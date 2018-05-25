Eric Schmidt Says Elon Musk Is 'Exactly Wrong' About AI (techcrunch.com) 34
At the VivaTech conference in Paris, Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt was asked about Elon Musk's warnings about AI. He responded by saying: "I think Elon is exactly wrong. He doesn't understand the benefits that this technology will provide to making every human being smarter. The fact of the matter is that AI and machine learning are so fundamentally good for humanity." TechCrunch reports: He acknowledged that there are risks around how the technology might be misused, but he said they're outweighed by the benefits: "The example I would offer is, would you not invent the telephone because of the possible misuse of the telephone by evil people? No, you would build the telephone and you would try to find a way to police the misuse of the telephone."
After wryly observing that Schmidt had just given the journalists in the audience their headlines, interviewer (and former Publicis CEO) Maurice Levy asked how AI and public policy can be developed so that some groups aren't "left behind." Schmidt replied that government should fund research and education around these technologies. "As [these new solutions] emerge, they will benefit all of us, and I mean the people who think they're in trouble, too," he said. He added that data shows "workers who work in jobs where the job gets more complicated get higher wages -- if they can be helped to do it." Schmidt also argued that contrary to concerns that automation and technology will eliminate jobs, "The embracement of AI is net positive for jobs." In fact, he said there will be "too many jobs" -- because as society ages, there won't be enough people working and paying taxes to fund crucial services. So AI is "the best way to make them more productive, to make them smarter, more scalable, quicker and so forth."
Elon didnâ(TM)t say AI is evil. Schmidt is misrepresenting him. Why else would Elon start Open AI? Elon is wants a framework to use AI responsibly thatâ(TM)s all.... put his warnings the right context.
They both agree AI is the future and are right.
But Schmidt obviously do not want regulation and restraints on Googleâ(TM)s business model. Unfettered access to your personal and behaviour data to train the AI.
Schmidt is being very Evil by playing the game this way.
sigh, the second god damn time this week i've had to say this:
AC! STOP MAKING SO MUCH GOD DAMN SENSE!
will you people ever learn?
Remember kids, I called it in 2018!
The definition of "artificial intelligence" does not include consciousness, nor magical powers. Nor does it require intelligence. You see, that's why the word "artificial" is placed in front of the word "intelligence." It isn't intelligence. It isn't supposed to be intelligence.
Problem with words like "AI" and "Cloud" they convey no more useful information than saying "that thing". They can mean anything by themselves. It is only with qualifying context can useful information be exchanged.
Default mental picture of what they represent varies so wildly by individuals as to be a total write off. It's counterproductive to bother to invoke them at this point.
Your belief that that which is currently labeled "AI" doesn't actually qualify as "AI" is simply false, and is founded entirely on your complete ignorance as to what the word "AI" actually means. You are using the word wrong, and that's a fact.
Language belongs to everyone not just yourself or the people who write dictionaries. What languages means depends on what soc
I think both of them are wrong too, but for other reasons.
The problem I see is that the smarter our helpers get, the dumber it allows us to be. Just look at computers for a good example of that. As they became ubiquitous and smarter on the inside, with user interfaces dumbed down for "everybody" to use, there was no longer a need for people to learn anything. Or calculators - people don't feel they need to understand even simple maths anymore, because there's a calculator (or calculator app, or google's
So he's disagreeing by agreeing? (Score:4, Interesting)
That's pretty much the exact same thing Musk argues, so I'm confused by how this is a disagreement. Is someone interpreting Musk as trying to hinder the development of AI? Is that why he employs a huge team of neural net developers at Tesla? Why he founded OpenAI? And Neuralink?
AI has no feelings, doesn't cry, isn't likely to laugh at the million jokes that can it can memorize, and would put a bullet through you and wouldn't think twice.
This is because there are those that would abuse AI who can't start with a kernel that mandates the above emotions-- not the murderous ones.
I wouldn't trust Schmidt for a second. He blew it at Sun, then Novell, then turned Google from a Do No Evil into Do What's Good For Shareholders and keep sucking your privacy with a big straw.
Musk is a BS artis
In the short term, next few decades, AI will have the effect of being able to concentrate power. Centralized information, with the ability to process it. Pervasive surveillance. We are seeing this actively pursued in China. And also semi-autonomous robot soldiers. This is uncharted territory.
AI will also be really handy, e.g. better Google searches, self driving cars, cheaper services. What happens to the unskilled workforce is very difficult to tell. Will alternative opportunities arise for them? In the short term, probably.
In the longer term, 50..200 years, the AI will become truly intelligent. It will be able to program itself. At that point it will no longer need humans, and it is difficult to see why it would want humans around. Note that this long term is the lifetimes of our grandchildren.
http://www.computersthink.com/ [computersthink.com]
(Schmidt is hardly an unbiased commentator. He knows people are wary of Google's growing power and wants to be able to make money without pesky concerns about the future of humanity.)
AI did not work in the past after getting a lot of money. AI does not work now with all the new money it gets. AI will not work later after getting a lot more money.
All AI is a collect it all system database that has extra storage and much faster CPU power to index. Sort and be ready for every aspect of its use.
Human asks a question and the instant correct result seems like "AI" thinking finally works.
Great for making the clandesti
Honestly, I'm a little surprised that Elon Musk has taken such a F.U.D. attitude towards A.I. when at the same time, it's exactly what he's trying to achieve with his cars that keep evolving towards self-driving capabilities.
The first time anyone tries letting a Tesla pilot itself, they feel some fear
.... some uncertainty... and a little doubt. That's all part of exploring something that works a different way than what you're used to.
But technology needs to progress, without trying to hold it back out of
Re: (Score:3)
AI will confer an ever greater first mover advantage than Trinity. It is also very easy to dress up in a friendly manner (at least relative to nukes). With AI, once the genie is out of the bottle, it's never going back in. Unless you're a guy like Schmidt, you *should* be terrified of it. You might get better navigation in your self driving car; but at what cost? And are the benefits even remotely distributed among society as a whole?
Basically, entrusting private companies like google with something o
Why anyone listens to Eric Schmidt about anything is a mystery.
Humans are an emotional basketcase. If you have doubts look at the superstitious religious nuts in every corner of the globe. As a result, it is to be expected that these irrational humans expect smart computers to also be emotional. To retaliate when their feelings are hurt. To dance in triumph when they win a chess game. To pursue supremacy over humans and rule the world.
Listen people, it's time to STOP ANTHROPOMORPHIZING COMPUTERS ! They hate it when you do that.
Unfortunately, Eric is wrong with his assessment. You don't invent something and then attempt to police it. That direction lies madness. A modern rational approach would be to assess the risk first and then decide what you want to do. A simple example, like the phone, would be the land mine.