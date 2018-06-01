Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Now Even Russian Lawmakers Want a Piece of Mark Zuckerberg (qz.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the someone-poked-you dept.
PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from Quartz: In an ironic twist in the saga of Facebook's troubles, Russian lawmakers have declared that they, too, would like to question Mark Zuckerberg. According to the Moscow Times, senator Anton Belyakov yesterday offered to invite the Facebook CEO to address the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. "After all, he spoke about information security, not giving access to personal data, preventing the dissemination of harmful content," Belyakov reportedly said, referring to Zuckerberg's meetings with the U.S. Congress and European Parliament. Another reason for those meetings was to discuss whether the social network facilitated Russian meddling in foreign elections.

The U.S. company is in trouble with Russian authorities for disobeying a 2015 law that requires it to store the data of Russian citizens on the country's soil. In April, the state communications watchdog threatened that if Facebook didn't comply, it would face the same fate as LinkedIn, which was banned in the country last year. Much to the chagrin of UK politicians, he (Zuckerberg) has not agreed to multiple calls, and even a mild threat, to testify in front of a UK parliamentary committee.

  • WE are coming for you. WE the people. WE the people who did not elect Donald TRUMP becasue

    -=]x[YOU]x[=-

    hacked into Americans and made them vote for him. Sickening.

  • That Facebook is too big to care about the Russian requirement, and that it is effectively calling Russia's bluff by realising that too many Russians 'depend' on Facebook and the act of blocking it would be hugely unpopular. To some extent all this is true with the UK too; it is so ingrained that most action against it would be deeply unpopular.

    In short, Facebook doesn't really need Russia and doesn't really care what it's legislators think. It's perhaps slightly different matter with the EU, which is a mor

  • FB know that they are the primary propaganda method for Russia to influence American politics. Posting some aggressive Alt-right ads while also posting some pro SJW/BLM message is genius. The Russian continue to divide Americans for their own gain and FB gets rich while America and it's western Allies lose.
    And we all sit by and let it happen...
  • I go for the bank accounts.

