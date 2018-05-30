Windows 10 Pro Is a Dead End For the Enterprise, Gartner Says (computerworld.com) 48
A prominent Gartner analyst argues that Windows 10 Pro is a dead end for enterprises, citing recent changes by Microsoft to the Windows 10 support schedule. "[We] predict that Microsoft will continue positioning Windows [10] Pro as a release that is not appropriate for enterprises by reducing [...] support and limiting access to enterprise management features," Stephen Kleynhans, a research vice president at Gartner and one of the research firm's resident Windows experts, said in a report he co-authored. Computerworld reports: Last year, the Redmond, Wash. developer announced a six-month support extension for Windows 10 1511, the November 2015 feature upgrade, "to help some early enterprise adopters that are still finishing their transition to Windows as a service." In February, Microsoft added versions 1609, 1703 and 1709 -- released in mid-2016, and in April and October of 2017, respectively -- to the extended support list, giving each 24 months of support, not the usual 18. There was a catch: Only Windows 10 Enterprise (and Windows 10 Education, a similar version for public and private school districts and universities) qualified for the extra six months of support. Users running Windows 10 Pro were still required to upgrade to a successor SKU (stock-keeping unit) within 18 months to continue receiving security patches and other bug fixes.
Another component of Microsoft's current Windows 10 support strategy, something the company has labeled "paid supplemental servicing," was also out of bounds for those running Windows 10 Pro. The extra support, which Microsoft will sell at an undisclosed price, is available only to Enterprise and Education customers. Paid supplemental servicing adds 12 months to the 18 months provided free of charge.
Any version of 10 is a dead end for enterprise (Score:3)
forced OS upgrades, which often breaks the registry, poor control over Windows Updates, Windows update showing App store bullshit back onto the box even after you've removed it, etc.
Only the LTSB enterprise version is usable, and even that gets annoying.
What makes you say that?
From what I read here [howtogeek.com] LTSB is a huge improvement over the other versions of Win10.
Well the only major difference between LTSB and and the others is you don't get the system breaking "enhancements\features" and no store garbage. You only get updates that are critical, which in my book is better deal. There are so many things wrong with the current model it's not even funny. Major updates are basically just reinstalling the OS and moving your data over and breaking things along the way. If something is not 100% you will get the dreaded Ooops something went wrong we need to backtrack and ab
W10 is what got me to switch to Linux after being a certified neckbeard-bashing MS loyalist since the Windows 3.1 days
I use a bootleg copy of Win10E on my home LAN. Buttery smooth. If you're using Pro, you're doing it wrong.
Honestly, this just feels odd. I've been using Windows 10 Pro since an upgrade from 8.1 a while back and.... it feels pretty buttery smooth already, to be honest.
I totally understand that there are issues for corporate IT not wanting to have to move to Enterprise but being forced to do it, but as a "pro-sumer" Windows desktop user I have to say I've been pretty impressed with Windows 10 Pro.
win10 fallout (Score:1)
We all know M$ went the wrong way wrong... win10 should be something like this :
win10 home/standard : as current win10
win10 pro and higher : as windows 7 eg no shit services. plain lean interface, no addons line app market/cortana
all of those BS apps.
but the problem with M$ is the devs there, have shit instead of brain, so that why the win10 is what is like now.
At least there is some light there and its called: ReactOS
Never was (Score:2)
Personally every install on my domain would have an enterprise sku IF I could buy machines with enterprise preinstalled from dell. Our it department has a budget of 24000 a year and we have 146 computers, 56 printers and 18 servers. Our current replacement schedule is sitting at 10 years. New systems I have been setting up I have been running decrapifier on and it does a good job of clearing all that out. Plus is it doesn’t cost anything https://community.spiceworks.com/scripts/show/3977-windows-10-d
Pro vs Enterprise (Score:4, Funny)
Windows 10 Pro is a dead end for enterprise?
Luckily there is a version of Windows called Windows 10 Enterprise!
Crisis averted!
Microsoft announced LTSB will not work with Office, for one.
Or since the desktop OS hasn't been the "killer app" of Microsoft (Office is, or the server products) and since Office365 runs fine on Chrome under Linux....
The Pro version was never meant for Professionals? Yeah, they appear to be moving towards Apple definition of just making Pro the name for consumers with more money, but no specific professional needs.
Customer Service (Score:2)
What do they expect if they continue to screw their customers?
That hasn't stopped orgs from buying more M$ for 30+ years. Why would it start now?
MS just makes orgs feel better because they know their competitors are also getting screwed at about the same time. Social animals prefer shared pain.
It has been a successful business model for Oracle, and before that, IBM.
The tech company has a long history of entrenched players who can no longer innovate screwing over their customers until a new player comes along.
And Microsoft is definitely an entrenched player who can no longer innovate -- in fact, I'm hard pressed to think of innovations from them they didn't outright buy or copy from someone else. Well, there's the Registry
... but I'm
Of course you can replace "tech [industry]" with pretty much any industry...
This is the challenge with unlimited large business, when they take the lead they get so much in terms of resources, they can pretty much do whatever they want. If a promising project comes to disrupt their position, they can just toss a few billion dollars at it and take it over, to either use it or shut it down at their discretion.
Seems to have panned out for them over the last thirty-plus years.
Well, I'd say that's only true in the context of Android, which isn't reassuring given the stuff on top of linux to worry about...
On the server side, Linux largely averted Windows drinking all the server milkshake in the first place (if the choices were commercial Unix on locked in platforms and Windows on inter operable hardware, Windows would have won). Windows did pretty much take over the groupware and directory roles, much to the chagirn of Novell. However, they have used their warchest to basically
Paid support for Windows 10 (Score:1)
That's not true, Windows is still offering paid support for Windows 10. I just got off the phone with one of their friendly tech experts who's number I Binged. He took me to this black technical looking screen and showed me all the viruses I had. He fixed me up for free! All I had to do was input my credit card number in case I needed his services again! Count me as another super satisfied Windows 10 user!!!!
He called me too. Caller id said his name was "ILLEGAL SCAM". A very odd name for his parents to pick.
What ? (Score:2)
I do not use windows at all, home or work. I read the article only once and still do not see the point.
Where I work (a large company) many people seem fine with W10 and end user support is provided by the company as opposed to Microsoft. I suspect small companies will stick with some form of windows until the hardware is replace, then move to whatever comes on the new hardware. And it seems Apple (which I never used) is shooting themselves in the foot as far as the enterprise is concerned.
I personally bel