Canon Has Sold Its Last Film Camera (techcrunch.com) 45
As spotted by PetaPixel, Canon this week announced with no fanfare that it's sold its last film camera. TechCrunch reports: The model in question is the EOS-1V, which, incidentally, the company actually stopped making a full eight years ago. Since it has simply been selling out the rest of its stock, which, it seems, has finally depleted. It's less of a bang than a prolonged whimper, but it's the end of an era, nonetheless, marking the first time Canon hasn't offered a film camera since the 30s, when its parent company started offering a device called the "Kwanon." Those who are feeling suddenly nostalgic, you can likely pick one up used fairly easily (though this news might bump up their premium a bit), and I'm sure the inevitable Kickstarter project to revive the technology can't be too far off, because that's how these things go now. Canon will continue to offer repair on the EOS-1V until October 31, 2025, "though that could end as early as 2020 for some, if parts and inventory run out sooner," adds TechCrunch.
I still shoot film (Score:3)
Although with a Nikon F3.
Why? Because you don't get to see the results instantly, so it forces you to slow down and think about what you are doing, and get it right in the camera.
I hosted a workshop in my studio for a film-only shoot.
I got several people who showed up with digital cameras, and were politely told it was a film-only shoot.
The puzzled looks were priceless.
Yeah after about a decade break i'm getting back into mostly shooting film again too. While i miss the immediate gratification, I like the lack of immediate disappointment. I don't get discouraged because something doesn't look like i want, and by the time I process the roll/sheet I can look at the image differently and might find something else that works.
Still I can't imagine buying a new film camera at this point. I've got a Canonet Rangefinder for daily use, my 4x5 for arty stuff and there's so much on
Good guess, the summary said eight years ago.
I also still shoot film (Score:2)
Pull!
I held on for a while, but eventually decided the film wasn't worth it.
I learned photography first on a point and shoot 35mm, and then on a Nikon F5 with a 50mm lens -- OK, I "learned" it on a very old Kodak when I was a kid, but the more serious stuff was on the Nikon.
I'm grateful to have learned framing and composition with a fixed 50mm lens, but eventually my point and shoot digital, and my Nikon DSLR meant that I could vastly more shots of vacations instead of rationing out film
Hipsters will soon join you. They successfully resurrected vinyl albums and cassette tapes . . . film cameras will be next.
B) Easily recordable
C) Re-recordable
D) Portable
E) Inexpensive
F) Small storage size
G) Trade-able (without DCMA fears)
H) No computer required at any step
I) Was a universal format (bought and played anywhere)
J) Can leave in car
K) Good enough for most situations
Are MP3s better today? Probably. But "garbage"? Eh...
This was true back in the day compared to vinyl, but there was a reason cassettes didn't totally replace vinyl records and technology has unambiguously done better than tapes now.
A-F) Presumably in contrast to vinyl
G) Apart from streaming, even commercial audio files have no DRM, on ta technical level it's equally tradeable, on a legal level, those mix tapes were no better or worse.
H) Though true, there are a lot of 'computer' devices, more than there ever were dual-deck casette player/recorders which were
Maybe your cassettes were. A good cassette recording (not copied from vinyl) could easily match vinyl. Too bad you never experienced that.
Both suck by modern standards, of course.
Hipsters will soon join you. They successfully resurrected vinyl albums and cassette tapes . . . film cameras will be next
There are two kinds of people that like old things.
1. Hipsters that buy into it to be cool. Sometimes the attraction to the old may be genuine, sometimes, I suspect, it's fakety fake-fake.
2. Those who never quite abandoned the Old.
I fall in the 2nd camp. I have a Thorens turntable, made in 1977, I've had it for 30 years now, I bought it in '88. My how time flies. I used it up until.. what.. 2005? I'll revive it soon, I just need to be bothered to get or build a phono preamp. Long story, a hurricane
3. People who just find it plain fun : People often seem to forget that hobbies are not just about showing off, but for having fun. Film is a different experience and a different skill, and some people enjoy it more.
4. Edge cases in accessibility : Price out a monochrome 4x5 camera or a UV rig, or the speciality high resolution stuff. Digital prices are orders of magnitudes higher than film in some domains and if you wanna play with the capabilities, film is still
"The reason the hipsters can now buy new turntables and tube amps and such is because people like me never quite gave up on that.
You fail to see the flaw in your logic. Your unwillingness to give up "old stuff" does not sustain a market for new stuff, therefore the hipster's ability to buy new stuff isn't predicated on people like you.
Hipsters are a sad combination of NIH, general ignorance with ego, and an audience even more ignorant than they are. They don't care about anyone old enough to have never gi
Why? Because you don't get to see the results instantly, so it forces you to slow down and think about what you are doing, and get it right in the camera.
Frankly, that’s a good approach to take even with digital photography. Maybe it’s because I started with film... but I’ve always tried to get it right at the time I take the shot.
