California Begins Trial Rollout of Digital License Plates (caranddriver.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Car and Driver: California is taking its first steps toward America's first digital license plate. Using display technology akin to the e-ink used in the Amazon Kindle, a Foster City, California, outfit called Reviver Auto has come up with a digital plate that is now available on a limited basis in California, with the first fleet trial taking place on a fleet of 24 City of Sacramento -- owned Chevrolet Volt cars wearing plates supplied at no cost by Reviver. The new monochrome units -- which were also just rolled out in Dubai -- comply with reflectivity standards and are GPS enabled, allowing owners to track a stolen vehicle or at least its plate.
Owners accustomed to an otherwise-paperless lifestyle will appreciate that, thanks to the Reviver's Rplate Pro, registration can be paid via the internet, assuring that one never has to make a last-minute trip to the DMV's no-appointment Hell Line. It should also be a boon to companies with large fleets. What's more, it's easy to upgrade to a special-interest plate if one chooses to do so.
Owners accustomed to an otherwise-paperless lifestyle will appreciate that, thanks to the Reviver's Rplate Pro, registration can be paid via the internet, assuring that one never has to make a last-minute trip to the DMV's no-appointment Hell Line. It should also be a boon to companies with large fleets. What's more, it's easy to upgrade to a special-interest plate if one chooses to do so.
Wow (Score:2)
"GPS enabled"
Guess we don't have to worry much about license plate readers if folks are willing to have a(nother)* GPS attached to them at all times.
Do folks really not think about the alternate applications of such gadgetry before they welcome them with open arms ?
*Smartphone attached to your hip being the other one.
Re: (Score:2)
The tracking part is now just part of the product.
The Overton window https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] has moved to full 1984 in CA.
Police, city, state and federal task forces now have the digital freedom to track every US citizen in CA.
Technology looking for a solution? (Score:2)
Too many people in IT think its about the Technology but IT is about the Information.
The project seems to connect registration with the tag yet most places let you type in a tag number and pay online. That is an expected information flow.
I also wonder how these will work in accidents. The tag numbers are usually the way of identifying the owners of the cars.
Re: (Score:2)
Just make sure to ram them with both the front and rear of your vehicle, so the E-ink plate is too damaged to display.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep -- have to tax by the mile, more during rush hours, more on congested roads, etc.
Funny, there's already a way to tax mileage on electric cars without being intrusive assholes. Tire tax, combined with annual inspections of tread depth. But California seems to want to track everything that moves.
Re: (Score:2)
No, you can't say that. Because it's not state mandated, in fact it costs $700 + $7 a month so almost no private citizens are going to jump at the opportunity.
What it is, is a city of Sacramento mandated tracking device for city of Sacramento employees while driving city cars. They expect it to reduce fleet tracking costs. I have no problem with that form of surveillance.
Dumb "bonus feature" (Score:1)
Registrations in California already happen online. That's stupid.
More spyware... (Score:2)
This content is not available in your region (Score:2)
Congrats car & driver, you only had 2 years to implement GDPR, and it really isn't hard at all unless you are doing pretty screwed up things. I could read the google cache [googleusercontent.com] at least in order to discover the utter ridiculousness of $700 license plates with a $7 monthly fee! I guess you pay all that for the privilege of the state tracking you. I wonder who makes these plates, that's some serious state gov connections to get it going even at the pilot level.
Even without the tracking aspect, digital plates a
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder who makes these plates, that's some serious state gov connections to get it going even at the pilot level.
Well, way back when, license plates used to be made in prisons. Maybe they still are today . . . ?
Now that would be brilliant if these digital license plates were made by convicted criminals. Folks in prisons used to learn how to crack a safe from other prisoners.
Now they can learn how to hack a plate
. . .
There's an APP for that! (Score:2)
Hacker heaven!
$699 + $7 per month? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
I think owners of delivery trucks or rental car fleets would jump on this right away.
Re: (Score:2)
At $699/car and $7/car/month? How is that cheaper than a minimum wage worker applying stickers?
Re: (Score:2)
Owners accustomed to an otherwise-paperless.... (Score:2)
Owners accustomed to normal steel license tags will appreciate not having to pay $7/month for a digital tag. I mean really, get a notice in the mail once a year, mail in some money and a few weeks later put a sticker on my license tag. Once a year.
Wow - Internet Payment (Score:2)
I can't wait: "thanks to the Reviver's Rplate Pro, registration can be paid via the internet". Maybe, maybe if they would have said I could pay for it with "an app" I'd be sold. But really, almost all tag renewals can already be paid "via the internet", and they just mail you your replacement tag/decals. If CA can't do this today, start?
Re: (Score:2)
That's how it works in CA today.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you want to run special purpose software just to fill out a form?
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait: "thanks to the Reviver's Rplate Pro, registration can be paid via the internet". Maybe, maybe if they would have said I could pay for it with "an app" I'd be sold. But really, almost all tag renewals can already be paid "via the internet", and they just mail you your replacement tag/decals. If CA can't do this today, start?
Yup, came here to say exactly this. The only time I go to a state license agency storefront is when I'm very late in renewing - which, admittedly, is not exactly uncommon...
This just seems like a complete waste of technology. Metal license plates can last *decades*. What problem are they trying to solve here, anyway?
Use case? (Score:2)
What's the use case for an e-ink license plate?