Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Windows Linux

Windows 10 Spring Update Improves Linux On WSL With Unix Sockets and More (anandtech.com) 149

Posted by msmash from the improved-support dept.
Billly Gates writes: Windows 10 build 1803 has come out this month, but with some problems. AnandTech has a deep-dive with the review examing many new features including the much better support for Linux. WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) now has native Curt and Tar from the command prompt as well as a utility to convert Unix to Windows pathnames called WSLpath.exe which is documented here. In addition it was mentioned on Slashdot in the past about OpenSSH being ported natively to Win32 in certain early builds. It now seems the reason was for Linux interoperability with this Spring Update 2. Unix sockets mean you can run Kali Linux on Windows 10 for penetration testing or run an Apache server in the background with full Linux networking support. Deemons now run in the background even with the command prompt closed. [...]

Windows 10 Spring Update Improves Linux On WSL With Unix Sockets and More More | Reply

Windows 10 Spring Update Improves Linux On WSL With Unix Sockets and More

Comments Filter:

  • They can get Linux to run as a layer or app under Windows, but can't figure out how to get it to run from a different drive. Some of us have a smaller SSD as C drive and would like to at least play with this without having to jump through hoops. Yes, I know about symlinks in Windows, but it's kind of a crappy fix, if it works at all.

    • Re: Running it from another drive? (Score:5, Funny)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @11:49PM (#56691136) Journal
      Be patient. Eventually the Linux subsystem will be all that's left of Windows. Maybe a legacy support module on the side.
      • You'd have to call it the Linux supersystem by then, I think. Also "mission accomplished"!

        • Eventually the Linux subsystem will be all that's left of Windows. Maybe a legacy support module on the side.

          You'd have to call it the Linux supersystem by then, I think. Also "mission accomplished"!

          Now you understand why the SystemD is on such a big phagocytosis spree :
          Swallowing the whole Microsoft Windows into "system-msctl" was Lennart's secret end goal all along !

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You'd have to call it the Linux supersystem by then, I think. Also "mission accomplished"!

          If you're Steve Ballmer, perhaps.

          Remember the WSL doesn't contain any Linux. It's Ubuntu on the Windows kernel, or as RMS would call it GNU/NT.

    • Some of us have a smaller SSD as C drive...

      Wow, C drive, I almost forgot about that. I hope that does not trigger any other ancient, painful memories. How is life, back there in Hell?

      • Some of us have a smaller SSD as C drive...

        Wow, C drive, I almost forgot about that. I hope that does not trigger any other ancient, painful memories. How is life, back there in Hell?

        Backslash for path separator :-)

        • Some of us have a smaller SSD as C drive...

          Wow, C drive, I almost forgot about that. I hope that does not trigger any other ancient, painful memories. How is life, back there in Hell?

          Backslash for path separator :-)

          The registry for config

          • In all fairness, GNOME users have gconfig, which is just as bad.

            • Differences (Score:5, Informative)

              by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @04:44AM (#56691894) Homepage

              The differences are :

              - On Windows, the use of .ini files has completely disappeared. Instead the registry hives being an opaque format that can be only access (in theory) with Windows' API of regedit. This would make it impossible to hand access them manually, say from a boot stick. (Well, in practice, there are 3rd party Linux tools able to access the hive format, so fixing from a boot stick is possible, but you got the idea).

                - In gnome with gconfig the configuration is still stored in sets of plain XML files. Only they are now stored in an organized fashion in a specific set of subdirectories, and there's a centralized API and tool set to access them. But they are still human readable (you could still edit them with your favorite editor - emacs/vim/nano/ed) and easily machine readable (e.g. with your favorite Perl module such as XML::Twig).

              The windows equivalent would have been if the .ini were kept, but now Microsoft defined a specific path to store them (e.g.: in a specifc subfolder tree within %USER_PROFILE% or whatever, instead of all over the place like in good old Win 3.x days) and mandated a specific API to manipulate them.

              The closest thing to Windows' registry in Linux-land would be journald's internal database format, except that it has a very well documented format [freedesktop.org] and journald forwards messages to any of your favorite system logger as soon as that deamon startsup - and it is configured to do so by default on virtually all the GNU/Linux distributions except for the most storage-starved ones in embed systems (e.g.: mercore/Sailfish OS doesn't have a syslog forwarding setup by default because it has to run on your smartphone limited internal flash. But Raspbian forwards to syslog by default).

