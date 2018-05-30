Windows Server 2016 Has an Update Problem, Users Say 16
madsci1016 writes: Frustrated with how long my Windows Server 2016 Essentials was taking to apply weekly updates, I turned to the web. A quick search revealed that I'm not alone. Many people are reporting similar experiences across the web. All sharing stories of weekly patching taking hours and sometimes ending in hung welcome screens. Some of these threads started a year ago and are still active, with no response from Microsoft addressing the issue. If you use Server 2016, have you experienced this problem?
easy peasy (Score:1)
10 sec google search and... https://www.thegeneralistit.com/blog/2017/10/28/fixing-windows-server-2016-update-error-0x800705b4/
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
5ms google search and... https://www.ubuntu.com/server [ubuntu.com]
Re: (Score:1)
If only that worked
The only thing I have found that will fix it (at least until it decides to say fuck updates again) is manually install the old update it says it needs, manually reset windows update, and then it will usually update normally for a month or two until it breaks again
This issue has caused our company to no longer deploy server 2016 and fall back to 2012 R2
Re: (Score:1)
How about no, this doesn't apply at all to the question as it was asked. Dishonor on you, and dishonor on your cow.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The problem is a bad signature for Windows Defender, you need to check Advanced Options > Load Updates for other Microsoft products
nothing new here, has been a solved issue for desktop OS for a while
fwiw, this is what happens when you try to deliver secure products, some people would rather have easy than secure
Windows. has an update problem (Score:1)
And it's been that way for YEARS. They have yet to get updates right. It's one of the reasons I would NEVER consider running Windows as a server OS. No thanks...
Re: (Score:3)
I found a method that's worked every time on >250 servers since I found it a couple of months ago. Before that, I used to have interns just hit retry over and over and over again for days. That was dangerous since we have to give them admin access.
https://gallery.technet.microsoft.com/scriptcenter/2d191bcd-3308-4edd-9de2-88dff796b0bc [microsoft.com]
Install the PowerShell module then run:
Get-WUInstall -AcceptAll -KBArticleID KB
Updates like KB4088889 that would usually fail dozens of times, always work using that method
Yes (Score:1)
2016 definitely has patch speed issues, with the same set of patches taking roughly 20 mins on 2012R2, vs 3+ hours on 2016. So far, this does not appear limited to any particular circumstances, so Essentials suffers the same as Core and Desktop, etc.
One thing that helps speed it up a little is to manually grab the latest cumulative from the WU Catalog, but this still takes a while.