Google Listed 'Nazism' as the Ideology of the California Republican Party (gizmodo.com) 162
Less than a week ago, if you searched for the California Republican Party on Google, you might have read that the political party's ideologies included conservatism, market liberalism, and nazism. The latter listing has since been removed, and Google is blaming the results on Wikipedia "vandalism." From a report: Vice first reported the inclusion of "Nazism" under ideologies in Google's knowledge panel -- the box that shows up to the right of search results. It's unclear how long the term had been there, but the tech giant removed it after being notified by the publication. "We regret that vandalism on Wikipedia briefly appeared on our search results," Google tweeted on Thursday in response to California congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. "This was not the the result of a manual change by Google. We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that happened here."
That's funny because Republicans are nearly all infrastructure socialists [forbes.com]. In fact they're even trying to increase [ballotpedia.org] the road subsidy [uspirg.org]!
Remember, the opposite of socialism is anarchy. Capitalism is somewhere between the two extremes.
Capitalism is an economic structure, but one that does not require a state to work. Socialism is also a economic structure, that uses the power of the state to control the ways and means of production, through taxes and regulation. Guess where we are?
Capitalism is a woman who wants to trade sex for money and uses it to empower herself. No government is needed. Everything done to curtail capitalism is based on some "moral" outrage of some sort or another, and that is the stepping stones to socialism, in whic
Capitalism works best (as in, markets work most efficiently in solving the basic economic problem) when market failures (monopolies, asymmetrical information, negative externalities, etc.) are corrected. This requires government.
I must have an Enormous Clitoris, then.
Yes, I wear large gloves; no "Circus People" hands in my area.
They actually removed that phrase a while ago.
Some jerk edited the Wikipedia page. Google served the information without knowing the content. Once discovered, the page and Google presentation were corrected.
In other extremely important breaking news, it was discovered that a Facebook billboard had "penis" spray painted across it. Users are outraged that the company would display such language in their marketing material.
They could still only allow content that has stayed up on the page for 3 days without changing.
If Google are to be believed, they don't do it blindly:
"We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that happened here."
If they did do it blindly I'm sure we would have seen much worse before now.
If you serve up petabytes of information everyday, occasionally something bad is going to slip through.
Nazism is or any comparison to the Nazi party of the past should never be used to compare any of our political party system. But if you ask me, much of California's problems are a direct result of a socialist liberal government who cannot understand why we have certain laws and ignore many in order to further their ideology. From a unbiased point of view California has some of the wealthiest companies and individuals in the US. Yet California has one of the largest state debts? Why is that?
Interesting that the vandalized version of the page only existed for about a minute, and Google somehow managed to run with it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org]
It could just be bad luck (or good luck if you're the vandal), you do it enough times, it's bound to happen at least once, or it could be someone having access to the logs and knowing when the Googlebot was actively indexing the site. The latter being the equivalent of following the Google street view car going around when it reached your town and going ahead of it to pose for it doing the "heil hitler" salute while wearing the Trump golfing outfit with a MAGA hat and a tiki torch in hand.
Not so much. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org] seems to be the edit that showed up on Google. It was up for a week before fixed.
"National Socialism (German: Nationalsozialismus), more commonly known as Nazism (/ntsi.zm, næt-/),[1] is the ideology and practices associated with the Nazi Party – officially the National Socialist German Workers' Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NSDAP) – in Nazi Germany.
Right there in the Encyclopedia entry.
Technically they are fascists and the name of the party was nicknamed by the Poms as being Nazi's. So not even a political ideology, just branding and for example the word socialism just thrown in there for marketing purposes and not because they were socialists, they were fascists, which is a combinant of private companies and government, acting as one ie the US government is a fascist government https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], still little 'f' though and not yet capital 'F' but it looks to be going the
https://www.jta.org/2018/05/06/news-opinion/neo-nazi-california-senate-candidate-barred-state-republican-party-convention
Sounds descriptive.
Don't see what the problem is.
At least not all of them, and I hear there are some very fine people on both sides [theatlantic.com].
