Businesses The Internet

India's Hotstar Sets New Benchmark With Streaming Record, Draws Over 10M Concurrent Viewers To a Cricket Match (medium.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the setting-new-records dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: An Indian on-demand streaming service, with fewer than 400 employees, has pulled off a milestone that Silicon Valley companies Facebook, Amazon and Google-owned YouTube can only dream about at the moment. On several occasions Sunday evening, more than 10 million viewers simultaneously tuned in to Hotstar, the largest on-demand streaming service in India, to watch the deciding match of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League cricket tournament. The real-time concurrent views, displayed publicly on Hotstar's website, peaked at 10.7 million, the highest any online streaming service has reported to date. It's a big milestone for Star India-owned Hotstar, which first broke the previous top record -- about 8 million concurrent views -- in the first qualifier match in the same cricket tournament last week. In 2012, YouTube reported that its platform saw about 8 million concurrent views on the live-stream of skydiver Felix Baumgartner jumping from near-space to the Earth's surface.

  • Yeah, lame I know, but it's a holiday and my coffee hasn't kicked in yet.

  • Still a marginal result (Score:4, Informative)

    by LordHighExecutioner ( 4245243 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @09:50AM (#56688030)
    Most viewed TV shows in the world scored about 1 billion of viewers [wikipedia.org], i.e. 100 times more than this. Furthermore, none of them could be traced through an IP address.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Fair point. But what makes this Indian company's milestone impressive is the concurrent viewers it drew. YouTube's highest is at about 8 million -- and that too it set in 2012. Since then the company has struggled to grow past 5 million mark. YouTube is also very much free, Hotstar is not. You would have had to subscribe to a paid plan to be able to watch that cricket match.
    • I assume that the point is the technical feat of being able to stream to that many people simultaneously, not that a lot of people watch cricket matches in India.

    • I'm puzzled how they do this efficiently. I'm assuming they are sending the streams to each user individually. thus 10M separate transmissions of every frame must me sent.

      Am I wrong?

      Do people now multicast? And will we ever have something like an edge network of torrent casting?

  • Pro tip: multicast capable CDN on one end and anycast IPs on another

  • CCTV Spring Festival Gala Live Stream [variety.com]

    iQIYI, one of the online platforms carrying the show, said that simultaneous views of the Gala reached a record 14 million, surpassing the company's previous record set during the 2014 soccer World Cup.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Sure it reached 14 million people/users, but how many of them actually watched it simultaneously?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        I agree. The semantics is important here. Saying simultaneous views reached XYZ million is different from saying XYZ million viewers actually watched it concurrently.

  • Sounds like a completely fabricated scenario. I'm looking forward to some form of actual corroboration.