            • Multiple plaintext xml files is just as bad as a single binary hierarchical config file which might be held open when you want to reboot? How so?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by stooo ( 2202012 )

          >> Backslash for path separator :-)
          The backlash for backslash is huge.
          seriously, MS should modernize now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

      Okay, you mentioned 'different drive', so I'll ask here. Since I installed this update, Windows 10 has refused to allow apps run from a remote drive to open sockets. The same app, when copied to the C: drive works fine. A simple example is PuTty.

      I'm sure this is some new security feature - but I need to disable it, since a win32 app I work on lives on a LAN drive (so, y'know, it gets backed up). I can build it there, but I can run it or debug it from there. I can run it if I copy it to my C: drive. Th

  • If the end game for this (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the end game for this is for windows to eventually become a front end that runs on linux and acts as a compatibility layer for windows programs to run inside linux like ms is making a compatibility layer for win32 programs to run on arm then I would appraud ms's efforts but I fear the ONLY reason ms is doing this is to further advance azure's penetration and to get more linux admins on windows systems.

    • but I fear the ONLY reason ms is doing this is to further advance azure's penetration and to get more linux admins on windows systems.

      (and Linux devs to switch away from Mac OS X systems)

      Well that, and also the initial idea was to offer enough of the Linux API exposed by the Windows kernel so Windows Mobile could eventually run Android applications so that their OS wouldn't have been the irrelevant joke without any significant app ecosystem.

      Except that they didn't manage that even by far. They are light-years away from even running the simplest Android apps, so WSL is what they pivoted to in order to salvage the invested work.

  • pointless extensions. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @11:17PM (#56691056) Homepage

    All this work to be compatible with Linux is only being done because Microsoft is desperately trying to get a ticket on the cloud moneytrain its ignored for nearly a decade. So far bootstrapping things like Kinect, office, and exchange to their cloud offering has boosted its presence in much the same way that paying hosting providers to switch their park-web sites to IIS static pages improved their netcraft numbers.

    Curt and Tar from the command prompt

    i presume we mean curl but this is moot. Anyone who needed curl or tar "from the command prompt" (as if it came anywhere else?) has their macbook, or their linux system...and they have it for free in the amazon cloud as well as the 40 some other openstack players that exist.

    it was mentioned on Slashdot in the past about OpenSSH being ported natively to Win32 in certain early builds.

    Embrace extend extinguish only works when theres a product with a bottom line people are willing to choose. "becoming linux" isnt doing anything to Redmond but wasting programmer hours trying to catch a lizard. Larry Ellison learned this fact with MySQL. GPL is an armored license that prohibits the type of early nineties chicanery Microsoft was absolutely legendary for pulling on small companies and startup projects.

    Deemons now run in the background even with the command prompt closed.

    Daemons,Welcome to 1991. You could also just pick a cloud provider with a competent ecosystem that will natively run any of five or more major linux distributions that your programmers are already familiar with.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The job of WSL isn't to eat Linux. The job of WSL is to eat Cygwin.

    • Curl (Score:2)

      by DrYak ( 748999 )

      i presume we mean curl but this is moot. Anyone who needed curl or tar "from the command prompt" (as if it came anywhere else?) {...}

      Yes, curl comes anywhere else.
      It has also a library (libcurl) and that library is used for web interface by lots of modules.
      Probably lots of GUI application use curl as their peculiar backend to download stuff.

      Except that in WSL's specific case, support for GUI isn't stellar (basically, you need to X-over-network to a Windows native X-Server), so probably nobody is using GUI, and in practice, yes, curl is mostly only used on the command line in Windows-land.

    • So far bootstrapping things like Kinect, office, and exchange to their cloud offering has boosted its presence in much the same way that paying hosting providers to switch their park-web sites to IIS static pages improved their netcraft numbers.

      So ... translated into very real income and marketshare making it the most profitable part of the company?

       

    • > Daemons,Welcome to 1991.

      It's a lot older than that. I remember using nohup in BSD 4.3 in 1987, over thirty years ago.

  • Why would I want this?

    • Re:and nothing of value was gained (Score:5, Interesting)

      by AlanBDee ( 2261976 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @12:19AM (#56691202)

      You may not but I do. My work requires that I use Windows. With WSL I can use all the classic Linux commands that I've been using for 15 years. The better they make it the happier I am.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Bert64 ( 520050 )

        My work requires that i get various tasks done, how i achieve them doesn't matter so long as they get done. If they are performed more efficiently using Linux then that's where they are performed.
        If you're being forced to use tools which make your work inefficient then you should raise it as a problem, or consider moving jobs.

