Windows 10 Pro Is a Dead End For the Enterprise, Gartner Says (computerworld.com) 178
A prominent Gartner analyst argues that Windows 10 Pro is a dead end for enterprises, citing recent changes by Microsoft to the Windows 10 support schedule. "[We] predict that Microsoft will continue positioning Windows [10] Pro as a release that is not appropriate for enterprises by reducing [...] support and limiting access to enterprise management features," Stephen Kleynhans, a research vice president at Gartner and one of the research firm's resident Windows experts, said in a report he co-authored. Computerworld reports: Last year, the Redmond, Wash. developer announced a six-month support extension for Windows 10 1511, the November 2015 feature upgrade, "to help some early enterprise adopters that are still finishing their transition to Windows as a service." In February, Microsoft added versions 1609, 1703 and 1709 -- released in mid-2016, and in April and October of 2017, respectively -- to the extended support list, giving each 24 months of support, not the usual 18. There was a catch: Only Windows 10 Enterprise (and Windows 10 Education, a similar version for public and private school districts and universities) qualified for the extra six months of support. Users running Windows 10 Pro were still required to upgrade to a successor SKU (stock-keeping unit) within 18 months to continue receiving security patches and other bug fixes.
Another component of Microsoft's current Windows 10 support strategy, something the company has labeled "paid supplemental servicing," was also out of bounds for those running Windows 10 Pro. The extra support, which Microsoft will sell at an undisclosed price, is available only to Enterprise and Education customers. Paid supplemental servicing adds 12 months to the 18 months provided free of charge.
forced OS upgrades, which often breaks the registry, poor control over Windows Updates, Windows update showing App store bullshit back onto the box even after you've removed it, etc.
Only the LTSB enterprise version is usable, and even that gets annoying.
LTSB requires a Windows 10 Enterprise license which is only available via a Volume Licensing agreement, which is only available to businesses buying at least 25 copies of Windows.
From what I read here [howtogeek.com] LTSB is a huge improvement over the other versions of Win10.
If you don't want to pirate it, you can buy single copy LTSB at CDW:
https://www.cdw.com/search/?ke... [cdw.com]
LTSB is only suitable for ATMs, kiosks, etc...
You're one step removed.
LTSB is only suitable when you want everything to work.
ATMs and kiosks are certainly within that list, but as are many other things, including enterprise desktops.
Or are you under the impression "etc" stands for "enterprise"?
LTSB is only suitable for ATMs, kiosks, etc...
Errr LTSB is Windows 10 for enterprises. It's exactly the same windows 10 as Pro except everything under the control of the domain controller. The only things missing (by default) from every other Windows 10 version is Edge and the Windows Store and you can roll those out if you feel the need.
It may surprise you to learn that there was a time before WSUS, even before GPO. Think they used an arcane technology called "LDAP" back then.
Re:Any version of 10 is a dead end for enterprise (Score:4, Interesting)
I personally don't see why Windows 10 Pro is so much worse then Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2000, ME, NT4, 98, 95, NT, 3.1....
If you get the Home version since XP, you are going to get a really sucky version. If you get the Pro version things are usually much better.
However I never really got why Windows was ever welcomed in the enterprise. Needing expensive tools to manage an army of PC, complex profile settings to get a reasonable security defaults, with its application concentric design it creates upgrade challenges.
Now I am a Unix guy, so I never really approach problems with the Windows way, when using a windows system, I will tend to use the Unix approach to the problems.
Re: Any version of 10 is a dead end for enterprise (Score:4, Informative)
I don't see Adds in Windows 10 Pro.
Maybe he's referring to the tiles for shitware in the Start menu that Microsoft "helpfully" installs from time to time.
I am still shocked that a company like Stardock has not released a utility to automate the removal of all the Store app ads in the Start Menu. Zero excuse for Candy Crush Saga to be present on a machine that is joined to a corporate domain.
I personally don't see why Windows 10 Pro is so much worse then Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2000, ME, NT4, 98, 95, NT, 3.1....
I think Win10 is the best Windows released so far (ignoring telemetry). I turn off the obnoxious stuff, and who needs the start button nowadays so I don't care about any of the other crap you might see there.
However I never really got why Windows was ever welcomed in the enterprise.