Nazism is the nationalization of businesses via nationalization of the owners. And if they can't nationalize the owner, they divest the owner and put a crony in charge.
That's redistribution of wealth. A hallmark of Leftist ideology.
Russians and Nazis are mortal enemies. If you are going to slander someone with that sort of crap, you need to choose one. Your partisan nonsense should at least make sense to anyone with some knowledge of the world.
There are real issues [Re:Heil Hillary as mandated (Score:3)
There are real issues out there in the world. Distracting from them by name calling is not helpful
Unfortunately, socialists have a problem remembering the past and force everyone else to repeat it.
Unfortunately, this trait isn't just limited to socialists. See: BUT BUT BUT THE REPUBLICANS FREED THE SLAVES!
Cognitive fail.
When Republicans freed the slaves, they were on the progressive side of the spectrum and the Democrats were not. They switched places in the 1960s.
> Imagine it's 1937, and you're the one telling us "Just give Adolf a chance.
In 1937, the Nazis had already spent a good 10 years beating people up roaming the streets like Antifa.
> Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. â"â" Santayana
More likely they will be manipulated by people that pretend they know the least thing about history.
If the past is doomed to repeat itself then I want a dinosaur as a pet.
Go ahead and get one at a pet store. Lots of dinosaurs survived the mass extinction event. Just not the big ones.
This was written back when 0bama was President.
https://townhall.com/columnists/thomassowell/2012/06/12/socialist-or-fascist-n742098
Pay special attention to the historical part:
"Back in the 1920s, however, when fascism was a new political development, it was widely -- and correctly -- regarded as being on the political
You don't know your history. Let's see what an economist says about the matter.
Why not consult an astrologist or a haruspex?
I think most would agree that Thomas Sowell is smarter and better educated than most people who post on slashdot.
Nope. In fact, Thomas Sowell makes a case every week for being anti-intelligent and miseducated.
If he were actually intelligent, he'd probably realize that the whole left-right paradigm is a misconception, and he's only falling into the trap of self-deception by perpetuating it.
This was written back when 0bama was President.
https://townhall.com/columnists/thomassowell/2012/06/12/socialist-or-fascist-n742098
Oh? This [telesurtv.net] was written back when Nixon was President:
This 14-page memo was written by Assistant Secretary of State for Latin America Harry Shlaudeman, who had been following the reporting
economist is going to tell me what my lying ears and eyes are not sensing? really? and I'm supposed to listen because... ?
the republicans are the closest things to nazis in the US, today. they are very racist, don't like anyone who isn't in their club of christianity, they block progress at every chance, they want to control women and tell them what they can do with their bodies, they are against any kind of fun or pleasure that isn't what THEY, in particular, like (the whole hatred of sex, drugs, rockan
> Have you seen the leader of the Republican Party?
>
> Sorry, Nazis took children from their parents, at least...
This is true of law enforcement anywhere. Otherwise you end up with something that really does look like a concentration camp. The Republican didn't invent this stuff. He's not pushing things any farther than his predecessors.
Partisans were just willing to ignore this stuff before.
Only half leftists. Replaced class with race (Score:4, Insightful)
The National Socialist German Workersâ(TM) Party, aka Nazi party had some leftist ideology, a lot of leftist rhetoric, but can't be accurately classified on the left-right spectrum at all. It was primarily nationalist.
The name, "Socialist German Workersâ(TM) Party" fairly accurately represents much of what they SAID; like all politicians what they said isn't what they did. There was a lot of anti-capitalism and especially anti-banker stuff, but Hitler directed that into very different actions. For several hundred years, due to Christian religious teaching and kings using loopholes, most banking concerns were run by Jewish people. Hitler used the anti-banker (essentially anti Wall Street) rhetoric and sentiment to go after the Jews, as most bankers were Jewish.
Leftists are known for identity politics - rich vs poor, gay vs straight, black vs white, etc. The Nazis very much focused on race. Leftists generally talk about race a lot, but not to the extent the Nazis did.
