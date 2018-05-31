Google's In-House Incubator Made a Waze-Like App For the New York City Subway (theverge.com) 14
Google's in-house startup incubator Area 120 has developed a new app to help New York City subway commuters avoid delays. An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The app, called Pigeon, is live on Apple's App Store, but access is still limited to those with an invitation code. Its developers say the app can help commuters choose routes that avoid delays and crowds other users report. Google Maps and the MTA's own website already provide information on what trains aren't working. But Pigeon will also allow users to post specific comments and note annoying incidents, such as loud street performers. It sounds more like a social media app for New Yorkers to commiserate on their miserable commutes.
After you download Pigeon, it'll prompt you to allow location services multiple times. Once inside the app, there are cute pigeons all over the subway map, but tapping on them right away doesn't seem to do anything. The app's functionality is extremely reliant on what people report (hence the large purple Report button at the bottom of the screen). Pigeon's traffic reports sound just like Google's Waze app but exclusively for the New York subway system.
LOL....
Man, I'm glad I live where I'm not so densely packed with other people and dependent upon public transportation like this for my daly life.
I guess it suits some, but not my cup of tea.
We have some street cars down here,which are fun to ride on occasion, but I'd hate to depends on that or a subway system like NYC.
From all recent accounts, it sounds miserable....
Hobo piss heat map.
I cannot change the laws of physics, Anonymous Coward! I've got to have thirty mi{#`%${%&`+'${`%&NO CARRIER
I used to be a subway user like you, but then I took a pike in the knee.
Almost all the time there will not be any useful alternatives to get to your destination. If you are already on the subway there is most likely no quicker alternative. If you check the app before you travel and you happen to be somewhere where there are multiple lines it might be useful but if the delay happens after you start you are probably stuck.
Almost all the time there will not be any useful alternatives to get to your destination.
That's not really true. There are some instances where there isn't any viable alternative. It's not that unusual that there's an alternate subway or bus route that will take you to the same approximate location. If a train is going to take long enough, sometimes it even makes more sense to walk than to wait.
”After you download Pigeon, it'll prompt you to allow location services multiple times.”
How does that work in the subway?
