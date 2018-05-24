Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Businesses

Uber's Self-Driving Car Saw Pedestrian 6 Seconds Before Fatal Strike, Says Report (tucson.com) 55

Posted by BeauHD from the finger-pointing dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Arizona Daily Star: The autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March spotted the woman about six seconds before hitting her, but did not stop because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled, according to federal investigators. In a preliminary report on the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that emergency braking is not enabled while Uber's cars are under computer control, "to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior." Instead, Uber relies on a human backup driver to intervene. The system, however, is not designed to alert the driver. The report comes a day after Uber announced it will be ending it's self-driving vehicle testing in Arizona. The full NTSB report is available here.

Uber's Self-Driving Car Saw Pedestrian 6 Seconds Before Fatal Strike, Says Report More | Reply

Uber's Self-Driving Car Saw Pedestrian 6 Seconds Before Fatal Strike, Says Report

Comments Filter:

  • How much will Uber be paying that family?

  • Wait, what now? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Narcocide ( 102829 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @05:03PM (#56668862) Homepage

    This can't be right. They are saying that Uber's self-driving car rig is neither designed to stop for nor alert the driver about pedestrians obstructing the path of the vehicle. It's just designed to... log them?!

    What part about this is considered "self-driving" then, exactly?

    • This can't be right. They are saying that Uber's self-driving car rig is neither designed to stop for nor alert the driver about pedestrians obstructing the path of the vehicle. It's just designed to... log them?!

      Apparently the way they had it was that the computer would drive and the driver would stop it from driving, if needed. That doesn't seem like an obviously ridiculous arrangement, even if having the computer ping the driver would have been better.

      Except the driver they hired to do the stopping thin

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pnutjam ( 523990 )
      Still waiting on the Uber apologists to show up and tell us how much safer these systems will be and how these accidents will only happen once ever. Like developers never reintroduce errors.

    • Re:Wait, what now? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by MDMurphy ( 208495 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @05:28PM (#56669020)

      A very poorly written article which resulted in a poorly written summary.

      Buried in the article: "Uber also disabled the Volvo's factory-equipped automatic emergency braking system when the vehicle is in autonomous mode, the report said."

      The Volvo XC90 comes with a feature they call "City Safety". https://www.media.volvocars.co... [volvocars.com]

      This is an auto-braking system with sensors. Uber's autonomous system has its own braking and sensors. It's understandable from a system perspective that they don't have two separate, independent, systems deciding when to apply the brakes operational at the same time.

      The poorly written article makes it sound like Uber's system either didn't have a feature for braking for obstacles or that it was disabled. This is not accurate. It does appear that Uber's system failed to either detect the pedestrian or to brake when detected.

      It's probably also true that when testing they don't use the factory cruise control to maintain speed on the highway. There are likely other standard functions not used when the autonomous equipment is under test.

      • Replying to my own comment for those who don't follow the link to the details of the standard Volvo system.

        Cyclists crossing the path of the car or suddenly swerving out in front it. Depending on the situation, City Safety is able to avoid a collision if the relative speed difference is up to 45 km/h (28 mph). At higher speeds, the automatic braking can mitigate the consequences of the collision.

        Pedestrians walking out in front of the car. City Safety is able to avoid a collision at speeds u

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        Is it?

        I assume the Volvo system is an emergency breaking system that just slams the breaks.

        Would you say that it makes sense to disable an emergency breaking system because there's a driver?

        If Volvo has a tried and true, doesn't false positive, emergency breaking system, I would think it should be used as a backup to the Uber system (which is presumably worse than a driver, which also uses this emergency breaking system).

        I would think anything that triggers the car to over rule a human driver in normal driv

      • And I suspect intentionally so.

        It has been clearly stated, BY UBER that they both disabled the Volvo emergency braking AND their own emergency stop/avoidance code.
        To imply it was just the Volvo system is trying to avoid the fact that Uber had intentionally removed their own code that would make emergency stops.

        They had intentionally made a system that had NO automated method of making an emergency stop, and no method of warning the secondary driver that one was needed (which would be stupid anyway,. they ar

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        The poorly written article makes it sound like Uber's system either didn't have a feature for braking for obstacles or that it was disabled. This is not accurate.

        No, you're the one spreading misinformation. To quote the NTSB report directly:

        According to Uber emergency braking maneuvers are not enabled while the vehicle is under computer control to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior. The vehicle operator is relied on to intervene and take action. The system is not designed to alert the operator.