Leftists are socialist / communist, saying the factories and such should be owned by the people, and unlike the conservatives believe people should not be given a CHOICE buy stock in companies they choose, but instead must own all or most of the big companies, whether they want to be owners of an oil company or not. Because a million people can't individually vote or otherwise have a hand in running a company, the government must do that for them, the leftists say. So left says the workers ideally own the company, but in practice the government does, with the politicians in control. Nazis mentioned the government running everything on behalf of the people, but the emphasis was on the nation (government), not on the people. It was about making Germany strong as a nation, as opposed to focusing on individual success and happiness.
That ties into another aspect. Conservatives and US Republicans tend toward individualism, the left is about collectivism. Nazis were an extreme version of collectivism, to the point that individuals didn't matter at all. Germany, the German people mattered, not each German person.
Because it was Germany that mattered, not each person, the state's power was far more important than individual rights. Those on the left and those on the right argue about limited government. Naziism was unlimited government, the government was the nation, and only the nation mattered.
As heads of the only thing that mattered, the nation, politicians / rulers had essentially unlimited power. Particularly there was a cult of personality around Hitler himself.
So Naziism had these major characteristics:
Socialist, class-based rhetoric
Hatred of the bankers and capitalists
Identity politics based on race
Extreme collectivism
Extreme nationalism
Near-absolute power for leaders
Some of that is similar to the modern left, but it's also significantly different in some ways.
This is probably the most intelligent commentary I've read on this subject in quite a long time.
No, because it, again, fails to understand that "left" and "right" do not mean the same thing to different people.
In Europe, "right-wing" means patriotic and nationalist, while "left-wing" means internationalist.
In the United States, "right-wing" means small government and individual freedoms/responsibilities, while "left-wing" means statism and collectivism.
FFS, a French socialist - Le Pen - is referred to a "far right-wing" when every single social and economic policy she has is to the far left of Bernie
The National Socialist German Workersâ(TM) Party, aka Nazi party had some leftist ideology, a lot of leftist rhetoric, but can't be accurately classified on the left-right spectrum at all. It was primarily nationalist.
You'd have a better argument if you went for the left-right spectrum being wrong, but actually, such nationalism falls under the auspices of the right-wing, as originally it was considered part of the French dogma.
The name, "Socialist German Workersâ(TM) Party" fairly accurately represents much of what they SAID; like all politicians what they said isn't what they did. There was a lot of anti-capitalism and especially anti-banker stuff, but Hitler directed that into very different actions.
Yep, he gave his preferred Capitalists priority treatment, while punishing the common laborers among the Jews.
For several hundred years, due to Christian religious teaching and kings using loopholes, most banking concerns were run by Jewish people. Hitler used the anti-banker (essentially anti Wall Street) rhetoric and sentiment to go after the Jews, as most bankers were Jewish.
Nope. Very few bankers were Jewish, and very few of the Jews rounded up in the Holocaust were actually bankers.
You're just falling victim to a myth [adl.org] perpetuated by anti-Semitic groups.
I'm saying victim, since you don't even know but are ignorant of it.
Leftists are known for identity politics - rich vs poor, gay vs straight, black vs white, etc. The Nazis very much focused on race. Leftists generally talk about race a lot, but not to the extent the Nazis did.
Nope. It's the Right-wing that focuses on identity politics, hard-working noble rich vs lazy criminal poor, rightful God-worshiping straight vs atheist immoral gay, moral and rational whites versus animalistic and primitive blacks, browns, red and yellows. Not to mention the Irish. The Nazis talked a lot about race, but they could have borrowed almost all of it from the hardcore Conservative Southern ideologues who were the epitome of the right, and were quite ascendant at the time, to the point of even co-opting science for their goals.
Leftists are socialist / communist, saying the factories and such should be owned by the people, and unlike the conservatives believe people should not be given a CHOICE buy stock in companies they choose, but instead must own all or most of the big companies, whether they want to be owners of an oil company or not. Because a million people can't individually vote or otherwise have a hand in running a company, the government must do that for them, the leftists say
Wrong again, it's actually the right-wingers that say "Because a million people can't individually vote" that they have to represent the people, and sell all public assets to individuals whose private ownership will lead to profit, which, of course, goes solely and exclusively to the owners, and the laborers deserve the proper scorn that their sweat and callused hands merit.