MS DOS was first, then Office on Windows became industry standard for productivity. All other companies followed the bandwagon - you want to sell software, it needed to be MS-DOS then Windows compatible if you wanted any real sales. The server side wasn't that great, which is why there were (and still
I turn off the obnoxious stuff
Or so you think
The only differences between Windows XP Home and Pro are:
- The ability to become part of a Windows Server domain
- UI for per-file access controls (you can use other tools to do it on Home)
- Remote Desktop server
- Offline Files and Folders
- Encrypting File System
- Internet Information Services (IIS), Microsoft's HTTP and FTP Server
- Dual CPU support (single CPUs with multiple cores supported on Home)
- Windows Management Instrumentation Console (WMIC)
- The ability to switch hard disk storage type from Basic t
As for the 'enterprise'... Every shop I've ever worked at that was bigger than a handful of people used a Windows Domain Controller to run all the users and groups, roles and whatnot. I realise that these days you can use AD with Linux, and even with a Mac, but on those platforms you're only getting about 10% of what AD can do for you.
Being able to 'force upgrade' everyone's copy of Firefox, or everyone's copy of $some_random_shit_your_company_uses via Group Policy is a very compelling feature. These days,
Needing expensive tools to manage an army of PC
Who was needing what? Implying that you need expensive tools to manage windows machine? Or is it admins needed tools full stop to manage machines?
Like it or not, those expensive tools and their very deep ability to manage every part of the OS are precisely what makes them attractive to enterprises.
Given that Windows 7, which is now 8 years old, works perfectly fine and Windows 10 offers nothing that is substantially better, 24 months of support is absurdly short. And requiring non-business users to change their operating system every 6 months is beyond absurd.
What make all of this so completely ridiculous is that Microsoft gets 99% of its Windows revenue from sales to OEMs who install Windows on the computers they sell. If Microsoft never released anything new, and just kept patching Windows 7 (f
1. Pro was never meant for enterprise.
2. The security features included with 10 are significantly better than what comes with 7.
Not having control over OS updates and reboots isn't very secure. I had one computer where Windows 10 kept trying to install a driver for an integrated graphics chip it didn't actually have - would throw it into a blue screen loop until I could use system restore. Had to find the hardware ID and disable updates for it in group policy.
Re: (Score:3)
Not having control over OS updates and reboots isn't very secure. I had one computer where Windows 10 kept trying to install a driver for an integrated graphics chip it didn't actually have - would throw it into a blue screen loop until I could use system restore. Had to find the hardware ID and disable updates for it in group policy.
And that goes to the parent's statement that security in windows 10 is "significantly better." Ever had a virus compromise your system while it was stuck in a boot loop? Didn't think so.
Its really more accurate to say that when manufacturers (AMD and Intel) released drivers for Windows 7 and 8.1 for their new processors MS (ab)used their update channel to disable parts of Windows 7 in retaliation. This is without precedent in MS last to my recollection. You might not have been able to install Windows on a PC that was to old, but never because it was to new.
I have no idea what back channel threats the manufacturers are also up against.
Only the LTSB enterprise version is usable, and even that gets annoying.
Also, Microsoft basically says that they don't support LTSB for desktop use, which is itself annoying.
I use a bootleg copy of Win10E on my home LAN. Buttery smooth. If you're using Pro, you're doing it wrong.
Honestly, this just feels odd. I've been using Windows 10 Pro since an upgrade from 8.1 a while back and.... it feels pretty buttery smooth already, to be honest.
I totally understand that there are issues for corporate IT not wanting to have to move to Enterprise but being forced to do it, but as a "pro-sumer" Windows desktop user I have to say I've been pretty impressed with Windows 10 Pro.
Uh, how about the fact you shouldn't have to deal with that shit in the first place in a professional environment? If you want to lick Redmond's boots that's your choice.
Re:win10 fallout (Score:5, Informative)
Don't blame the devs when the marketing department has targets on all their shirts.
Re: (Score:3)
Or their home machines.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Personally every install on my domain would have an enterprise sku IF I could buy machines with enterprise preinstalled from dell. Our it department has a budget of 24000 a year and we have 146 computers, 56 printers and 18 servers. Our current replacement schedule is sitting at 10 years. New systems I have been setting up I have been running decrapifier on and it does a good job of clearing all that out. Plus is it doesn’t cost anything https://community.spiceworks.com/scripts/show/3977-windows-10-d
Pro vs Enterprise (Score:5, Funny)
Windows 10 Pro is a dead end for enterprise?
