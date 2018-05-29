Ask Slashdot: What Is the Latest and Greatest In Computer Graphics Research? 41
OpenSourceAllTheWay writes: In the world of 2D and 3D Visual Content Creation, new tricks that ship with commercial 2D or 3D software are almost always advertised as "fantastically innovative". But when you do some digging as to who precisely invented the new "trick" or "method" and when, you often find that it was first pioneered many many years ago by some little known computer graphics researcher(s) at a university somewhere. Case in point, a flashy new 3D VR software that was released in 2018 was actually based around a 3D calculation method first patented almost 10 years ago. Sometimes you even find that the latest computer graphics software tricks go back to little-known computer graphics research papers published anywhere from 15 to 25 years ago. So the question: What, in mid-2018, is the latest and greatest in 2D or 3D computer graphics research? And which academic/scientific publications or journals should one follow to keep abreast of the latest in computer graphics research?
ACM TOG & SIGGRAPH (Score:5, Informative)
If you're looking for the great classics in computer graphics, many not so little-known graphics papers are in SIGGRAPH proceedings.
Starting in 2003, all SIGGRAPH papers are published in ACM TOG
Simple (Score:5, Informative)
Uncurated resource (Score:3)
If you want something more curated, it becomes trickier, but a fun way of doing it is to look for the "technical papers preview" videos online for SIGGRAPH. A fairly long-standing tradition of that particular conference is to kick off the whole thing with a very short, usually humorous blurb of every technical paper being presented that year, done by the authors of each paper, in one giant marathon session on the first day. Each paper gets like 30 seconds to pitch its idea and show it off visually, and while you can't find the full 2-3 hour presentation that contains all of them, there's usually a shortened version online with some interesting/promising examples.