Well, not really, the right-wingers claim that the owner will somehow know to respect their workers, after all, if respected workers work harder, that'll be the more efficient thing, and the enlightened owner who has the blessings of God according to the prosperity gospel will do the proper thing.
The Right-wing goes on and on about making the nation strong, but it ends up always being focused on the proper sort, the ones who deserve it, according to their wisdom, and individuals who claim oppression and mistreatment are just resentful and shiftless layabouts who don't want to work hard.
Conservatives and US Republicans tend toward individualism,
Nope. Conservatives and US Republicans tend towards tribalism and group-think, the
You know you can check facts, history, yourself? (Score:1)
Did you know there are more or less objective sources where you can read about history, and look up actual facts, rather than believing whatever crap some activist
blogger spews at you?
Did you know that the United States in 2018 isn't historical Europe?
For a THOUSAND YEARS the Roman Catholic Church taught (and fought) that banking, loaning money at interest, was a sin, usury. Until the fourth century it was looked down upon by most Christians, by the fourth century the Church started making church l
I don't fully agree with the parent, but it is much closer to correct than most of the other discussion of Nazism.
The modern left-right political spectrum usually has laissez-faire capitalists or monarchists on the typical right wing, and socialists or communists on the typical left wing, perhaps with some anarchists somewhere on the fringes.
Traditional fascism and in particular Nazism's main focus was on a different axis, extreme nationalism and authoritarianism rising to the point of totalitarianism. Ofte
A lot of Bias for one post. But reading it would would assume American Conservatives are leftist.
And That Capitalism Can Only be used by the right.
If the Nazis HATED Capitalists so much then why did they use so many of them to build their Military?
collectivism? No they hated Communists. They sent them to the Death camps too.
Dictators can fall to the left or right. They are dictators.
They used the Jews too (Score:2)
> If the Nazis HATED Capitalists so much then why did they use so many of them to build their Military?
They used the Jews to produce a significant portion of their war materiel too. So Nazis didn't hate Jews?
Internally, Hitler was primarily about power for himself. Externally, his sales pitch was a blend of KKK and Occupy Wall Street.
Re: (Score:2)
>"Those on the left and those on the right argue about limited government. "
I agree with most of what you said, and it was well written, except that above line. It is unclear what you mean. You could mean that both argue FOR HAVING limited government, or you could mean that both just argue ABOUT [with each other, presumably] whether the government should be limited or not. Strictly speaking, I would think the latter, not the former.
It is pretty well known that the "left" rarely argues in favor of limi
It is pretty well known that the "left" rarely argues in favor of limited government, they tend to want more and more government. More laws, more regulations, more taxes, more government spending, more government ownership of infrastructure, services, land, resources, etc, more forced "redistribution of wealth", more Federal instead of State control.
Maybe there are some people on the left who think that way, but that's largely a straw man from Republican propagandists. There are a lot of people that you'd probably call "Liberals" who certainly want limits placed on government, it's just that they want different limits placed in different places. They're less concerned about the government providing you with healthcare, and more concerned about the NSA reading your emails. It's not completely unreasonable.
Just to say it: I'm not a Democrat. I'm act
>"Just to say it: I'm not a Democrat. I'm actually pretty conservative, but I increasingly have to argue in defense of "liberals" because Republicans have lost their goddamn minds. At this point, the Democratic party is the conservative party, and the Republican party has embraced radical and reckless policies. They seem content to burn the house down with themselves in it, just so long as Democrats get burned too"
I will say it too: I don't consider myself Democrat nor Republican, perhaps more semi-Liber
> They're less concerned about the government providing you with healthcare,
You mean they aren't communists? It's a pretty big gorge between "protect our rights" and "give us expensive services for free" and "give total control to the government".
