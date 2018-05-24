Uber's Self-Driving Car Saw Pedestrian 6 Seconds Before Fatal Strike, Says Report (tucson.com) 55
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Arizona Daily Star: The autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March spotted the woman about six seconds before hitting her, but did not stop because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled, according to federal investigators. In a preliminary report on the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that emergency braking is not enabled while Uber's cars are under computer control, "to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior." Instead, Uber relies on a human backup driver to intervene. The system, however, is not designed to alert the driver. The report comes a day after Uber announced it will be ending it's self-driving vehicle testing in Arizona. The full NTSB report is available here.
How much will Uber be paying that family?
They paid them off within days.
But she was a crackhead who wasn't in touch with her family. They likely got off real cheap.
A hero implies courage. She didn't volunteer to test it. More like a martyr if you ask me.
We're _all_ test rats.
This can't be right. They are saying that Uber's self-driving car rig is neither designed to stop for nor alert the driver about pedestrians obstructing the path of the vehicle. It's just designed to... log them?!
What part about this is considered "self-driving" then, exactly?
This can't be right. They are saying that Uber's self-driving car rig is neither designed to stop for nor alert the driver about pedestrians obstructing the path of the vehicle. It's just designed to... log them?!
Apparently the way they had it was that the computer would drive and the driver would stop it from driving, if needed. That doesn't seem like an obviously ridiculous arrangement, even if having the computer ping the driver would have been better.
But I agreed with you. I may not have posted it, but I definitely have been suspicious of this whole situation since they first got picked up by Arizona, desperate to look tech-friendly after the whole solar panel legal fiasco. Even the way they rushed to get it testing on public streets seemed loaded with ulterior motives.
Re:Wait, what now? (Score:5, Insightful)
A very poorly written article which resulted in a poorly written summary.
Buried in the article: "Uber also disabled the Volvo's factory-equipped automatic emergency braking system when the vehicle is in autonomous mode, the report said."
The Volvo XC90 comes with a feature they call "City Safety". https://www.media.volvocars.co... [volvocars.com]
This is an auto-braking system with sensors. Uber's autonomous system has its own braking and sensors. It's understandable from a system perspective that they don't have two separate, independent, systems deciding when to apply the brakes operational at the same time.
The poorly written article makes it sound like Uber's system either didn't have a feature for braking for obstacles or that it was disabled. This is not accurate. It does appear that Uber's system failed to either detect the pedestrian or to brake when detected.
It's probably also true that when testing they don't use the factory cruise control to maintain speed on the highway. There are likely other standard functions not used when the autonomous equipment is under test.
Replying to my own comment for those who don't follow the link to the details of the standard Volvo system.
Cyclists crossing the path of the car or suddenly swerving out in front it. Depending on the situation, City Safety is able to avoid a collision if the relative speed difference is up to 45 km/h (28 mph). At higher speeds, the automatic braking can mitigate the consequences of the collision.
Is it?
I assume the Volvo system is an emergency breaking system that just slams the breaks.
Would you say that it makes sense to disable an emergency breaking system because there's a driver?
If Volvo has a tried and true, doesn't false positive, emergency breaking system, I would think it should be used as a backup to the Uber system (which is presumably worse than a driver, which also uses this emergency breaking system).
No, you are wrong. (Score:3)
And I suspect intentionally so.
It has been clearly stated, BY UBER that they both disabled the Volvo emergency braking AND their own emergency stop/avoidance code.
To imply it was just the Volvo system is trying to avoid the fact that Uber had intentionally removed their own code that would make emergency stops.
The poorly written article makes it sound like Uber's system either didn't have a feature for braking for obstacles or that it was disabled. This is not accurate.
No, you're the one spreading misinformation. To quote the NTSB report directly:
According to Uber emergency braking maneuvers are not enabled while the vehicle is under computer control to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior. The vehicle operator is relied on to intervene and take action. The system is not designed to alert the operator.
Basically they had a system that calculated it would crash, but did nothing and warned no one. In other words, the same as having no system at all.
Criminal negligence, then.
Classy.
Time for Regulatory Control (Score:2, Interesting)
Hmm...you seem to think that regulations (Rules of the Road, that sort of thing) are written by engineers. Alas, the truth is that they're mostly written by politicians....
Hmm...you seem to think that regulations (Rules of the Road, that sort of thing) are written by engineers. Alas, the truth is that they're mostly written by politicians....
No, I'm fully aware of who writes them... that's why I specified "by sensible engineers" in my statement.
Quick and easy. Just expropriate the FAA regs, global replace 'aircraft' to 'vehicle'. Delete the silly stuff. That's an alpha.
Give the auto industry five years to get the ECUs up to snuff. Then they can get _started_ on self driving cars.
most of whom are probably pedestrians on account of the cost of owning a car.
EVERYONE is a pedestrian. And we have a society with specified rule of law carving out certain precautions DRIVERS of dangerous vehicles must take to help pedestrians stay alive. One of those being the operator of a vehicle is legally responsible to account if they kill a pedestrian that they had 6 seconds warning about
Except they didn't really have six seconds of warning... while it's true that the car saw the person 6 seconds before the collision, the car did not alert the driver in any way of this, so in fact the driver did not have any warning at all.
That said, the driver was not being attentive, and it is possible that the driver might have even not responded to a warning quickly enough if one had been given, but it's still entirely true that the driver did not have any warning about the collision.
Streets that are paid for with things like gasoline tax, and sales tax on automobile purchases...
Split attention (Score:2)
There was a human in the Uber car. Theoretically she was there to provide a human element that backed up the self-driving. But she was not giving her full attention to safety.
https://www.theverge.com/2018/5/24/17388696/uber-self-driving-crash-ntsb-report [theverge.com]
I think Uber should change their procedure. Have two humans in the car:
Confusing article is confusing. (Score:2)
because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled
Sensors on the fully autonomous Volvo XC-90 SUV spotted Herzberg while the car was traveling 43 miles per hour and determined that braking was needed 1.3 seconds before impact, according to the report.
A diagram in the NTSB report shows that the Uber system determined that the SUV needed to brake when it was at least 20 meters (65.6 feet) from Herzberg; it was traveling 39 mph (63 kilometers per hour) at impact. Kornhauser said that was enough distance for the SUV to stop, or slow considerably to mitigate damage from the crash.
Uber also disabled the Volvo's factory-equipped automatic emergency braking system when the vehicle is in autonomous mode, the report said.
So what was disabled? The factory auto brake, or Uber's auto brake? Surely they weren't allowing a car that wasn't able to brake itself out on the roads. Does the Uber system have a separate "emergency braking" subsystem?
Headline says the system "saw" her 6 seconds before impact, but it determined that it needed to brake just over 1s before impact? (traveling at about 59fps at impact)
This article sucks.
Car Development
Uber skipped Failure Mode Effects Anslysis (Score:2)
A bit of system engineering discipline, FMEA [wikipedia.org] , might have prevented this. It helps when innovators are trained to manage complexity, capability, and risk.
Or common sense, but such things can be on short supply on large projects run by program managers who have an 'MBA' mentality: https://www.inc.com/nathan-fur... [inc.com]