India's Hotstar Sets New Benchmark With Streaming Record, Draws Over 10M Concurrent Viewers To a Cricket Match (medium.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: An Indian on-demand streaming service, with fewer than 400 employees, has pulled off a milestone that Silicon Valley companies Facebook, Amazon and Google-owned YouTube can only dream about at the moment. On several occasions Sunday evening, more than 10 million viewers simultaneously tuned in to Hotstar, the largest on-demand streaming service in India, to watch the deciding match of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League cricket tournament. The real-time concurrent views, displayed publicly on Hotstar's website, peaked at 10.7 million, the highest any online streaming service has reported to date. It's a big milestone for Star India-owned Hotstar, which first broke the previous top record -- about 8 million concurrent views -- in the first qualifier match in the same cricket tournament last week. In 2012, YouTube reported that its platform saw about 8 million concurrent views on the live-stream of skydiver Felix Baumgartner jumping from near-space to the Earth's surface.
I'm puzzled how they do this efficiently. I'm assuming they are sending the streams to each user individually. thus 10M separate transmissions of every frame must me sent.
Do people now multicast? And will we ever have something like an edge network of torrent casting?
Pro tip: multicast capable CDN on one end and anycast IPs on another
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, that was state of the art 10+ years ago.
The current state of the art is adaptive bitrate streaming (video delivered in chunked files, typically over HTTP, e.g. DASH or HLS). In terms of efficiency it's still nowhere near as good as multicast of course, but it's nowhere near as bad as the older Flash or Real streaming with a direction connection to the server.
It has numerous disadvantages, but on the plus side it leverages the near ubiquitous reach of HTTP along with its pretty mature supporting infrast
iQIYI, one of the online platforms carrying the show, said that simultaneous views of the Gala reached a record 14 million, surpassing the company's previous record set during the 2014 soccer World Cup.
