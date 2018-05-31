Google Promises Ethical Principles To Guide Development of Military AI (theverge.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Google is drawing up a set of guidelines that will steer its involvement in developing AI tools for the military, according to a report from The New York Times. What exactly these guidelines will stipulate isn't clear, but Google says they will include a ban on the use of artificial intelligence in weaponry. The principles are expected to be announced in full in the coming weeks. They are a response to the controversy over the company's decision to develop AI tools for the Pentagon that analyze drone surveillance footage.
Internal emails obtained by the Times show that Google was aware of the upset this news might cause. Chief scientist at Google Cloud, Fei-Fei Li, told colleagues that they should "avoid at ALL COSTS any mention or implication of AI" when announcing the Pentagon contract. "Weaponized AI is probably one of the most sensitized topics of AI -- if not THE most. This is red meat to the media to find all ways to damage Google," said Li. But Google never ended up making the announcement, and it has since been on the back foot defending its decision. The company says the technology it's helping to build for the Pentagon simply "flags images for human review" and is for "non-offensive uses only." The contract is also small by industry standards -- worth just $9 million to Google, according to the Times.
Internal emails obtained by the Times show that Google was aware of the upset this news might cause. Chief scientist at Google Cloud, Fei-Fei Li, told colleagues that they should "avoid at ALL COSTS any mention or implication of AI" when announcing the Pentagon contract. "Weaponized AI is probably one of the most sensitized topics of AI -- if not THE most. This is red meat to the media to find all ways to damage Google," said Li. But Google never ended up making the announcement, and it has since been on the back foot defending its decision. The company says the technology it's helping to build for the Pentagon simply "flags images for human review" and is for "non-offensive uses only." The contract is also small by industry standards -- worth just $9 million to Google, according to the Times.
Sure (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Sure (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If supporting the military is evil, then we have a ton of evil Americans. At least they're making some kind of effort to review the ethics of their actions even though their conclusions might not match yours.
Re: (Score:2)
Right after they removed "don't be evil" from the company handbook..
Google Promises Ethical Principles
"Google Ethical Principles" is an oxymoron.
Re: (Score:2)
AI weaponry would be sent against an adversary with fewer body bags and hence less political cost--meaning used early and often. AI weaponry would be fought against with less political cost because you're not killing human adversaries--meaning again, early and often. It will be the "gateway drug" to full blown warfare if ever there was one. "Evil" is not sufficient a word for this.
Perhaps this contract is why they removed "don't be evil" from their handbook?
Re: (Score:2)
Worked so well in the commercial world. What good go wrong in the defense world?
Am I the only one who got a chuckle from this:
"Google Promises Ethical Principles To Guide Development of Military AI"
It's like a bad joke.
Re: (Score:2)
Worked so well in the commercial world. What good go wrong in the defense world?
Am I the only one who got a chuckle from this: "Google Promises Ethical Principles To Guide Development of Military AI"
It's like a bad joke.
Why?
Are we so naive to believe that a strong and capable military isn't necessary anymore because we have principles?
If so, How soon we forget the lesson of WW1 and WW2....
Those who know history are doomed to helplessly watch while those who don't know history, repeat it.
Re: (Score:2)
Why?
Are we so naive to believe that a strong and capable military isn't necessary anymore because we have principles?
If so, How soon we forget the lesson of WW1 and WW2....
Those who know history are doomed to helplessly watch while those who don't know history, repeat it.
Ethical principles and military AI are like polar opposites. There is only ethics in war when you're the far superior side. In a claw and kick battle like WWII ethics went out the window on just about every front by both sides.
Yeah, right... (Score:4, Insightful)
What exactly these guidelines will stipulate isn't clear, but Google says they will include a ban on the use of artificial intelligence in weaponry.
Even if Google follows this, how is it going to prevent the DoD from weaponizing what Google develops? Google is clearly not naive so this all reeks of a public show for something they’ll never be able to enforce.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Even if Google follows this, how is it going to prevent the DoD from weaponizing what Google develops?
Well:
The company says the technology it's helping to build for the Pentagon simply "flags images for human review" and is for "non-offensive " uses only.
For the Pentagon that means:
"targets images for military action"
Of course it is "non-offensive". It is for the Defense Department. Actions against terrorist are only done for defensive reasons.
Re: (Score:1)
Even if Google follows this, how is it going to prevent the DoD from weaponizing what Google develops? Google is clearly not naive so this all reeks of a public show for something they’ll never be able to enforce.
Obviously by making the US military dependent upon Google SaaS style, the anti-AI-weapon fear could just be hype from their marketing department for that ends.
Best part (Score:2)
The best part about guidelines is that you can always remove them when they get in your way.
Re: (Score:2)
We live in an age where objective moral standards are rejected out of hand.