There is nothing "conservative" about the Democrats. They don't even stand up for civil liberties anymore. They aren't even willing to "conserve" those.
but can't be accurately classified on the left-right spectrum at all
Arguably nothing can be.
California’s 2018 U.S. Senate election attracted nationwide attention in April 2018, not long after the publication of a poll showing that little-known Republican and committed neo-Nazi Patrick Little had 18 percent of support among likely primary election voters, second to incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein with 39 percent.
In the SurveyUSA poll, Little — who describes himself as a “white nationalist” — had greater support than four other candidates in the state’s open primary, which candidates of any party (or none) can enter. These included outgoing California Senate President Kevin de Léon, a Democrat, and businessman Rocky de la Fuente, a Republican.
If those poll numbers were to hold, Feinstein and Little would advance from the primary as the two top candidates and contest the general election in November. The Republican party would be represented in a national race by a candidate who advocates a future United States “free from Jews” and has repeatedly and unreservedly expressed anti-semitic and white nationalist views during his campaign.
But this is not limited to California:
Little is the third Republican candidate for national office during the 2018 electoral cycle to have expressed openly anti-semitic and racist views.
In March, former American Nazi Party leader Arthur Jones ran unopposed in the GOP primary for Illinois’ Third U.S. Congressional District, and will represent the party in November’s general election.
In Wisconsin’s First U.S. Congressional District, one of the Republicans seeking to replace retiring House leader Paul Ryan in November is Paul Nehlen, who has described himself as “pro-white” and frequently expresses virulently anti-semitic sentiments on social media.
In February 2018, Nehlen was permanently banned from Twitter after posting a racist cartoon in reference to the actor Meghan Markle — whose mother is black — after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.
So? The DNC attracts people aligned with the other faction of mass murders from the 20th century. The leader of that faction generated a higher body count all on his own.
The head of the Republican party says that there are "good people" among the Nazis. And his policies have emboldened the Nazis and similar extremist groups. Not all Republicans are Nazis, but certainly Nazis can now feel comfortable in the Republican party.
That's the problem with modern liberals. They are eager to apply dire terms to people and then use that to strip them of their rights and declare them open season for assault and battery.
If anything sounds genuinely Nazi-like, it's that kind of nonsense.
If political ideology were a street the Nazis, Communists, and the Liberals/Progressive would all live a few doors down from one another on the left side of town. He Democrats and the Republicans would be on opposite sides of main street within a block of each other. The Conservatives a bit farther out the right side of town and the Libertarians would be l
No, Nazis were not leftists, but nevertheless, it is not accurate nor useful to call Republicans Nazis. There are real issues out there in the world. Distracting from them by name calling is not helpful
Republicans are not Nazis, but there is reason for concern.
There are still some conservative Republicans, but true conservatives are becoming rare. The Republican party is becoming dominated by radicals. The party has become increasingly nationalistic and authoritarian. It has become increasingly tolerant of public support of white supremacy.
We haven't hit the point of invading neighboring countries or committing genocide, but Trump has been clear: He wants to overturn the rule of law. He wants to rou
false, nazis were corporate fascists. hilarious the people that only believed what came out of Hitler's mouth compared to what he and the Nazis actually did. No, they were not socialists, if you believe their label you're as dumb as a typical american consumer.
This is just the "no true Socialism" thing again. Of course the Socialists acted as authoritarian fascists, they have to get the money from SOMEWHERE. If you're going to tell me "oh, they can just print it" then I'll invite you to Brazil or Zimbabwe.
Anyhow, the Nazis were all about taking the wealth of the 1%ers, they just happened to identify those as Jews as there were a lot of Jewish bankers, given that most gentiles didn't want anything to do with usury for a very long time.
No. It's just the natural expansion of the observation that countries with "Democratic" in their name aren't any such thing.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You seem to think that sticking the term "corporate" something means that it is right wing; that is false. Both state corporatism and state capitalism are left wing ideologies; that is, the "corporation" is very much a tool of left wing ideologies, used to control free markets. Right wing ideologies are free market ideologies.
