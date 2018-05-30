Number of Electric Vehicles on Roads Reaches Three Million: IEA (reuters.com) 18
The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 3.1 million in 2017, but more research, policies and incentives are needed to drive further uptake, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. From a report: The number of electric cars, including battery-electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric passenger light-duty vehicles, increased by 57 percent compared with 2016, the IEA said in a report. China accounted for 40 percent of the global total last year. Research and development, policy support, charging infrastructure investment and production improvements are resulting in lower battery costs and higher electric vehicle (EV) uptake.
"A vehicle where the fuel is nearly free,"
But the "tank" isn't.
Interesting article here with USA vehicle statistics: https://www.nanalyze.com/2017/... [nanalyze.com]
Right now EV's are 0.22% of all cars on the road in the US. I couldn't find a chart that included hybrids.
It seems like in the next 2-5 years many major manufacturers are going to be launching fairly reasonably price EVs with decent range. The fast charging networks are expanding right now. As long as the battery prices continue to decline as they have been, I can't see that it would make sense for anyone with access to overnight charging to buy an ICE vehicle after the early 2020s. I hope Ford is using their SUV profits to do the R & D for a competitive EV over the next few years.