Luckily there is a version of Windows called Windows 10 Enterprise!
Crisis averted!
Or since the desktop OS hasn't been the "killer app" of Microsoft (Office is, or the server products) and since Office365 runs fine on Chrome under Linux....
Re: (Score:2)
You can't actually get Windows 10 Enterprise unless you're an enterprise. Windows 10 Pro was supposed to be the slightly less braindead version for small business or power users. Subscription Windows-as-a-Service crap doesn't count, no one buys that without drinking a few gallons of koolaid first.
Have they fixed it yet so that updates no longer reset the option to not send your keystrokes back to Microsoft?
Only problem is that microsoft's long term plan for windows is software as a service with a monthly cost just like office 365. They are going this way hell or high water on both enterprise and retail.
That is what Windows 10 represents, anyone still using it enabling this and giving microsoft confidence that it's got a winning strategy and the fanboi's won't see it until it arrives. By 2020 you will be putting in a credit card number and paying a monthly fee to use windows. It's just about the only way Microsoft can soak more money from the system and grow non-cloud revenues.
Re: (Score:3)
I think you're forgetting that most individuals purchase a Windows license that is tied to their hardware, not to them personally. So the next time they buy a new computer, they pay for Windows once again. That's how Microsoft makes money off consumer or small business users.
Besides, I'm pretty sure Microsoft can't legally force anyone who has purchased a license to use their OS in perpetuity to start renting it any more than a car dealer can do that for a car that's paid off. They'd trigger the largest
You think you bought a license? Maybe in the EU, but not in the US! The next spring update or whatever for windows 10 they just need new terms that say it's a term rental and you won't have any recourse other than to reject the update and stop getting security updates.
Microsoft holds all the cards, that you don't realize that is foolish. The EULA already requires binding arbitration, it already gives MS the right to change the agreement and you already have a term limited license. Have you ever read the EUL
It's a heck of a lot easier if Microsoft user accounts are tied into payroll, as your managers are going to be on the ball when it comes to making sure people aren't paid if they no longer work there. Easier to manage licences leads directly to less compliance effort, and "lower" costs as you aren't paying for resources that you're not consuming.
They are going this way hell or high water on both enterprise and retail.
The enterprise has always been subscription based, even back in the Windows XP days. Pay your free and you get access to whatever you want from the MSDN library with X number of licenses.
This is only new for retail.
Microsoft announced LTSB will not work with Office, for one.
You cannot install and use the Edge browser in LTSB because you cannot install the Store which is the only way to install it. IE 11 is going to be EOL, and sadly, Enterprises use apps that require IE or Edge, and many won't even allow FF or Chrome.
Shamelessly copied from elsewhere:
"Long-term Servicing channel is not intended for deployment on most or all the PCs in an organization; it should be used only for special-purpose devices. As a general guideline, a PC with Microsoft Office installed is a general-p
>> The very reason LTSB exists is to provide Long Term stability. Care to elaborate as to why it's "unsuitable"?
Because it's Windows BS.
it will never be "stable", so obviously "Long Term stability" is a total lie
The Pro version was never meant for Professionals? Yeah, they appear to be moving towards Apple definition of just making Pro the name for consumers with more money, but no specific professional needs.
How can I buy Enterprise?
I have 2 Win10 computers that I used for development.
Explain to me again what the fuck I am meant to do?
Windows 10 Enterprise (and therefore LTSB) is available as a $7 Per month subscription option.
More info here:
https://blogs.windows.com/wind... [windows.com]
But, from the Link:
"Today, we are announcing Windows 10 Enterprise E3 in CSP. Starting this fall, businesses can get enterprise-grade security and management capabilities at just $7 a seat per month for the first time through the Cloud Solution Provider channel."
You're welcome! (On a Nick Burns tone)
Why the fuck would I SUBSCRIBE to an operating system?
Now do you understand why Valve poured resources and development time into SteamOS?
