something to prevent politicians from blocking Tweets. The First Amendment is the right to free speech, not making other people listen to what you say. Finally, this may be great now, but it'll prevent future presidents from doing that too. I think this thing is

  • At least now some of the trump-warriors (on both sides) will focus spreading their vitriol more on Twitter and less on here. I for one approve!

  • From the Washington Post:

    "Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor, said he thinks the case was wrongly decided and expects it to be reversed. For a public forum to exist, the government has to own or control it, he said, but in this case, Twitter also controls Trump's account.

    Twitter has long been dogged by questions about how far its users’ right to speech may extend. In the past, its own executives have described the company as being “the free speech wing of the free speech party,” holding

