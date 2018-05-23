Uber Shutting Down Self-Driving Operations In Arizona After Fatal Crash (azcentral.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Arizona Republic: Uber is shutting down its self-driving car tests in Arizona, where one of the cars was involved in a fatal crash with a pedestrian in March, the company said Wednesday. The company notified about 300 Arizona workers in the self-driving program that they were being terminated just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The shutdown should take several weeks. Test drivers for the autonomous cars have not worked since the accident in Tempe, but Uber said they continued to be paid. The company's self-driving trucks have also been shelved since the accident. Uber plans to restart testing self-driving cars in Pittsburgh once federal investigators conclude their inquiry into the Tempe crash. The company also said it is having discussions with California leaders to restart testing.
I wanna be a test napper in a car.
It's fr1s7 p507, dumbass. L25p311
...and then running the cars on public roads leading to the fatal collision, they should consider themselves lucky if any jurisdiction is willing to let them run again.
If I were a mayor or town manager I'd ban them. If the state overruled me, I'd request that my police department ensure that their vehicles do not pose a danger to the public, which would probably mean being pulled over all of the time and inspected for any violations by the commercial enforcement team. I doubt that the person behind the wh