Airbus Steps Up Push for Flying Taxis, On-Demand Helicopters
The future of transportation may not be on the roads but the skies. That might not be a reality quite yet but Airbus is taking it seriously. The company is settng up a division for flying cars and on-demand taxis. From a report: Airbus SE is creating a division to oversee futuristic transport options such as flying taxis and on-demand helicopters in a sign the European planemaker is going on the offensive against tech providers and startups encroaching in the market. The manufacturer named company veteran Eduardo Dominguez Puerta, 40, on Monday to head its newly formed Urban Air Mobility unit. Puerta helped start the firm's innovation center in Silicon Valley, where he served as chief operating officer. Projects that will be overseen by the division include an autonomous flying cab prototype called CityAirbus, an electric flying taxi named Vahana and Voom, billed by Airbus as a premier on-demand helicopter booking platform. Ride-hailing app creator Uber Technologies and startup Kitty Hawk, backed by Google's co-founder Larry Page, are also working to develop airborne taxis.
"Such things do not exist. We have had helicopters for a few decades now, some ridiculous contraptions with folding wings, and jetpacks. But, not flying cars."
From TFS, "The future of transportation may not be on the roads but the skies. That might not be a reality quite yet but Airbus is taking it seriously."
That's been covered already.
"We do not have the technology for that, and we are not likely to have it any time soon. So please stop pushing this flying cars nonsense."
The Harrier Jump Jet ( https://en. [wikipedia.org]
The Harrier Jump Jet has been around for over half a century. The technology for flying cars is well within reach
Sigh... I don't know if you are trolling or stupid. We do not have any technology (nor any reasonably likely near term technology) for power sources with sufficient power density (power to weight) to enable a usable flying car. If you think any part of that sentence is wrong then you do not adequately understand physics enough to be a part of this conversation.
The Harrier jet in no way shape or form resembles a flying car nor is the technology in a Harrier jet scalable down to enable one. Do you have
There are flying cars -- Google Terrafugia.for one example.
Problem is that they are expensive, require a pilots license, aren't energy efficient. They look to be mediocre aircraft and worse cars. But the prototype Terrafugia flies and drives well enough for a lot of folks to believe they will actually ship vehicles within perhaps 18 months. There are other projects, some at least somewhat credible.
It's also true that those with a money can take helicopter taxi services to a few airports -- e.g $99 for Ma
You can already do that with small propeller airplanes. Getting a licence is not that hard for a motivated terrorist. And ultralights (which nowadays are pretty similar to "real" propeller aircraft) are even easier.
Yep, security is going to be a serious concern. The big problem is that a "flying car" can start its mission as a car and very likely take to the air far closer to potential targets than a conventional aircraft would be allowed to fly.
In other words, Airbus is hoping to part a few "venture capitalists" and "angel investors" from their liquid funds. Not a bad idea, and probably morality-neutral since the same folks would probably otherwise "invest" their money in flying cars from firms that don't actually build flying things.
First of all, forget "flying cars" and especially "autonomous" ones - not going to happen for decades if ever.
Helicopter "Uber", yes, they exist, but it requires special conditions....
https://phys.org/news/2017-07-... [phys.org]
"The city, which sits in a state of the same name whose population exceeds 45 million, has the biggest fleet of helicopters in the world...700 choppers, or nearly a third of Brazil's total number, are located there, alongside 528 helipads.
You would NOT get away with this today in New York, Lond
