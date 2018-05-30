When Did TV Watching Peak? (theatlantic.com) 61
An anonymous reader writes: With Netflix and Amazon Prime, Facebook Video and YouTube, it's tempting to imagine that the tech industry destroyed TV. The world is more than 25 years into the web era, after all, more than half of American households have had home Internet for 15 years, and the current smartphone paradigm began more than a decade ago. But no. Americans still watch an absolutely astounding amount of traditional television.
In fact, television viewing didn't peak until 2009-2010, when the average American household watched 8 hours and 55 minutes of TV per day. And the '00s saw the greatest growth in TV viewing time of any decade since Nielsen began keeping track in 1949-1950: Americans watched 1 hour and 23 minutes more television at the end of the decade than at the beginning. Run the numbers and you'll find that 32 percent of the increase in viewing time from the birth of television to its peak occurred in the first years of the 21st century.
Over the last 8 years, all the new, non-TV things -- Facebook, phones, YouTube, Netflix -- have only cut about an hour per day from the dizzying amount of TV that the average household watches. Americans are still watching more than 7 hours and 50 minutes per household per day.
In fact, television viewing didn't peak until 2009-2010, when the average American household watched 8 hours and 55 minutes of TV per day. And the '00s saw the greatest growth in TV viewing time of any decade since Nielsen began keeping track in 1949-1950: Americans watched 1 hour and 23 minutes more television at the end of the decade than at the beginning. Run the numbers and you'll find that 32 percent of the increase in viewing time from the birth of television to its peak occurred in the first years of the 21st century.
Over the last 8 years, all the new, non-TV things -- Facebook, phones, YouTube, Netflix -- have only cut about an hour per day from the dizzying amount of TV that the average household watches. Americans are still watching more than 7 hours and 50 minutes per household per day.
Re:And we all wonder how Trump got elected. (Score:4, Insightful)
Are people really watching 8hrs a day or is the TV simply on? We leave ours on all of the time when not at home because the dogs like hearing the voices and they don't misbehave.
Re: (Score:1)
Its for the _household_. If your kid watches an hour of cartoons, and then at night you watch an hour of scifi, thats 2 hours.
Re: (Score:2)
And if I watch 20 minutes and then turn off the TV but not the cable box, how many hours is that? Comcast doesn't know I turned off my TV.
Re: (Score:2)
...Comcast doesn't know I turned off my TV.
Uh, you assume they don't know. The reality is it probably wouldn't be that difficult to create a script that monitors the HDMI output port of a cable box...
Re: (Score:2)
What makes you think the HDMI port from my cable box is connected to my TV? It is, but there's no reason it has to be.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You can program the Comcast remote so that it can control your TV as well. More convenient, but also great for Comcast who now know when you power up your TV -- "she just hit the power up all button".
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. On all the time but nobody's watching. Unless something catches our attention then we back up the DVR.
Re: (Score:2)
Another part of this may be people turning their TV off and leaving the cable box on. Newer cable TV boxes can use HDMI-CEC and know if the TV is off, but millions of cable boxes don't support CEC. I read that Neilson is relying much more heavily now on data from cable boxes than diaries.
Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
America, home of the stupid. We deserve to fade in to irrelevance.
... and those who are smarter than everyone else and still can figure it out.
Re: (Score:2)
Actively watching or passive background (Score:5, Insightful)
"...watching more than 7 hours and 50 minutes per household per day"
I suspect people aren't "watching" as much as just leaving a TV playing in the background. To Nielsen, they would appear as the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, I do the same with podcasts and blogs. I put the Joe Rogan Experience on a do the dishes and laundry, for example.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd imagine that Nielsen has ways of detecting this, like if the channel on the cable box hasn't been changed in over 2 hours after a program is over.
With the data they are collecting, they probably have a pretty good idea of what your tastes in TV are. If the morning news is over and Jerry Springer is left on for 20 minutes before it was changed (and you don't normally watch Jerry Springer!), that's a clue that you might have been really watching it.
Re: Actively watching or passive background (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
A few years ago when we got one of the surveys, my wife listed me as watching most of the shows that she also watched (I watch ~2-8 hours of TV per WEEK, let alone the 2-3 hours/DAY she was watching). When I saw the survey and asked her why she did that, she told me that she wanted to be nice. I had to explain to her that they don't want "nice", they want accurate data.
If the survey had been addressed to me, it would have gone straight into the recycle bin.
Watching screens (Score:2)
A lot of broadcast TV is dreck... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Since Christian conservatives are a majority in this country
That's a dubious assertion, given that Hillary got so many more votes than Trump.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
There's only one majority in any given population grouping (in this case, "cultural/religious").
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Christians are the majority, split roughly equally into conservative, moderate, and liberal. That's three majorities, right there.
That's so, so fundamentally wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Per Household (Score:2)
That could be broken down into a bunch of different things.
2hrs of TV for the kids, 2hrs for mom, 2hrs for dad. 4hrs on 2 different screens at the same time. It does not mean the entire family sits in front of the tv or 8hrs a day.
zombies (Score:1)
Don't think. Watch.
Found the real cause of obesity: (Score:5, Insightful)
Americans are still watching more than 7 hours and 50 minutes per household per day.