Windows will be subscription only within 2 years. Think long and hard on that. Want to use windowss? Better be prepared to put a credit card into windows when you start it up and get charged $7 a month, then microsoft can slowly raise that monthly price and finally see an increase in non-cloud revenue. And you don't have any say in it, nor do they care that you don't like it because your opinion doesn't matter. This was the p
To make sure MSFT continues to rise. When 10 was announced, I recollect people predicting a forced push to a subscription model, on the lines of Adobe. Those people were shouted down.
When you're out of ideas - not that Microsoft was ever an innovator - lockin and subs are the way to go.
Re: (Score:2)
Why the fuck would I SUBSCRIBE to an operating system?
I do not Know about you.
But it seems that the anonymous coward with 2 development machines has a real need for W10Enterprise, and I just answered HIS question.
Why the fuck would I SUBSCRIBE to an operating system?
Because you want the OS? I mean you're always free to take your money wherever the fuck you want.
It's Microsoft's way of keeping the income rolling. The days of getting a new computer with another $90 Windows license every 2-3 years are gone. Clock speeds just haven't changed much and the market is pretty saturated, there's no incentive to upgrade a computer as often.
Now whether people will jump on this versus, say , $50 for an OS version upgrade every couple years with routine free updates (e.g. Apple), we'll just have to see.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not really an acceptable alternative to purchasing. Renting is a dumb idea for software. I got the Windows 8 Pro for $14.95, complete. I have a Windows 10 Pro reserved copy (never downloaded), so if they're going to end-of-life W10Pro before my W8Pro is end-of-life, that's kinda dumb. Windows 10 was supposed to be the last version of Windows, is how it was strongly marketed, now it seems it's used only as a transition to Windows-as-a-Service.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not really an acceptable alternative to purchasing. Renting is a dumb idea for software. I got the Windows 8 Pro for $14.95, complete. I have a Windows 10 Pro reserved copy (never downloaded), so if they're going to end-of-life W10Pro before my W8Pro is end-of-life, that's kinda dumb. Windows 10 was supposed to be the last version of Windows, is how it was strongly marketed, now it seems it's used only as a transition to Windows-as-a-Service.
Same reason some people/companies lease cars, computers and equipment instead of buying it outright. Sometimes, is tax reasons, sometimes is lack of capex, and sometimes is just preference.
If you are happy with the W10pro (or home), you bought, keep it. No need to rent it.
If you are part of a large company, with adequate licenses, your large company can BUY (not rent) W10Enterprise for you.
If you (or your company) wishes to rent instead of buy (say, for tax reasosn), the option is there.
But, if you are a si
But if they are dropping extended support for it, then you're forced to lease, no?
Re: (Score:2)
But if they are dropping extended support for it, then you're forced to lease, no?
Microsoft is not dropping extended support for Home or Pro.
Microsoft never offered LTSB/extended support for home or pro Win10. What they DID offer for home and pro were monthly security and stability updates for 18 months for each version, and "upgrade" each six months for the foreseable future, and thus far microsoft has kept their part of the deal.
LTSB/Extended support was ever only offered for ENTERPRISE versions of Windows 10. And is not being dropped
Having said that, Windows 10 (Pro) is in the Bootcam
The major differences between Pro and Enterprise:
Pro doesn't have Applocker, BranchCache, App-V and Credential Guard. Also, you can't change the lock screen on Pro.
The extended support thing isn't the apocalypse. When a new release of Windows 10 comes out, it has an 18 month lifecycle. Upgrade to the next feature release within that 18 months or you won't get security updates anymore.
Explain to me again what the fuck I am meant to do?
Step 1 - Bend over
Step 2 - Apply lubricant
Re: (Score:2)
Step 3 - Install Linux
No, step 3 is "?????"
Step 4 is "install Linux" (profit)
Win App-V. This allows us to package and deliver sandboxed Win32 apps (legacy and otherwise) to Win10x64
Enterprise also allows you to manage the start menu - I don't see XBOX, ads, news, the app store - nothing.
