Visa Card Payment Systems Go Down Across Europe

Posted by msmash
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: The Visa card payment system is currently down across Europe. Users across the continent have reported problems during the day when attempting to make payments using their Visa cards. A Visa spokesperson confirmed the outage but did not reveal any other details, such as its cause or its scale. Bank social media accounts also confirmed the outage and informed customers of the issue. Users across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Romania, and Hungary have confirmed problems with payments, but the problems are believed to affect all European countries.

  • Perhaps their server crashed mining bitcoins....

    • I was going to suggest... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And they want us to all go cashless with companies like Visa handling the transactions?

      • Why not? Do you have a payment network that can process in excess of a 100 billion transactions in a year?

        • Why not? Do you have a payment network that can process in excess of a 100 billion transactions in a year?

          What if ALL the forms of electronic payment go down?

          Cash doesn't depend on electrons flying between computers.

          If nothing else, it is good as a failsafe method of transaction.

          Go 100% cashless.....a good terrorist hit on the power grid, or even a bunch of banks, and you've fscked....

    • Perhaps their server crashed mining bitcoins....

      You have no idea how much I wish I had mod points to mod that comment up. Maybe someone else will.

  • The more e-pay systems fail, the longer the goal of a cashless society is pushed back.

    • However usually after an outage. The IT Company will fix that problem so it doesn't happen again. Thus after every outage, the system normally gets more secure. Especially if an outage causes so much revenue loss.

      Paper money and coins are not reliable as well. If I have a $100.00 bill, not all locations will take that large bill. Heck I remember when I was in college and I had a freaken $5.00 bill that I couldn't get broken up to singles. I even wen't to the campus post office, to buy a stamp, and they d

  • >> Visa Card Payment Systems Go Down Across Europe

    Thank goodness the headline said "Systems" rather than "Users". Otherwise, no one in Europe would be getting any work done today.
  • They were probably cut off for not handling personal information properly.

  • Go cashless now! Yeah!

    ---
    This message brought to you by RCAD - Responsible Citizens for Anarchy & Disorder

  • If only there was some alternative... (Score:3)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @02:34PM (#56711484)
    So if the system crash you could still have a form of exchange to pay for services... Something that couldn't easily be copied or forged like metal or maybe certificates with highly detailed printing that could come in different denominations.

  • GDPR (Score:4, Funny)

    by Tukz ( 664339 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @02:47PM (#56711562) Journal

    VISA probably forgot to respond to an GDPR e-mail and got cut off.

