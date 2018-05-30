Google Chrome 67 Released for Windows, Mac, and Linux (bleepingcomputer.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google released earlier today Chrome 67, the latest stable release of its web browser. According to changelogs released with Chrome 67, this version adds support for a Generic Sensors API, improves AR and VR experiences, and deprecates the HTTP-Based Public Key Pinning (HPKP) security feature. Probably the biggest change in Chrome 67 is the addition of the Generic Sensors API. As the name implies, this is an API that exposes data from device sensors to public websites. The new API is based on the Generic Sensor W3C standard. This API is meant primarily for mobile use, and in its current version, websites can use Chrome's Generic Sensors API to access data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, orientation and motion sensors. Another API that shipped with Chrome is the WebXR Device API. Developers can use this API to build virtual and augmented reality experiences on Chrome for mobile-based VR headsets like Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR, as well as desktop-hosted headsets like Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Headsets.
OK, well...
According to this Chrome has supported these things since version 7, that's eight years ago...
https://caniuse.com/#search=de... [caniuse.com]
More control for Google? (Score:2)
Does Google Chrome browser still install system services? If so, I would never use it.
I never would have guessed. (Score:2)
I never would have guessed that. I thought if I didn't say yes to a UAC request, Google Chrome browser would not install.
My opinion: Google is becoming more and more badly managed. Now, when a Google map is displayed, the map shows hotels! To me, that might be useful: I know that any CEO of a hotel that displays on Google maps is not a sensible person. I would never stay at that hotel, no matter where it is located.
Chromium browser has Google's spyware also? (Score:2)
Google is so wackily managed, in my opinion, that I would not trust that there is no spyware in the Chromium browser. If there is no spyware now, maybe it would be added later. And, how would I know? I don't want to spend hours dealing with those details.
Google and Microsoft: In the spyware business? (Score:2)
Many articles say Microsoft and Windows cannot be trusted. Two of those articles: Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com]
And: 7 ways Windows 10 pushes ads at you... [pcworld.com]
So, it seems to me that Google and Microsoft are, more and more, poorly managed. They are in the abuse business, not in any real business.
Several years ago, I talked with a mid-level Google manager who said that Google had more money than it knew how to mana
Being more complete is easier for some readers. (Score:2)
Mission creep, featuritus syndrome (Score:4, Funny)
Virtual reality? It's a web browser, not Emacs.
That's the way modern software works, it seems. The OS is simply a support for something called a web browser in which people try to replicate what the OS does anyways but in the most complex and resource-hungry way possible.
Encrypted ads (Score:2)
Why the fuck would I want a web browser to do any of that shit?
When did you become the spokesperson for the human race?
Don't like it? Don't use it.
Another API, another Advertising Opportunity. (Score:2)
Getting close to... (Score:2)
NSA objects to HPKP, Google relents (Score:2)
Certificate transparency = Lifelock commercial.
There is no equivalence between the two systems.