Which is good news for anyone who wants to reassure people that they are going to be ethical. Subjective ethics based in subjective morality are a piece of cake to adhere to.
Really?
Harvey Weinstein might beg to differ. Where I don't condone what the creep did to women (it was always wrong), we do have to recognize that his behavior was widely known and accepted by his peers and clients for decades. In his case, Subjective ethics has turned the tables on him now that what he was doing has fallen out of favor due to the #metoo movement.
Subjective ethics logically puts everyone's actions in question, both excusing and condemning in turn. Subjective ethics is basically mob rul
That's not how it works ... (Score:2)
... for military contracts.
Vendors don't get to set the specifications and certainly not the moral/ethical use of purchases.
This is Google's proof of concept for an explosive market.
No credibility left for Google (Score:2)
Yes, YES! (Score:2)
Lie to us more. Annoy us with marketing babble nobody believes anymore. Let the bullshit spiral soar ever higher!
The sooner we reach the breaking point, the sooner the counter-movement begins.
3 Laws (Score:1)
All lethal military androids have been provided with a copy of the 3 laws..to share.
if you feel your rights have not been respected by lethal military androids, a google compensation representative will be assigned to handle your case.
They will follow United Nations guidelines (Score:2)
Came here. (Score:2)
Came in here with modpoints to vote up anyone who actually read the article and noted that the contract is to supply image-analysis AI to flag content for human review. This is sensationalist journalism at its most flagrant.
Anyway, there's no one actually reading the linked story. You're all just spouting the sensationalist bullshit that
/. cherry picked for you.
Re: (Score:2)
...the contract is to supply image-analysis AI to flag content for human review....
I did read the article. I also note that the article mentions quite the discussion going on within google. But to the point of the article, In a military context, the results of that "flagging" could be the targeting of weapons against people and places. So what's your point?
.
That's quite the high horse you rode in on.
Re: (Score:2)
...Anyway, there's no one actually reading the linked story.
...
Another bad conclusion on your part.
"ethical"?? (Score:2)
How is developing anything for the military ethical?
Even research into something "good" like regenerating severed limbs is just so the military can put the soldiers back into battle asap and keep them killing the "enemy".
Sometimes when I hear about some of the stuff being developed I am really glad Humanity is still stuck on Earth. The last thing I would want would be for them to spread to other worlds before they evolve beyond killing each other over stupid shit like which tribe you were born into.
Re: (Score:2)
How is developing anything for the military ethical?
How's it not ethical?
Are we so naive as to think that having a strong and capable military is somehow unnecessary in today's world?
It amazes me how often I hear this view. Have we forgotten the lessons of WW1 so soon? Was the catastrophe of WW2, that demonstrated AGAIN the folly of not being prepared not enough of a reminder? History is rife with reasons why having a strong and capable military is both necessary and ethical because it prevents war, shortens those that break out and limits the death an
Re: (Score:2)
You can have any number of ethical codes - they just need to be a set of rules that are internally consistent. You'll notice that Google didn't say they were going to follow a moral code - those need to be defended philosophically, be consistent, and be defensible to the sensibilities of most humans. Google says they're "just" going to use AI for image classification, not for offensive weapons. Great, so the CIA analyst will use the Google results to pick the kids that they're going to drone bomb. Immoral,
There are no ethics in weapons (Score:2)
I find it funny how humanity always tries to put euphemisms and human traits on devices. Humans can be ethical, something that is artificial by its very nature is only as ethical as those who use it. I think Google needs to drop the pretense of them trying to be ethical in this particular project because from reading about it the DoD wants to analyze the effectiveness not only of drone strikes but to analyze reconnaissance footage as well using AI. It sounds like an interesting project but they need to dro
Don't be evil (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't be evil is no longer a thing
So, they're evil for specifically saying they won't be working on weapon designs? Or are you saying they're evil because they're cravenly virtue signaling on behalf of their non-critical-thinking lefty west coast employees, when the reality is that weapons are neither evil nor good in and of themselves?
Yes, it's luke-warm evil to perpetuate the irrational notion that a weapon is evil. So Google is a bit evil for doing more to erode public discourse by propping up that sort of silliness. The issue is, as
Just like "Don't Be Evil"? (Score:2)
Do no evil (Score:2)
Do the right thing..............“Four legs good, two legs BETTER!"
Military AI............"already it was impossible to say which was which."
But what about the other guys... (Score:2)
WWI saw trench warfare, WWII saw highly mechanized assaults and WWIII will see AI-driven drones and land equipment hunting humans. Why risk hundreds of thousands of troops when you can cheaply manufacture thousands of weaponized robots to eliminate anything that moves in a specific area?
Even if Google chooses to implement ethical guidelines in military AI, you can be assured others won't.