Facebook Is Killing Off Trending As It Tries To Revamp Newsfeed

Mark Wilson writes: Facebook has announced plans to kill off the Trending feature of its newsfeed. The social network says that this is to "make way for future news experiences." Over the years, Facebook has experimented endlessly with the presentation of news, and has faced criticism for failing to weed out "fake news" and also accusations of liberal bias. Now the company wants to find new ways to help people find news that matters to them, ensuring that it comes from reliable sources.
We don't WANT a newsfeed on Facebook. AT ALL. We want to find out what are friends are doing. WE DON'T GO TO FACEBOOK FOR NEWS!
Just show us our friends posts, let us screen out the political garbage, and stop switching from Most Recent to "Top Stories" EVERY! FREAKING! TIME! we log on!
Why is this so hard for Facebook to understand
I need to agree. Is is a shame you used an Anonymous Coward post, as this will not get moderated to a level it deserves.
The reason why Facebook took over MySpace was due to its simplicity. Making things more and more complex. Makes using Facebook a chore vs. Something fun.
I will get ads, most likely targeted based on what my friends and myself post. But that is expected from a free service. But news feeds, political stuff, and having to see over and over again one of my friends popular post, where I a
I have no issue per se for Ad based service, I DO have issue with seeing ads I have already marked as not relevant or not interested already.
While I agree, the problem is that lots and lots of people *do* go to Facebook for news. And the people who use Facebook for news, are the least discerning news readers, so they share the stupidest most flamebaitish "fake" news, which causes a recursive singularity of stupidity, and is why Facebook is in so much trouble. But since sooo many people like to log in and share news, and that gets them so much attention and ad revenue, they aren't going to take that feature away.
Thank you!!!!
Facebook should be embarrassed that the need for FB Purity exists
You confuse "news" with editorial opinion. Facts don't appeal to any one group over another. Some of us just want straight facts so we can form our own opinions. The media and these social media monopolies are trying to control opinion by disguising their agendas as fact.
Facebook and other Tech companies want to control the narrative. Once you control the narrative, you control the people.
The problem is, that once you start issuing controls on the narrative, it becomes easier to spot those controls, and even circumvent them. That is part of the reason why Facebook is starting its downward trend. People, even ones that might like the narrative, don't want to be spoon fed preprocessed baby food news.
You just described Slashdot's collapse.
Trending could be useful in its own right if they just wouldn't screw with it. Sadly curating is all the rage with FaceTwitTube.