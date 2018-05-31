Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Google Listed 'Nazism' as the Ideology of the California Republican Party (gizmodo.com) 162

Posted by msmash from the oops-i-did-it-again dept.
Less than a week ago, if you searched for the California Republican Party on Google, you might have read that the political party's ideologies included conservatism, market liberalism, and nazism. The latter listing has since been removed, and Google is blaming the results on Wikipedia "vandalism." From a report: Vice first reported the inclusion of "Nazism" under ideologies in Google's knowledge panel -- the box that shows up to the right of search results. It's unclear how long the term had been there, but the tech giant removed it after being notified by the publication. "We regret that vandalism on Wikipedia briefly appeared on our search results," Google tweeted on Thursday in response to California congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. "This was not the the result of a manual change by Google. We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that happened here."

  • Google is making a lot of mistakes. They are slowly killing themselves. As is Facebook and a few others. I see regulation coming on them. they will continue down this path and slowly loose. You tube is another easy example to point to as a sequence of mistakes. They must remove themselves and just be an open and honest information provider. The moment they start "we know better then you" people will resist.

  • Clickbait Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 31, 2018 @05:53PM (#56707278)

    Some jerk edited the Wikipedia page. Google served the information without knowing the content. Once discovered, the page and Google presentation were corrected.

    In other extremely important breaking news, it was discovered that a Facebook billboard had "penis" spray painted across it. Users are outraged that the company would display such language in their marketing material.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Dwedit ( 232252 )

      They could still only allow content that has stayed up on the page for 3 days without changing.

  • The California Republican Party has more in common with the spotted owl than 1/10th of the U.S. population.

  • Nazism has nothing to do with US (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nazism is or any comparison to the Nazi party of the past should never be used to compare any of our political party system. But if you ask me, much of California's problems are a direct result of a socialist liberal government who cannot understand why we have certain laws and ignore many in order to further their ideology. From a unbiased point of view California has some of the wealthiest companies and individuals in the US. Yet California has one of the largest state debts? Why is that?

    • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )
      Because of red state socialism [redstatesocialism.com]. In other words, most of the red states (except Texas) could not afford to exist without the blue states transferring vast amounts of wealth to them.

  • Very short lived vandalizm (Score:5, Interesting)

    by glenebob ( 414078 ) on Thursday May 31, 2018 @06:14PM (#56707396)

    Interesting that the vandalized version of the page only existed for about a minute, and Google somehow managed to run with it.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org]

    • It could just be bad luck (or good luck if you're the vandal), you do it enough times, it's bound to happen at least once, or it could be someone having access to the logs and knowing when the Googlebot was actively indexing the site. The latter being the equivalent of following the Google street view car going around when it reached your town and going ahead of it to pose for it doing the "heil hitler" salute while wearing the Trump golfing outfit with a MAGA hat and a tiki torch in hand.

    • Not so much. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org] seems to be the edit that showed up on Google. It was up for a week before fixed.

  • Not known how long it was there? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by qe2e! ( 1141401 ) on Thursday May 31, 2018 @06:15PM (#56707402)
    If only Wikipedia had some kind of freely available edit history log, you could find out.

  • Nazism (Score:1)

    by Zorro ( 15797 )

    "National Socialism (German: Nationalsozialismus), more commonly known as Nazism (/ntsi.zm, næt-/),[1] is the ideology and practices associated with the Nazi Party – officially the National Socialist German Workers' Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NSDAP) – in Nazi Germany.

    Right there in the Encyclopedia entry.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Technically they are fascists and the name of the party was nicknamed by the Poms as being Nazi's. So not even a political ideology, just branding and for example the word socialism just thrown in there for marketing purposes and not because they were socialists, they were fascists, which is a combinant of private companies and government, acting as one ie the US government is a fascist government https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], still little 'f' though and not yet capital 'F' but it looks to be going the

  • Maybe vandalized by the Republican candidates? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://www.jta.org/2018/05/06/news-opinion/neo-nazi-california-senate-candidate-barred-state-republican-party-convention

  • You do know that this kind of pervasive propaganda actually makes you the ... oh, never mind.

  • Sounds descriptive.

    Don't see what the problem is.

  • At least not all of them, and I hear there are some very fine people on both sides [theatlantic.com].

  • > "We don't bias our search results toward any political party," a Google spokesperson told Gizmodo. It's like Orwell's newspeak. As if anyone is going to forget their vulgar behavior during the recent election.
  • It is true, just like the Democratic Party of the past was in bed with the KKK, the ideology of Hitler was during its time considered left wing. However, today the Nazi party identifies with the conservative movement as does the KKK, all those white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville Va. were not there to support Hillary Clinton, they were there to support President Trump and the Republican party. The truth is, the Nazi ideology is incompatible with the modern left and aligns very nicely with the m

