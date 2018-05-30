Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Windows Server 2016 Has an Update Problem, Users Say

Posted by msmash
madsci1016 writes: Frustrated with how long my Windows Server 2016 Essentials was taking to apply weekly updates, I turned to the web. A quick search revealed that I'm not alone. Many people are reporting similar experiences across the web. All sharing stories of weekly patching taking hours and sometimes ending in hung welcome screens. Some of these threads started a year ago and are still active, with no response from Microsoft addressing the issue. If you use Server 2016, have you experienced this problem?

Windows Server 2016 Has an Update Problem, Users Say

  • easy peasy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    10 sec google search and... https://www.thegeneralistit.com/blog/2017/10/28/fixing-windows-server-2016-update-error-0x800705b4/

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      5ms google search and... https://www.ubuntu.com/server [ubuntu.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If only that worked

      The only thing I have found that will fix it (at least until it decides to say fuck updates again) is manually install the old update it says it needs, manually reset windows update, and then it will usually update normally for a month or two until it breaks again

      This issue has caused our company to no longer deploy server 2016 and fall back to 2012 R2

    • How about no, this doesn't apply at all to the question as it was asked. Dishonor on you, and dishonor on your cow.

  • And it's been that way for YEARS. They have yet to get updates right. It's one of the reasons I would NEVER consider running Windows as a server OS. No thanks...

  • 2016 definitely has patch speed issues, with the same set of patches taking roughly 20 mins on 2012R2, vs 3+ hours on 2016. So far, this does not appear limited to any particular circumstances, so Essentials suffers the same as Core and Desktop, etc.

    One thing that helps speed it up a little is to manually grab the latest cumulative from the WU Catalog, but this still takes a while.