Windows Defender app blocker - blacklist applications from running. This is not yet used, but is on the agenda. Non-approved cloud based storage like DropBox for instance would be blacklisted for anyone that somehow managed to get it installed. We are also working on automatic r
Original AC here, and I'll tell you exactly what I need: I need Win10 to do what it's told without forcing updates or forcing reboots. My computers do what I tell them to, and while they do often sit idle, I regularly throw heavy tasks at this, such as running simulations, performing automated tests, or training neural nets. Furthermore, the philosophy of forcing a reboot *and* losing work is utterly abhorrent, and the very fact that Microsoft forced this onto everyone shows how much they don't give a flyin
You should be able to go into Services and disable the "Windows Update" service during any period where you absolutely do not want your system restarting for them, then re-enable it if you want the updates while you can afford some downtime.
I don't say this in support of the implementation, but it should work for your purposes.
What do they expect if they continue to screw their customers?
That hasn't stopped orgs from buying more M$ for 30+ years. Why would it start now?
MS just makes orgs feel better because they know their competitors are also getting screwed at about the same time. Social animals prefer shared pain.
It has been a successful business model for Oracle, and before that, IBM.
The tech company has a long history of entrenched players who can no longer innovate screwing over their customers until a new player comes along.
And Microsoft is definitely an entrenched player who can no longer innovate -- in fact, I'm hard pressed to think of innovations from them they didn't outright buy or copy from someone else. Well, there's the Registry
... but I'm
Of course you can replace "tech [industry]" with pretty much any industry...
This is the challenge with unlimited large business, when they take the lead they get so much in terms of resources, they can pretty much do whatever they want. If a promising project comes to disrupt their position, they can just toss a few billion dollars at it and take it over, to either use it or shut it down at their discretion.
Seems to have panned out for them over the last thirty-plus years.
What do they expect if they continue to screw their customers?
I don't know what do they expect? Windows sales that continue to trend OEM computer sales like they always have? Enterprises lining up to continue to buy the enterprise version of Windows like they always have?
Given how Microsoft's profits from the Windows department keep trending general computer shipment and use I think what Microsoft expect is business as usual.
That's not true, Windows is still offering paid support for Windows 10. I just got off the phone with one of their friendly tech experts who's number I Binged. He took me to this black technical looking screen and showed me all the viruses I had. He fixed me up for free! All I had to do was input my credit card number in case I needed his services again! Count me as another super satisfied Windows 10 user!!!!
He called me too. Caller id said his name was "ILLEGAL SCAM". A very odd name for his parents to pick.
Actually, he gave me better computer support than Microsoft ever did!
I do not use windows at all, home or work. I read the article only once and still do not see the point.
Where I work (a large company) many people seem fine with W10 and end user support is provided by the company as opposed to Microsoft. I suspect small companies will stick with some form of windows until the hardware is replace, then move to whatever comes on the new hardware. And it seems Apple (which I never used) is shooting themselves in the foot as far as the enterprise is concerned.
I personally bel
windows pro + with out volume license agreements is needed.
small business are to small for enterprise but they may want to be able to trun off store / other stuff that is only in the enterprise ver.
In another article Forrester says it cures cancer, will bring peace to the middle east, and might invent a milk carton that can be opened without squirting half the contents down your shirt.
Reinstall and pray - at least once a year (Score:1)
The updates wouldn't be as bad if it weren't a total OS reinstall. Yes, putting all the store bullshit back is annoying as hell, and the different defaults, but if you're an enterprise with group policies you can likely get a couple of machines going in the lab and prep the group policies and registry changes that need to come down. It's the fact that you now have dozens or even hundreds of computers trying to automatically reinstall their OS. You know, it's a damned certainty, that a non-insignificant n
Microsoft is known for having a large warchest..however they have been making terrible decisions for a long time now and linux is starting to eat their milkshake with a straw. I'd imagine that warchest is shrinking with each passing year, and with it they make cutbacks to their PR and marketting. The desperation of putting advertisements into their product along with spying on their users makes me think their warchest is a hell of a lot smaller than we know of, people with money don't hussle broke ass fol
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I'd say that's only true in the context of Android, which isn't reassuring given the stuff on top of linux to worry about...
On the server side, Linux largely averted Windows drinking all the server milkshake in the first place (if the choices were commercial Unix on locked in platforms and Windows on inter operable hardware, Windows would have won). Windows did pretty much take over the groupware and directory roles, much to the chagirn of Novell. However, they have used their warchest to basically
Re: (Score:2)
