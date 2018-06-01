Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Facebook Is Killing Off Trending As It Tries To Revamp Newsfeed

Posted by msmash from the good-riddance dept.
Mark Wilson writes: Facebook has announced plans to kill off the Trending feature of its newsfeed. The social network says that this is to "make way for future news experiences." Over the years, Facebook has experimented endlessly with the presentation of news, and has faced criticism for failing to weed out "fake news" and also accusations of liberal bias. Now the company wants to find new ways to help people find news that matters to them, ensuring that it comes from reliable sources.

  • Fuck Newsfeed and Fuck Facebook (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, 2018 @01:44PM (#56711094)

    We don't WANT a newsfeed on Facebook. AT ALL. We want to find out what are friends are doing. WE DON'T GO TO FACEBOOK FOR NEWS!

    Just show us our friends posts, let us screen out the political garbage, and stop switching from Most Recent to "Top Stories" EVERY! FREAKING! TIME! we log on!

    Why is this so hard for Facebook to understand

    • I need to agree. Is is a shame you used an Anonymous Coward post, as this will not get moderated to a level it deserves.

      The reason why Facebook took over MySpace was due to its simplicity. Making things more and more complex. Makes using Facebook a chore vs. Something fun.

      I will get ads, most likely targeted based on what my friends and myself post. But that is expected from a free service. But news feeds, political stuff, and having to see over and over again one of my friends popular post, where I a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rikkards ( 98006 )

        I have no issue per se for Ad based service, I DO have issue with seeing ads I have already marked as not relevant or not interested already.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

      While I agree, the problem is that lots and lots of people *do* go to Facebook for news. And the people who use Facebook for news, are the least discerning news readers, so they share the stupidest most flamebaitish "fake" news, which causes a recursive singularity of stupidity, and is why Facebook is in so much trouble. But since sooo many people like to log in and share news, and that gets them so much attention and ad revenue, they aren't going to take that feature away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Thank you!!!!

      Facebook should be embarrassed that the need for FB Purity exists

  • "future news experiences." oh wait, I don't have a Facebook account. Guess I wil just settle for real news the old fashioned way.

    Just my 2 cents ;)
  • If we the people only get fed news that only appeals to us, how are we supposed to weigh out the issues of the day. Myopic insight only lead to self satisfied conclusions. Its sort of like only taking right hand turns and being bewildered why you only go in circles.
  • Fall out of favor with the younger generation, and they move on to something else. If you don't use a blocker on FB, you get bombed with garbage in your "news feed" I just use uBlock to create block scripts and block all the garbage. Kids & ADVERTISERS will shift to instagram, snapchat or whatever is "hip and trendy" with the kids, because to advertisers, THAT is where the money is.
    • ^^^ This. Might as well call it "mombook". Everyone else but constantly bitter people left a long time ago. (Kids too - no one wants their mom to see what they're really up to.)

  • Facebook and other Tech companies want to control the narrative. Once you control the narrative, you control the people.

    The problem is, that once you start issuing controls on the narrative, it becomes easier to spot those controls, and even circumvent them. That is part of the reason why Facebook is starting its downward trend. People, even ones that might like the narrative, don't want to be spoon fed preprocessed baby food news.

  • Facebook is trying to rebuild their respect after the big debacle about the fake news, and other crap, but i think they are incapable of being trustworthy, as soon as the next election draws near they are going to ramp up the bias and mud slinging and all the other dirty shenanigans that go with US politics, you facebook members are a product to be used for profits thats all you are to facebook, and thats all you will ever be to facebook

  • Trending could be useful in its own right if they just wouldn't screw with it. Sadly curating is all the rage with FaceTwitTube.