Somewhere around here I still have my old Pentax K1000 “auto nothing” film camera. I keep telling myself I should pull it out and shoot some film... haven’t actually done it yet, though.
"Auto nothing?" The light meter switches on automatically when you remove the lens cap. The Spotmatics that came before the K1000 didn't even do that...you had to flip a switch.
:-) x 100
(Still have my K1000 that I got for Christmas when I was 13. I shot a roll through it maybe a year ago, and was disappointed that I didn't get my film back with the prints...they put 3-megapixel scans on a CD-R and included that. The zoom lens I used
"Auto nothing?" The light meter switches on automatically when you remove the lens cap.
Truly, we lived in the future.
You’re right, though - having that built-in light meter did make getting correct exposure a much faster process. Manual focus and aperture setting wasn’t that big a deal. Now where did I put my gray card?
And remember - when you pressed the shutter button, it took a picture.
It didn't futz about trying to focus, that was something you did before pressing the shutter. It didn't blink lights at you warning about exposure, or camera shake, it took the picture.
And if you didn't have time to make exposure and focus perfect, but *HAD* to get the shot, you pressed the shutter button, and it happened. You might have got a less-than-optimum result, but it was better than missing the moment because your auto-focus coul
Frankly, an image that can be rushed because of digital is an image not worth taking. Film contributes nothing to "getting it right in camera" that shouldn't already exist. Anyone who claims to be a photographer yet says this isn't one, he's just an arrogant wannabe.
My expertise is underwater photography, and the suggestion that film contributes anything but heartbreak to that process would get you laughed out of the room. Land photography, being considerably less demanding, still has its share of ignora
I still have my Canon A-1 and numerous lenses. It was a real workhorse. I suppose I really did get my money's worth out of it. I used it to make slides for presentations before there was Powerpoint. I can't quite get myself t toss it. It doesn't take up all that much room, so it stays.
Re:It's why I use ed (Score:2)
Because you don't get to see the results instantly, so it forces you to slow down and think about what you are doing, and get it right in the camera.
It's why I use ed to make programs. Because you don't get to see the results instantly, so it forces you to slow down and think about what you are doing, and get it right in the file.
It's a shame so few people will appreciate the insight in this post.
Exactly.
I can't imagine why anyone would show up for that, considering that host is clearly not someone to learn from.
If you want to get an image right "in camera" digital is the way to go since you can confirm it on the spot. Furthermore, an image is only have done when the shutter is pressed and a digital "darkroom" is much more capable than a film one.
They probably haven't made the F6 for years either, though it's still in the catalogue for now.
The last I heard was that Nikon has the F6 on a very limited production almost made to order and I've read stories of how buyers have found thank you notes from the factory workers in the boxes.
I finally made the decision to drag myself kicking and screaming into the DSLR world when I learned that Nikon had discontinued almost all of their film SLRs. The only ones left in the film SLR line were the absolute most basic student SLR and the absolute top-end pro SLR.
It was easy to settle on a Nikon. A short period of research showed that Nikon and Canon were shooting it out for First and Second, and everyone else was well back in the pack. More careful investigation showed me, essentially, that Can
Meh. 35mm. (Score:2)
People who are sticking to film (other than the hipsters) are probably using medium format [wikimedia.org] equipment. 35mm stuff in good shape is available at garage sales cheap. The larger format gear prices are holding up quite nicely.
Re: (Score:2)
I couldn't be bothered myself, but they come up with some amazing images.
Leica's also pulled the plug on the M7 (Score:2)
Leica discontinues the M7 [dpreview.com]
They still make the M-A and MP
an old Leica M or Minolta CL may be the one 35mm camera I could be bothered to get. I'm done with the kerr-chunkk of SLRs. Rangefinders, you don't hear 'em... *shhk*
Film died when Kodachrome died (Score:1)
Kodachrome alone would have been reason enough to stick with a film camera.
And I suppose Black and White film still has a niche.
But we will never see another still imaging technology as magnificent as Kodachrome again---that and three-strip technicolor for moving pictures.
The last ones (Score:2)
It seems like, when the camera company knows that a line is near the end, they put a little extra effort into the last one.
I have a Nikon F6 and one of the last Hasselblad 500 C/M's and they are both very refined machines. The F6 is smooth as butter - a real pleasure to use.
For those of you in the Pacific NW, there is still Blue Moon Camera & Machine in Portland OR. They *only* sell film gear. They have lots of new and used gear in the shop and are very friendly. They process film in a wide variety of f
It seems like, when the camera company knows that a line is near the end, they put a little extra effort into the last one.
Reading your comment, it just occurred to me that they're probably dumping all their pent-up design concepts into the last model. Any development shop will come up with all kinds of different features, functions and improvements, which will be metered out between different product lines. Normally this provides for differentiation between low-end and high-end, and a reason to upgrade next year.
But if there's no next year, and no more low-end or high-end, heck, why not dump it all on the last model?
