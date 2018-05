Windows 10 Pro Is a Dead End For the Enterprise, Gartner Says

A prominent Gartner analyst argues that Windows 10 Pro is a dead end for enterprises , citing recent changes by Microsoft to the Windows 10 support schedule. "[We] predict that Microsoft will continue positioning Windows [10] Pro as a release that is not appropriate for enterprises by reducing [...] support and limiting access to enterprise management features," Stephen Kleynhans, a research vice president at Gartner and one of the research firm's resident Windows experts, said in a report he co-authored. Computerworld reports: