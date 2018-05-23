Facebook Asks British Users To Submit Their Nudes as Protection Against Revenge Porn (betanews.com) 77
Mark Wilson writes: Following on from a trial in Australia, Facebook is rolling out anti-revenge porn measures to the UK. In order that it can protect British users from failing victim to revenge porn, the social network is asking them to send in naked photos of themselves. The basic premise of the idea is: send us nudes, and we'll stop others from seeing them .
I hope they don't charge that much for the dataset on silkroad 3.1
I am sure there will be a few FB employees who will enjoy looking through the new FB p0rn collection.
Why can't FB issue a utility to the users to process their own images and generate a hash for the images they don't want shown?
this negates the "new FB p0rn collection"
Facebook user === idiot
Check!
So, you work for Facebook, right?
Just you wait until this time next year when everyone is shocked and outraged at these pics being leaked.
Don't trust them, trust me instead! (Score:2)
I don't claim to be able to identify whole body nudes. Just labia, those are like fingerprints.
I don't claim to be able to identify whole body nudes. Just labia, those are like fingerprints.
So are ears [wired.com].
Pro Tip: Don't confuse labia and ears.
Chewing ears sometimes works a LOT like chewing labia. YMMV
Redistribution of Sex (Score:2, Informative)
Asking for nude photos to prevent nude photos from being posted is the second most audacious demand on the internet recently.
The first one was when incels and Jordan Peterson demanded that women have sex with them to prevent mass murders.
Because men, unlike women, aren't entitled to it. Most women, like myself, don't want to do that thing but men constantly force us to. Because of that, to balance karma we have to leave a huge portion of men without sex and make them so frustrated that they often resort to violence. That's how men be.
Vice can be entertaining. (search for the 'Columbian donkey fuckers')
The mistake Ratzo makes, is believing what he wants to be true, same as always.
Citation of a specific, direct, demand with a threat please.
Prosecution would be trivial if you are telling the truth.
please, don't fling me in dat brier-patch (Score:1)
Maybe they're trying to draw attention away from GDPR? Or maybe they're trying to endure that they're the first company investigated under GDPR for some mysterious reason?
Who's Running This Company? (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps they should ask for a credit card number (and expiration date / CVS) along with the naked pictures. Just to prove they're over 18. Don't want any child pornography here.
Then it will seem totally legit.
Nice try (Score:2, Troll)
How about I don't do that. Pretty sure there are no nude photos of me and if there were no one would want to look at them.
It really takes a special snowflake to pose for nude photos and then get upset when people see them. It must be more fun to get angry than to exercise good judgement and not take the pictures in the first place.
April Fools (Score:2)
It must be April, mustn't it? I knew Zuck is a voyeur, but I never expected him to be so obvious about it.
FB should make downloadable tool available to (Score:5, Insightful)
calculate the image hashes.
There are several libraries available to calculate image hashes that can be built into a desktop tool
For example: https://github.com/JohannesBuc... [github.com]
Indeed, it would be very logical to provide such a utility. But...this? I have to wonder, given how audacious it is, if it really is a kind of social experiment, just to see what they can get away with and what they can get people to do? Emperor Tiberius, to test and demonstrate his power over others, would have children jump off his cliffside retreat. Queue in image of Zuckerberg in a Dr. Evil chair with maniacal laugh...
April Fools is Late This Year (Score:2)
All of you actually fell for this?
The Zuck would wish he was blind, if actual
/.ers sent him nudes.
If the point was to make a hash of existing nude photos, to recognize them and prevent them from being distributed, that could be done using an app on the user's own computer without ever transmitting the actual photo to anyone else. But hashes are easy to defeat.
This sounds so half-baked that it's really difficult to believe it's an official communication.
I believe we've seen this story on Slashdot before [slashdot.org]... so it must be true!
I don't understand this (Score:1)
Does this mean Facebook is a major revenge porn site? Cause the only way Facebook can prevent revenge porn disemination is, if they are the network where it actually happens.
So do I get this right: Facebook is a hotbed of (illegal) revenge porn sharing? And if so, why are they not suppressing that? Why is no AG suing their pants off for billions or give Zuck some much needed jailtime?
Facebook can and does prevent any publication of a picture with a nipple in their precious "timelines" and such, so they obvi
Not the Onion (Score:2)
Client-side fingerprinting (Score:1)
Why couldn't they just make a program available that does all of their fingerprinting on the client and sends the fingerprint data back to the mothership?
This is 6 weeks late (Score:1)
Facebook now thinks, it's the entire Internet. (Score:2)
What about other websites? Will Facebook share the photos with them too? I would really like to know how many photos they get. I mean serious photos, if that word can be applied to this nonsense.
There is only one solution to revenge porn, and it's not technical. Every day recording devices are smaller and more powerful, the sharing of information easier. That trend is not going to change. So it's us that must change, adapt to new technology as we have ever done.
We will have to just stop caring.
who is this hacker facebook? (Score:1)
and can we trust him with all the nudes?
Facebook Dating? (Score:2)
I wonder if this is the beginning of their attempt at Facebook Dating? Or Tinderbook?
why cant he get his porn like normal people (Score:5, Insightful)
Even if you can upload the image to them to "fingerprint" images are often cropped and converted to other image formats and recompressd which fucks that up. So unless they have some super AI that can detect that from a 2nd generation repost this wont work.
Just as a side note if some super porn sniffing AI can do this can I get access to it for purely scientific reasons.
Facebook confirmed for world-class troll (Score:2)
Someone, please, burn Facebook to the ground, and put Zuckerbergs' head on a pole on their front lawn.
Ultimate Nightmare Scenario (Score:2)
Hacked and disseminated: Scotland's contribution of several million "up-kilt" escalator shots.
This is from the Onion...right......right? (Score:1)
Weird Fetish (Score:3)
Recruitment tool (Score:2)
At last (Score:3)
Finally the end game of Zuckerburg's master plan emerges. As with most males, it ended up being a convoluted plan to get terribly quality nude images of women from an internet awash with professionally photographed porn.
Nude Pic Insurance! (Score:2)
Just send me all the nude photos of you and $20 year to me and I will ensure they aren't posted to the internet.
But if you miss a payment well...
I can just see the emails (Score:2)