FFS I didn't even watch that much the last time I was unemployed. People need to cut the other cord: the power cord to the TV, and GO OUTSIDE.
Re: (Score:3)
Mom and dad will have watched 4hr each, half of which will have been the news, while the kids only took in 3hr each, though 2hr of that would have been as a backdrop to family bonding over other activities. In o
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That said, keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. If the news truly is enemy propaganda, all the more reason to keep your eyes on it.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That's an extreme worst-case scenario, of course, but not entirely out of the realm of possibility if we lose our ability to defend the few rights we've managed to retain thus far.
Re: (Score:2)
We know that already. They've been under attack since this country was founded. First slavery, then Jim Crow, then the Red Scares, then the War on Some Drugs, then the War on Terror...
The time spend watching some inane talking head yammering away could be better spent volunteering for the ACLU or Innocence Project.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
How is this possible? (Score:2)
24 hours a day - 8 hours of work/school - 8 hours of sleep = 8 hours remaining. So every waking moment that is not at work or asleep is spent watching TV??? On average?
So that means a significant portion are spending >8 hours a day! And it means the "average" American does absolutely no other thing with their day. No eating, no travel, no video games, no gardening, no soccer games, no taking out the trash. This doesn't seem believable. Even kids spend 8 hours schooling if you include travel to scho
Re: How is this possible? (Score:2)
You're missing the fact that this is numbers for screens in a household. If you watch half hour of news while your kid watches an hour of cartoons and your spouse watches two half hour morning shows, your family has racked up 2.5 hours of viewing time in one hour.
Re: (Score:2)
Does it count if you have the TV on while doing other things?
I'll often turn on the TV to fill the silence while I do housework or getting some food. I'm not giving it my full attention, and am doing other things, but it's on. I suspect many others do this too, and thus TV watching numbers might be inflated.
Re: (Score:2)
24 hours a day - 8 hours of work/school - 8 hours of sleep = 8 hours remaining. So every waking moment that is not at work or asleep is spent watching TV??? On average?
So that means a significant portion are spending >8 hours a day! And it means the "average" American does absolutely no other thing with their day. No eating, no travel, no video games, no gardening, no soccer games, no taking out the trash. This doesn't seem believable. Even kids spend 8 hours schooling if you include travel to school and homework and the chorus concert.
What am I missing?
What are you missing? The part where they state that the 8-hour statistic is per household, not per person.
Re: (Score:2)
What am I missing?
I think it's this:
per household
That, and the fact that unlike yours, the average US household consists of more that one person.
The size of the average American household is 2.58 people, which brings the average per-person down to 3hr 2min. That sounds about right, actually: in Stereotypeville, Mom might leave the TV on while she cooks and cleans, which could account for 5-6 hours, leaving 2-3 hours for Dad, Little Timmy, and his sister, Alice. That's only one hour each and, unless Dad watches the news, in which case L
TV is complete shit (Score:4, Insightful)
Now.. I am not saying that all programing is shit, but the mode of consumption is total shit.
The amount of advert you watch for a 30 min program is nuts.
The UK is shockingly bad about this. I would say you get about 17 min of actual program per 30 min, the rest is loud and obnoxious adverts.
Why would anyone actually pay money to suffer that crap?
Not to mention that the monthly fees for TV in the US is stupidly high. When I was last living there, we paid 120 per month for TV plus internet. We ended up dropping TV but still needed to pay 70 per month for internet.
Nice that they are now allowed to kill your netflix speed even though you give those asshats almost 1k a year.
Of my friends, I know only a couple with TV and that is because they are diehard soccer fans.
I have the news on with the sound off (Score:4, Interesting)
I keep the news on my office TV with the sound down. Does that count me as a watcher of traditional TV? I would argue I'm not really watching it and that's hardly traditional. Same when I'm watching Netflix. I might have the baseball game on one TV muted while I'm watching streaming on another. Even with all that going, I might be working and using the TVs for background noise.
None of those statistics really capture the new paradigm.
Old people (Score:1)
Watching TV is what they do, and there are a lot of old people.
Give it time.
Netflix & Amazon are TV (Score:2)
Netflix & Amazon are TV, they're just a different delivery mechanism. We didn't talk about cable destroying TV as it became more popular than antennas.
Youtube & Facebook are different IMO as they serve an entirely different kind of content.
Meh (Score:2)
We are a storytelling, story-loving creature.
Nobody thinks you are frying your brain if you go watch a play on the stage. Why do they think you are if you watch the same play on the screen?
Nobody thinks you are "reading the idiot book" if you read a Sherlock Holmes story. Why do they think you are "watching the idiot box" if you watch a Sherlock Holmes story?
Personally, I often prefer reading. But I don't see what's so intrinsically bad about screens.
Peak Boobtube: Fake News! (Score:2)
TV has competition... (Score:2)
... the internet is interactive. Also people are either 1) Watching netflix or 2 downloading and deferring their watching until later. So that would slowly eat into TV. But most people aren't technology literate. The same reason why steam and mmo's exist -- they could only exist in a world where the vast majority of people don't understand how computers work and easily buy into corporate propaganda.
Re: (Score:2)
Me personally? I'd say they were right. The US *massively* over-reacted to 9/11. School shootings are a big deal, but the media should stop harping on them -- publicity only encourages copycats.
Mod parent up, insightful.