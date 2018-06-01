Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Top US Antitrust Official Uncertain of Need For Four Wireless Carriers

An anonymous reader shares a report: The head of the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division, Makan Delrahim, declined on Friday to support the Obama administration's firm backing of the need for four U.S. wireless carriers. Asked about T-Mobile's plan to buy Sprint for $26 billion, Delrahim declined to reiterate the view of President Barack Obama's enforcers, who had said that four wireless carriers were needed. Instead, Delrahim told reporters, "I don't think there's any magical number that I'm smart enough to glean." He also said the department would look at the companies' arguments that the proposed merger was needed for them to build the next generation of wireless, referred to as 5G, but that they had to prove their case.

  • Ma Bell wants her children back!

  • I don't think there's any magical number that I'm smart enough to glean.

    This is a technically true statement. It's pretty much impossible to know what specific number of carriers would magically create the optimal amount of competition.

    Whatever the optimal number or range might be, though, it sure as hell isn't less than four.

      This is a technically true statement. It's pretty much impossible to know what specific number of carriers would magically create the optimal amount of competition.

      Whatever the optimal number or range might be, though, it sure as hell isn't less than four.

      Those two statements are in direct contradiction with each other. If it's impossible to know what specific number of carriers are needed, then you cannot possibly know it has to be four or more...

      • Your objection is nonsensical. It’s impossible to know how many planets exist in the universe, yet I can unequivocally affirm it is not less than four.

        You can be unable to state a number yet be assured it must be bounded in some way.

        • You can be unable to state a number yet be assured it must be bounded in some way.

          I cannot know the number.

          Therefore, how can I presume to know the correct BOUNDS for the number as well?

          I am pretty sure the number is bounded at two, without two there is no competition. Any number larger than that is probably better - how much better, you cannot say.

          Why the hell does anyone think four is a better number than three, in a field that relies so much on coverage and vast costs of developing and maintaining same?

          • I cannot know the number.

            Therefore, how can I presume to know the correct BOUNDS for the number as well?

            That is not logical.

            There are many, many examples from both science and math where we know the bounds without knowing the specific number.

            Graham's Number [wikipedia.org] is an obvious example, but there are many others.

      • If it's impossible to know what specific number of carriers are needed, then you cannot possibly know it has to be four or more...

        Of course you can. There are some number of employees in my office building. I probably couldn't guess the exact number, or even come within 50, but I know that it's a lot more than four.

        Speaking strictly to the logic of the statements, they are not contradictory; it is possible to not know what value N has while being aware of some values that it is definitely not. For example: I don't know the number of grains of sand on the beach but I know it's not less than 12.

        So for your assertion that we can't know it's less than 4, we have to assume that 3 or 2 might actually be the number. (0 or 1 results in no competition at all, which I think we can agree is less than optimal, no?) So, what reaso

        • I think the phrase 'optimal amount of competition' is the problem. What, exactly, is the optimal amount of competition? Is it enough competition so that people don't bitch too much about the prices, and are mostly OK with the coverage? Sky high prices, but rock solid coverage? So much competition that prices are rock bottom but companies constantly go under and new ones start, so that you always have to find new carriers as existing ones go under? It's subjective.

        • So, what reason do you have to believe that a market with 3 carriers would have the optimal amount of competition?

          We already know four is too many; otherwise they would not be seeking to merge.

          We already know four is too many; otherwise the size of Sprint + T-Mobile together would not be smaller than either AT&T or Verizon.

          We already know four is too many; just logically considering the costs of maintaining coverage across the entire US for four separate carriers.

          Four is obviously too many. I am pretty

    • We might be better off with three strong carriers than with two strong ones and two weak ones. It's not like Sprint was much of a competitor for Verizon/AT&T.

      Also don't discount that a fourth carrier may reappear. Comcast has recently entered the wireless business as a MVNO. Comcast is sitting on a big chunk of spectrum that can be used for wireless if they choose to build it out.

      Verizon, AT&T, T-sprint, Comcast is probably a better set of four competitors.

    • 1 = monopoly
      2 = duopoly
      3 = oligopoly
      4+ = at least some competition. And no, MVNOs don't count, because they rely on the above.

    • 4 seems to be a good bare minimum.

      Often for companies
      #1 and #2 are often in tight competition with each other and swapping over who is #1. They both a big user base, and normally will copy each others tricks sometimes to the consumer benefits, but is it mostly just revenue increasing tricks.

      #3 is often a bit out in the distance. A well known brand, but often trying some new things to set themselves apart. However will often place themselves in parity in terms of price as #1 and #2

      #4 is way behind, but is o

  • Right now in the United States there are two CDMA carriers (VZW, Sprint) and two GSM carriers (AT&T, TMO) and the various MVNOs that resell their services.

    Allowing TMO and Sprint to merge would create a new company that has the infrastructure and means to offer both GSM and CDMA. Such an achievement is literally beyond the ability of either VZW or AT&T to fund on their own, and would be in contrast to their goals to fund an eventual 5G (once there is a 5G standard...). So in terms of "creating co

    • Except the merged company would have no need to keep and maintain legacy CDMA service. They’d reporpuse the spectrum for somethig else.

    • With the network going to LTE the distinction between wireline and non-wireline networks is dissipating. CDMA/GSM are not significant characteristics for the future.

  • Next Year's Headline: "Top US Antitrust Official Uncertain of Need For Three Wireless Carriers"

      Carrying this to it's obvious and inevitable conclusion:
      2020's headline: Top US Antitrust Official Uncertain of Need for Two Wireless Carriers
      2021's headline: Top US Antitrust official uncertain of need for more than one telecom company
      2021's headline: Top US Antitrust official uncertain of need for antitrust oversight

  • Apples to fucking oranges but we had three serious auto manufacturers in this country (until recently) and if that had been enough competition, Fifth Ave wouldn't be lined with Benz's and the driveways of informed buyers wouldn't be filled with Toyotas.

  • Four isn't nearly enough (Score:4, Interesting)

    Four isn't nearly enough.

    Fonseca, Miguel A., and Hans-Theo Normann. "Explicit vs. tacit collusion—The impact of communication in oligopoly experiments." European Economic Review 56, no. 8 (2012): 1759-1772.

    The money quote from the paper: "...the n=4 oligopolies exhibited the highest frequency of explicit cartels...".

    I completely believe that Makan Delrahim isn't smart enough to know how many competitors are required before a functional market emerges, but plenty of other people are smart enough. Funnily enough, the problem has been studied.

  • ... is zero. Just nationalize the wireless systems.

    Lets see the incumbent carriers argue for their continued existence. And then extend their logic to the other three.

  • The implication of the headline, given the current administration, is that this guy backs monopolies. But he really made a completely reasonable statement, and it is being presented in such a way as to fan the flames of those who are afraid of Trump. There is no story here.

  • who's very pro-corporate. He then proceeded to pack his cabinet with pro-corporate lobbyists (mostly the same ex Goldman Sachs folks who have been running the show since Clinton). This isn't anything we shouldn't have expected. What I don't get is why anybody thought they were going to drain the swamp or change the status quo. The onion made fun of this, talking about how middle America was putting their hopes in a man who literally sits on golden thrones... Jeez. I don't even... I can't...
  • Three is probably fine, so long as they compete with each other in *all* geographies and on *all* platforms. Need to avoid situations like "If you live in X you can only choose Verizon" or "If you have device Y you can only choose Verizon".