        Basically they had a system that calculated it would crash, but did nothing and warned no one. In other words, the same as having no system at all.

    • Dude, the whole thing is a JOKE. I've been saying for the past year that everyone is rushing this to market before it's anywhere near ready, that it's been hyped to the point where they think there's a mechanical person in the damned things, and everyone assumes it's going to be 100% perfect 100% of the time, when nothing could be farther from the truth. These so-called self driving cars are half-assed at best, use a half-assed excuse for an AI that isn't even really an AI, and it's not anywhere NEAR ready

  • Criminal negligence, then.

    Classy.

  • It's time for regulatory control - like how the FAA regulates the skies, the autonomous car industry needs to have sensible regulations. Right now it just seems like a bunch of cowboys in the wild west are trying to one-up each other.
    Get this: The car "saw" the person 6 seconds before striking the person. The emergency system was disabled. The emergency system was not set up to alert the driver. So many things wrong here that would have been avoided had there been sensible regulations written by sensible e

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pnutjam ( 523990 )
      Very true, the decisions these systems need to make should not be decided by a bunch of Uber bro's.

    • So many things wrong here that would have been avoided had there been sensible regulations written by sensible engineers.

      Hmm...you seem to think that regulations (Rules of the Road, that sort of thing) are written by engineers. Alas, the truth is that they're mostly written by politicians....

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djbckr ( 673156 )

        So many things wrong here that would have been avoided had there been sensible regulations written by sensible engineers.

        Hmm...you seem to think that regulations (Rules of the Road, that sort of thing) are written by engineers. Alas, the truth is that they're mostly written by politicians....

        No, I'm fully aware of who writes them... that's why I specified "by sensible engineers" in my statement.

    • Quick and easy. Just expropriate the FAA regs, global replace 'aircraft' to 'vehicle'. Delete the silly stuff. That's an alpha.

      Give the auto industry five years to get the ECUs up to snuff. Then they can get _started_ on self driving cars.

    • 'Regulate' it to a scrapyard.

  • Hmmn

    on an FYI basis, my self-driving car (written in Python using PyTorch) does not work either...

    Just saying !

  • The New Uber Terminator Car will eliminate any unwanted pedestrians.

    Ask us how!

  • There was a human in the Uber car. Theoretically she was there to provide a human element that backed up the self-driving. But she was not giving her full attention to safety.

    [The Uber safety driver] told investigators she had been "monitoring the self-driving system interface," which is displayed on an iPad mounted on the vehicle's center console.

    https://www.theverge.com/2018/5/24/17388696/uber-self-driving-crash-ntsb-report [theverge.com]

    I think Uber should change their procedure. Have two humans in the car:

  • because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled

    Sensors on the fully autonomous Volvo XC-90 SUV spotted Herzberg while the car was traveling 43 miles per hour and determined that braking was needed 1.3 seconds before impact, according to the report.

    A diagram in the NTSB report shows that the Uber system determined that the SUV needed to brake when it was at least 20 meters (65.6 feet) from Herzberg; it was traveling 39 mph (63 kilometers per hour) at impact. Kornhauser said that was enough distance for the SUV to stop, or slow considerably to mitigate damage from the crash.

    Uber also disabled the Volvo's factory-equipped automatic emergency braking system when the vehicle is in autonomous mode, the report said.

    So what was disabled? The factory auto brake, or Uber's auto brake? Surely they weren't allowing a car that wasn't able to brake itself out on the roads. Does the Uber system have a separate "emergency braking" subsystem?

    Headline says the system "saw" her 6 seconds before impact, but it determined that it needed to brake just over 1s before impact? (traveling at about 59fps at impact)

    This article sucks.

  • It goes to show that development of the next generation of self-driving or autonomous cars has to be undertaken by companies heavily driven by pedestrian and passenger safety. It seems like an engineering failure was partly to blame here when the car was aware of the pedestrian, but neither alerted the driver nor attempted to stop or redirect its path. A tech company masquerading as a car company strikes me as the exact conditions that could lead to this failure.

  • A bit of system engineering discipline, FMEA [wikipedia.org] , might have prevented this. It helps when innovators are trained to manage complexity, capability, and risk.

    Or common sense, but such things can be on short supply on large projects run by program managers who have an 'MBA' mentality: https://www.inc.com/nathan-fur... [inc.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

The intelligence of any discussion diminishes with the square of the number of participants. -- Adam Walinsky

Close