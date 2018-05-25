Edge Beats Chrome in Battery Test, Says Microsoft (zdnet.com) 17
The latest installment of Microsoft's browser battery challenge shows once again that Edge consumes less energy than Chrome and Firefox. From a report: With the Windows 10 April 2018 Update rolling out across the globe, Microsoft thinks it's once again time to square Edge up against Chrome and Firefox in a new battery-life test. Microsoft's browser experiment shows a time-lapse of "three identical devices, three different browsers, streaming one video." Firefox, Edge, and Chrome play what appears to be a Netflix video on three Surface Books. As usual, the Edge device lasts the longest, depleting the battery after 14 hours and 20 minutes. The Chrome device lasted 12 hours and 32 minutes, while the Firefox laptop ran out of steam after just seven hours and 15 minutes.
Cigarettes are healthy! (Score:3)
Says Phillip Morris and Altria Group
Don't care (Score:2, Insightful)
I wouldn't use Edge even if it recharged my batteries! It's a shitty browser, on top of an awful OS.
Battery Life (Score:3)
If it takes you 14 hours, 20 minutes to download Chrome or Firefox, you've got bigger problems. Microsoft really needs to work harder on its browser downloader.
Yeah right, "Microsoft Says..." (Score:3, Funny)
"Best browser ever, believe me! So fast it's a blur, like my wonderful hair! All A-plus; the Yuuuge crowd just loves Edge...and my hair. Chrome is for fake losers. #MEGA!"
Infinitely better battery life than Chrome... (Score:1)
Great research (Score:2)
Wherein browsers are actually simply video players.
Yeah, the browser decides your battery life (Score:2)
Has anyone checked how long those batteries last with a less bloated OS?
It's somewhat unlikely that the browser is what's going to determine how long your battery lasts. How often do you really ONLY use the browser, with no power hungry plugins, of course, e.g. to render videos.
Great its a shitty fast browser. (Score:2)
I mean so what??? The UX design of Edge is atrocious. Like maybe they didn't even use a UX team bad. I'd much rather use a great browser than a shitty fast one!
Why don't I use Edge? IE6 (Score:2)
IE6 demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that if Microsoft manages to get even the slightest lead over everyone else, their innovation will grind to a screeching halt and anything they do do will be exclusively for their own benefit.
I mean, we knew this already thanks to countless other examples of their behaviour, but IE6 is probably one of those visible and glaring, directly impacting the entire computer industry and internet.