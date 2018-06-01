Top US Antitrust Official Uncertain of Need For Four Wireless Carriers (reuters.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a report: The head of the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division, Makan Delrahim, declined on Friday to support the Obama administration's firm backing of the need for four U.S. wireless carriers. Asked about T-Mobile's plan to buy Sprint for $26 billion, Delrahim declined to reiterate the view of President Barack Obama's enforcers, who had said that four wireless carriers were needed. Instead, Delrahim told reporters, "I don't think there's any magical number that I'm smart enough to glean." He also said the department would look at the companies' arguments that the proposed merger was needed for them to build the next generation of wireless, referred to as 5G, but that they had to prove their case.
I don't think there's any magical number that I'm smart enough to glean.
This is a technically true statement. It's pretty much impossible to know what specific number of carriers would magically create the optimal amount of competition.
Whatever the optimal number or range might be, though, it sure as hell isn't less than four.
Because history has shown repeatedly that corporations will screw consumers if let to their own devices?
History has shown that government repeatedly screws its own citizens if left to its own devices.
The problem isn't Government or Corporations, it is people will screw each other over if left to their own devices. There is plenty of literature that explores this in detail. Making simplistic statements of blame is easy. Finding a solution that isn't "We must do something. This is something. Therefore we must do it" is not easy.
That will result in one carrier, sky-high prices, terrible service, and barriers-to-entry that prevent any competitors from entering the market.
Have you learned nothing from history?
How about we let the market decide, and not the government, mmkay?
Because the wireless business requires a lot of infrastructure, has network effects, and has huge barriers to entry. Free of regulation, it will coalesce into a single monopoly provider.
But 4 isn't necessarily better than 3. Currently we have two strong companies (Verizon and AT&T) and two weak (T-Mobile and Sprint). Competition may be better with three strong companies.
Those two statements are in direct contradiction with each other. If it's impossible to know what specific number of carriers are needed, then you cannot possibly know it has to be four or more...
Your objection is nonsensical. It’s impossible to know how many planets exist in the universe, yet I can unequivocally affirm it is not less than four.
You can be unable to state a number yet be assured it must be bounded in some way.
Assured of what? (Score:3)
You can be unable to state a number yet be assured it must be bounded in some way.
I cannot know the number.
Therefore, how can I presume to know the correct BOUNDS for the number as well?
I am pretty sure the number is bounded at two, without two there is no competition. Any number larger than that is probably better - how much better, you cannot say.
Why the hell does anyone think four is a better number than three, in a field that relies so much on coverage and vast costs of developing and maintaining same?
I cannot know the number.
Therefore, how can I presume to know the correct BOUNDS for the number as well?
That is not logical.
There are many, many examples from both science and math where we know the bounds without knowing the specific number.
Graham's Number [wikipedia.org] is an obvious example, but there are many others.
If it's impossible to know what specific number of carriers are needed, then you cannot possibly know it has to be four or more...
Of course you can. There are some number of employees in my office building. I probably couldn't guess the exact number, or even come within 50, but I know that it's a lot more than four.
But how many employees are needed...?
Speaking strictly to the logic of the statements, they are not contradictory; it is possible to not know what value N has while being aware of some values that it is definitely not. For example: I don't know the number of grains of sand on the beach but I know it's not less than 12.
So for your assertion that we can't know it's less than 4, we have to assume that 3 or 2 might actually be the number. (0 or 1 results in no competition at all, which I think we can agree is less than optimal, no?) So, what reaso
We already know four is not a good number (Score:2)
So, what reason do you have to believe that a market with 3 carriers would have the optimal amount of competition?
We already know four is too many; otherwise they would not be seeking to merge.
We already know four is too many; otherwise the size of Sprint + T-Mobile together would not be smaller than either AT&T or Verizon.
We already know four is too many; just logically considering the costs of maintaining coverage across the entire US for four separate carriers.
Four is obviously too many. I am pretty
We might be better off with three strong carriers than with two strong ones and two weak ones. It's not like Sprint was much of a competitor for Verizon/AT&T.
Also don't discount that a fourth carrier may reappear. Comcast has recently entered the wireless business as a MVNO. Comcast is sitting on a big chunk of spectrum that can be used for wireless if they choose to build it out.
Verizon, AT&T, T-sprint, Comcast is probably a better set of four competitors.
1 = monopoly
2 = duopoly
3 = oligopoly
4+ = at least some competition. And no, MVNOs don't count, because they rely on the above.
4 seems to be a good bare minimum.
Often for companies
#1 and #2 are often in tight competition with each other and swapping over who is #1. They both a big user base, and normally will copy each others tricks sometimes to the consumer benefits, but is it mostly just revenue increasing tricks.
#3 is often a bit out in the distance. A well known brand, but often trying some new things to set themselves apart. However will often place themselves in parity in terms of price as #1 and #2
#4 is way behind, but is o
CDMA and GSM (Score:1)
Right now in the United States there are two CDMA carriers (VZW, Sprint) and two GSM carriers (AT&T, TMO) and the various MVNOs that resell their services.
Allowing TMO and Sprint to merge would create a new company that has the infrastructure and means to offer both GSM and CDMA. Such an achievement is literally beyond the ability of either VZW or AT&T to fund on their own, and would be in contrast to their goals to fund an eventual 5G (once there is a 5G standard...). So in terms of "creating co
Except the merged company would have no need to keep and maintain legacy CDMA service. They’d reporpuse the spectrum for somethig else.
At least for several years they do - in order to not send the Sprint customers running to Verizon and BYOD.
Sprint killed off iDEN without a tear.
With the network going to LTE the distinction between wireline and non-wireline networks is dissipating. CDMA/GSM are not significant characteristics for the future.
Next Year's Headline (Score:2)
Next Year's Headline: "Top US Antitrust Official Uncertain of Need For Three Wireless Carriers"
Carrying this to it's obvious and inevitable conclusion:
2020's headline: Top US Antitrust Official Uncertain of Need for Two Wireless Carriers
2021's headline: Top US Antitrust official uncertain of need for more than one telecom company
2021's headline: Top US Antitrust official uncertain of need for antitrust oversight
would be to seize those leases and rebid them as 5 year leases, so that there's a possibility of competition emerging.
That would be a horrible idea, and speed up the obsolescence of equipment that's already happening at too fast a pace.
Pfft. (Score:2)
Apples to fucking oranges but we had three serious auto manufacturers in this country (until recently) and if that had been enough competition, Fifth Ave wouldn't be lined with Benz's and the driveways of informed buyers wouldn't be filled with Toyotas.
Four isn't nearly enough (Score:4, Interesting)
Four isn't nearly enough.
Fonseca, Miguel A., and Hans-Theo Normann. "Explicit vs. tacit collusion—The impact of communication in oligopoly experiments." European Economic Review 56, no. 8 (2012): 1759-1772.
The money quote from the paper: "...the n=4 oligopolies exhibited the highest frequency of explicit cartels...".
I completely believe that Makan Delrahim isn't smart enough to know how many competitors are required before a functional market emerges, but plenty of other people are smart enough. Funnily enough, the problem has been studied.
The correct number ... (Score:1)
Lets see the incumbent carriers argue for their continued existence. And then extend their logic to the other three.
Fuck off, slaver.
You come over here and say that to my face. Only travel on privately owned roads.
Flamebait article (Score:2)
The implication of the headline, given the current administration, is that this guy backs monopolies. But he really made a completely reasonable statement, and it is being presented in such a way as to fan the flames of those who are afraid of Trump. There is no story here.
We elected a Republican (Score:2)
