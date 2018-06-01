Visa Card Payment Systems Go Down Across Europe (bleepingcomputer.com) 40
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: The Visa card payment system is currently down across Europe. Users across the continent have reported problems during the day when attempting to make payments using their Visa cards. A Visa spokesperson confirmed the outage but did not reveal any other details, such as its cause or its scale. Bank social media accounts also confirmed the outage and informed customers of the issue. Users across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Romania, and Hungary have confirmed problems with payments, but the problems are believed to affect all European countries.
Coin bitten? (Score:2)
I was going to suggest... (Score:1)
And they want us to all go cashless with companies like Visa handling the transactions?
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? Do you have a payment network that can process in excess of a 100 billion transactions in a year?
Re: (Score:2)
What if ALL the forms of electronic payment go down?
Cash doesn't depend on electrons flying between computers.
If nothing else, it is good as a failsafe method of transaction.
Go 100% cashless.....a good terrorist hit on the power grid, or even a bunch of banks, and you've fscked....
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps their server crashed mining bitcoins....
You have no idea how much I wish I had mod points to mod that comment up. Maybe someone else will.
Re: (Score:2)
Clearly not. The 3.2 billion VISA cards in use and the 111 billion global transactions worth $10.2 trillion that were processed by VisaNet last year is because no one uses a Visa card.
Re: (Score:3)
See the pie charts on page 7 of this presentation.
You can't compare this with other countries. In Europe, most electronic payments are processed as debit, because credit cards are not so common as they are in the U.S.
In the U.S., you automatically get a debit card with your bank account. However, that debit card can also be run as credit (assuming you have sufficient balance). In that case, you don't need your pin code etc. In other words: your U.S. debit card can be run as both debit or credit. In (most) European countries, you'd have one debit card and
Good news! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
However usually after an outage. The IT Company will fix that problem so it doesn't happen again. Thus after every outage, the system normally gets more secure. Especially if an outage causes so much revenue loss.
Paper money and coins are not reliable as well. If I have a $100.00 bill, not all locations will take that large bill. Heck I remember when I was in college and I had a freaken $5.00 bill that I couldn't get broken up to singles. I even wen't to the campus post office, to buy a stamp, and they d
Re: (Score:2)
For the most part yes, Europe is trying to make itself a cashless utopia. Except Germany (which happens to be the biggest country in Europe in terms of population and GDP). Germans love cash and gold, and don't trust online payments very much.
Just guessing here, but it wouldn't surprise me if Germany is the place which has the least amount of Bitcoin usage out of all the major economies of the world (with China of course being the most Bitcoin frenzy bubblelicious)
Go Down (Score:2)
Thank goodness the headline said "Systems" rather than "Users". Otherwise, no one in Europe would be getting any work done today.
Personal information (Score:1)
cashless society (Score:2)
Go cashless now! Yeah!
---
This message brought to you by RCAD - Responsible Citizens for Anarchy & Disorder
If only there was some alternative... (Score:3)
GDPR (Score:4, Funny)
VISA probably forgot to respond to an GDPR e-mail and got cut off.