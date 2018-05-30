Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook The Internet

Reddit Surpasses Facebook To Become the Third Most Visited Site in the US: Alexa (thenextweb.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the mighty-has-fallen dept.
According to Alexa, the Amazon-owned web traffic analyzing platform, more people now visit Reddit than Facebook in the US. From a report: Spotted, of course, on Reddit by user IamATechieNerd, the stats will be a big boost for the social sharing platform, especially with many users still irked about the recent re-design. It's important to note that analyzing web traffic using a tool like Alexa is not an exact science, but it's interesting that it has now put Reddit ahead of Facebook. If the stats are to be believed, Google is still the most visited site, followed by YouTube, Reddit, and Facebook, with Amazon rounding out the top five.

Reddit Surpasses Facebook To Become the Third Most Visited Site in the US: Alexa More | Reply

Reddit Surpasses Facebook To Become the Third Most Visited Site in the US: Alexa

Comments Filter:
  • I keep hearing about this 'reddit' and I've been there twice. Both times I found it to be a confusing mess that doesn't seem to offer anything different than anywhere else on the Internet, and most of the people there seem at least as bad as the denizens of the infamous 4chan. Is news like this story a sign that we've reached Peak Internet at some point, and we're on the downhill side of it now?

    • Is news like this story a sign that we've reached Peak Internet at some point, and we're on the downhill side of it now?

      Good. That means that in a few years, only nerds will use it, ads will become useless, news will be based on facts and stupid users like me won't post crap anymore.

      Oh wait.

    • "I found it to be a confusing mess..."

      It amazes me that, after many years, Reddit has not improved its web site design.
    • So true, brother. It looks like script kiddie central to me, but maybe I've just landed on the wrong parts. However, I have to say that your experience with Reddit mirrors mine. I'm just like "WTF is even good about this?". However, I'm absolutely positive I'm an outlier because I didn't get Facebook or Twitter, either. However, at least I can kinda see how someone with a different personality (more social) could get addicted to Facebook. I mean, the features are there, at least. However, Reddit just seems
      • Oh yeah, and didn't they have some extreme feminist CEO for a while that censored free-speech in order to re-educate us backwards white males on what total fucking misogynists we all are? Gee, yeah, sounds uhhh, great. I'll head right over.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Q-Hack! ( 37846 )

      Pretty sure that /r/NSFW accounts for most of those views

      • Maybe, but overall I found it to be a tangled mess that I didn't feel like wading into. Kind of like someone asking you to help them move, then when you get there you discover he's a hoarder, and hasn't even attempted to pack anything up (or clean anything up; yes, this actually happened to me once). You turn on your heel and walk away because there's just no logical reason to deal with it. Haven't had any problems finding things I wanted to find other places than Reddit so why should I deal with it?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      If you find it to be a confusing mess, perhaps you should get off the internet.

    • Try finding sub-reddits for topics you care about. They generally have much better content and commentary than the default or most popular subs.

  • Facebook? Reddit? Alexa?

    What are these things? Get offa my lawn!

    • Facebook? Reddit? Alexa?

      What are these things? Get offa my lawn!

      Well Reddit for one is the greatest gathering of crackpots, conspiracy theorists and perverts in the know universe, Facebook is an ego singularity and Alexa (well at least in my experience) is completely useless.

    • Facebook is the saliva mark you get on a hardback without the cover on when you pass out while reading.

      Reddit has to be a brand of markers. I'm going to Amazon now to order some.

      Alexa, she's mysterious, and supposedly a massive blabber-mouth who shares your personal conversations with others. I haven't invited her over and don't plan on it.

    • Re: Facebook, ask your kids what it is. Not your grandkids -- they'll just tell you 'Facebook is for old people' and send you back to your kids.

  • Time for Reddcoin to climb in value! How about a target of $10 per coin?

  • I unfollowed everyone on facebook because it's mostly just pointless or political crap that I couldn't care less about or I would piss people off by responding with devil's advocate tendencies. comments on posts are just as bad mixed with horrible filtering of "top comments". Reddit though feels much more useful on specific topics and hell I don't even have a reddit account, but a lot of times if I am looking up a subject or troubleshooting something I usually will click on reddit posts that come up in se

    • Exact same experience here but it served as an excellent litmus test: people who got pissed off by my merely trying to articulate an opposing argument to the mainstream opinion -- in my own status or on public pages, not on their own -- I realized are people whose opinions I don't need to care about. People who responded in a thoughtful argument I figured are open minded people who I should listen to what they have to say on various topics. Needless to say they were very few.

    • Not needing an account to read the content is an excellent start. That used to be a no brainer... until FB came along.

  • Alexa mesures HTML / website visits to facebook.com. However, the vast majority of people who use Facebook use the FB app on a mobile device. A very tiny fraction of FB users do so using the website now. Facebook has 1.45 BILLION daily users. That's how many hits Reddit sees in an entire month.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      Wheres the mod points when I need em. I came here to say exactly just this! Alexa additionally only monitors those that have it installed, which would be more of a Reddit crowd and less of a Facebook crowd anyways too!

Slashdot Top Deals

The life of a repo man is always intense.

Close