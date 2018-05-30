Intel Launches Optane DIMMs Up To 512GB (anandtech.com) 14
Intel announced the availability of its long-awaited Optane DIMMs Wednesday, bringing 3D XPoint memory onto the DDR4 memory bus. From a report: The modules that have been known under the Apache Pass codename will be branded as Optane DC Persistent Memory, to contrast with Optane DC SSDs, and not to be confused with the consumer-oriented Optane Memory caching SSDs. The new Optane DC Persistent Memory modules will be initially available in three capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB per module. This implies that they are probably still based on the same 128Gb 3D XPoint memory dies used in all other Optane products so far. The modules are pin-compatible with standard DDR4 DIMMs and will be supported by the next generation of Intel's Xeon server platforms.
So is this one step closer to non-volatile RAM or not?
I mean, are we finally going to bridge that gap between storage and RAM so that everything is finally moving at bus speed or is that still the fevered dreams of ultra-systems-on-a-chip?
If I remember the hype correctly, Optane is supposed to be some multiple faster than SSD with superior durability. My guess this is some kind of gimmick to break through disk bus bandwidth limits but without using NVMe slots.
A lot of servers seem to have a bunch of empty DIMM slots, so it maybe makes sense to sell Optane that can be plugged into existing DIMM slots.
What's not clear is how they plan to present this to the computer -- is it going to be as a disk device, or is it just going to be mapped to RA
and amd chips have loads of pci-e for ssd hot swap (Score:3)
and amd chips have loads of pci-e for ssd;s that can be hot swapped.
You're not supposed to look at the specs, you just need to purchase at least 3 variations of Optane for every new server.