What the Nazis actually did is
"The cleverest trick is to accuse others of what you yourself are doing" - Goebbels. As practiced by ooloorie above in trying to describe fascism as "leftist".
I didn't "accuse others", I gave a long list of Nazi policies that coincide with leftist policies and the historical close connections between fascists and leftists. You are welcome to try to try to refute my points with facts. You will find that I am correct: fascism and socialism are both leftist ideologies and closely connected.
You do make an impor
Calling NASA a "social program" is assinine.
Although it might perhaps be spun as a "government monopoly" on spaceflight. Even that falls down since there was an entire privately owned aerospace industry that grew to support the space program.
You're trying to conflate "pork" with socialism. This tired nonsense started during the election. All it does is make Democrats look stupid.
hilarious the people that only believed what came out of Hitler's mouth compared to what he and the Nazis actually did. No, they were not socialists
The important thing is not whether or not the policies they implemented were actually socialist (which inevitably draws the not-true-socialism argument). The important thing is that they espoused socialism. It reinforces the trend, that political parties that espouse socialism tend to institute totalitarian dictatorships.
See, it's stupid bullshit repeated by crossburners like this that causes so many problems.
The word is not "national socialists". German language commonly merges words for new concepts. The word they used was "nationalsozialistische". All one word, which dumbasses who don't speak German well try to split apart in order to translate poorly. The word itself accurately translated would come closest to "national social order" or "national social control". The party rhetoric focused around ideas of racial purity
Re: (Score:2)
Ethno-Nationalism is EXACTLY what Trump, Bannon, and the rest of the Repugnant KKKlan party espouse.
You got your parties mixed up: the party of the KKK is the Democrats. Hillary was best buddies with a former KKK member. [snopes.com]
Meanwhile back in reality:
"Bannon, the former chief strategist in the Trump administration, has expressed his enthusiasm for the alt right, a loose network of individuals and groups that promote white identity and reject mainstream conservatism in favor of politics that embrace implicit or explicit racism, anti-Semitism and white supremacy. Alt right adherents oppose multiculturalism, immigration and often claim that there is a Jewish conspiracy to advocate for “white genocide.” These messages a
Also this:
"On Thursday, BuzzFeed News’ Joseph Bernstein published the results of a massive investigation into the strategic and ideological inner workings of Breitbart News, and particularly the actions and opinions of former Trump adviser and Breitbart executive Steve Bannon and former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.
Based on internal emails and documents from the company, the expose reveals how Bannon, Yiannopoulos, and a large cast of other Breitbart players and employees worked to develop and a
Conservatives were the cross burners; in the 1800s and early 1900s that was the Democrats. Today, the Repugnant Klan Party hangs its banner on shouting "conservatism" over and over again, and has since Nixon's KKK Southern Strategy.
Except for that whole socialized medicine thing. Some Nazi policies were actually very socialist. They very much resemble things being done by "Nordic socialist utopias" right now.
The real problem here is a bogus one dimensional approach to describing political parties that allows people like you to pretend that Fascists, Communist, and Socialists are on opposite sides of the spectrum.
Bernie is far and away the most popular politician in the country. Clinton, by contrast, is basically the only person that could have managed to lose a general election to Trump.
Also, the demographics of the general election and the Dem primaries are very different. Plus, Clinton cheated.
> Yeah, sure.. you republicans now call legitimate news "fake news" but it's the democrats who are in a total information blackout.
MS-13
The media gets caught in a lie and then doubles down on that lie. Liberal politicians see that and declare "Hold My Beer" and go on to defend MS-13 and object to how they were characterized by Trump.
Charlottesville is NOTHING compared to that.
That's just one easy example that doesn't require alternate sources and fact checking.
Aww. Poor anonymous coward thinks lying will get him anywhere.
Funny how white supremacist cowards always post anonymously.
Are you claiming that Byrd was NOT the only KKK member?
Are you claiming that Byrd was NOT a Democrat?
Because both of these are well known facts - Byrd is the only member of the KKK to serve in Congress, and he was a Democrat his entire life.