      • Or you could just do it the sane way and run Linux, with Windows in a VM for running the one (or few) applications that you absolutely must have Windows to run.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by stooo ( 2202012 )

        >>My work requires that I use Windows.
        My deepest sympathy to you.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nyet ( 19118 )

        and you aren't competent enough to install cygwin?

    • Why would I want this?

      If you don't know why you want this then how do you know that nothing of value was gained?

    • I don't care what you want, but I use it so that I can use some nice Linux commands in Windows. For example wget, cloc etc. Those can be installed in native windows, but it's more quicker to install them in the wsl. It's a better version of "command line". Unfortunately I don't get to choose my work OS.

  • Am I the only one... (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    who sees Microsoft using all of their friendliness towards open source, and Linux in particular, to "soften" the stance of using Linux as a standalone solution in lieu of actually using Linux. In the last few years, Linux has been its own worst enemy. What with systemd, utter balkanization, no "usable" desktop to go mainstream with (save Red Hat using Gnome internally), getting into bed with Azure.

    As a former Unix sysadmin who had to move cross country for family reasons, I have been forced into Windows job

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by novakyu ( 636495 )

      Eh. As a user who have no choice but to use Windows, I welcome our new Bash-friendly Windows overlords. My choice is not whether to use Windows or Linux; my choice is whether to have a Linux dual-boot install which I hardly ever use (and have a Cygwin install which does not work well), or to have have access to Linux toolchain (without a reboot or a second device) while being able to use applications that my job requires me to use.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        I often wonder what the Windows/Linux balance of power would look like if MS had released PowerShell with full BASH support, GNU tools and then the Microsoft-specific PowerShell commands as just extensions.

        I know PS advocates make a lot of noise about PS being object oriented but I don't see why that demands a completely new command line syntax. The shell may need object awareness to handle pipelining between PS object generators/consumers, but a totally new syntax from the ground up seems to be just a bar

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by godefroi ( 52421 )

          What does "full BASH support" mean? You seem hung up on the syntax. If bash's syntax was universally accepted as "the best", then we wouldn't have things like csh, zsh, fish, etc with differing syntax.

    • The problem you are facing is more that sysadmin as a career is fading away to be replaced by devops.

      Linux is easy enough to admin that linux IT dept were always a fraction of the windows departments.

      Now that most linux admin work is scripted/automated, Linux IT jobs are all but non-existent.

      Windows IT jobs may last a bit longer, but as you can see, not much.

  • A big step towards running systemd on Windows!

  • Or - hear me out ... (Score:4, Informative)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @02:17AM (#56691500)

    Unix sockets mean you can run Kali Linux on Windows 10 for penetration testing or run an Apache server in the background with full Linux networking support.

    You could just run Linux (and maybe Windows 10 in a VM).

    • Seems excessive if you want to just fire up one Linux app. What next, copy and past the output back into Windows? Why would you run Windows in a VM anyway? Anyone being remotely targeted by WSL is likely running Linux in the VM.

    • Not everyone is allowed to have a custom OS. This is a way to get around this. I installed a Centos VM on my Windows box and within a minute of joining it to the domain I had an IT person asking me why there was a Centos machine on the network. This quite rightly raised a security issue, because they can't just have random machines appearing on the network. However when I installed the WSL nothing came up in that alerting system. So now I can use Linux tools on my machine without registering as another "ma
  • I don't recall specifically doing anything to get Curl in WSL - but it's been there over a year for me. If it's not Curl, then what exactly is "curt" ? not many other words come to mind which are similar in spelling to "curt" which the author intended to type... unless it was supposed to be... - oh, my!

  • Thank you, Microsoft. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by biggaijin ( 126513 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @10:30AM (#56693030)

    This means that I will be able to run Linux as a bag on the side of your wonderful Windows 10 product with two big advantages over a normal Linux installation: I will have the enormous overhead and slow boot time of Windows to deal with daily. And, Windows 10 will continue to spy on my every move and report it to you without telling me. I can hardly wait to get on the bandwagon with this one.

  • Now that you have proper OS support, just make the move and go to a proper OS! WSL is a joke, it's for users who want to act like their Linux users, without running Linux, so just bite the bullet and move to a proper OS.
  • Whoooohooooo now I can scp files directly to and from my linux boxes without the need for external programs like winscp and putty. I tried it out and work pretty well so not sure what all the hate in this thread is all about.

    At the end of the day I just want to get my work done as easily and quickly as possible and for me this helps a lot.

    On the downside it kinda sucks that this will probably kill both winscp and putty that I have been using for years.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The only way for a reporter to look at a politician is down." -- H.L. Mencken

Close