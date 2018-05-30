Reddit Surpasses Facebook To Become the Third Most Visited Site in the US: Alexa (thenextweb.com) 32
According to Alexa, the Amazon-owned web traffic analyzing platform, more people now visit Reddit than Facebook in the US. From a report: Spotted, of course, on Reddit by user IamATechieNerd, the stats will be a big boost for the social sharing platform, especially with many users still irked about the recent re-design. It's important to note that analyzing web traffic using a tool like Alexa is not an exact science, but it's interesting that it has now put Reddit ahead of Facebook. If the stats are to be believed, Google is still the most visited site, followed by YouTube, Reddit, and Facebook, with Amazon rounding out the top five.
What a mess (Score:1)
Good. That means that in a few years, only nerds will use it, ads will become useless, news will be based on facts and stupid users like me won't post crap anymore.
Oh wait.
Agreed: Reddit is badly designed. (Score:1)
It amazes me that, after many years, Reddit has not improved its web site design.
Well they tried Beta, but everyone hated it.
Pretty sure that
/r/NSFW accounts for most of those views
Try finding sub-reddits for topics you care about. They generally have much better content and commentary than the default or most popular subs.
Am I pwned? (Score:2)
Facebook? Reddit? Alexa?
What are these things? Get offa my lawn!
Well Reddit for one is the greatest gathering of crackpots, conspiracy theorists and perverts in the know universe, Facebook is an ego singularity and Alexa (well at least in my experience) is completely useless.
Facebook is the saliva mark you get on a hardback without the cover on when you pass out while reading.
Reddit has to be a brand of markers. I'm going to Amazon now to order some.
Alexa, she's mysterious, and supposedly a massive blabber-mouth who shares your personal conversations with others. I haven't invited her over and don't plan on it.
Re: Facebook, ask your kids what it is. Not your grandkids -- they'll just tell you 'Facebook is for old people' and send you back to your kids.
Alright! (Score:2)
Time for Reddcoin to climb in value! How about a target of $10 per coin?
Good (Score:2)
Exact same experience here but it served as an excellent litmus test: people who got pissed off by my merely trying to articulate an opposing argument to the mainstream opinion -- in my own status or on public pages, not on their own -- I realized are people whose opinions I don't need to care about. People who responded in a thoughtful argument I figured are open minded people who I should listen to what they have to say on various topics. Needless to say they were very few.
Facebook App (Score:2)
Alexa mesures HTML / website visits to facebook.com. However, the vast majority of people who use Facebook use the FB app on a mobile device. A very tiny fraction of FB users do so using the website now. Facebook has 1.45 BILLION daily users. That's how many hits Reddit sees in an entire month.
Wheres the mod points when I need em. I came here to say exactly just this! Alexa additionally only monitors those that have it installed, which would be more of a Reddit crowd and less of a Facebook crowd anyways too!