CSS Is Now So Overpowered It Can Deanonymize Facebook Users (bleepingcomputer.com) 72
An anonymous reader writes: Some of the recent additions to the Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) web standard are so powerful that a security researcher has abused them to deanonymize visitors to a demo site and reveal their Facebook usernames, avatars, and if they liked a particular web page of Facebook. Information leaked via this attack could aid some advertisers linking IP addresses or advertising profiles to real-life persons, posing a serious threat to a user's online privacy. The leak isn't specific to Facebook but affects all sites which allow their content to be embedded on other web pages via iframes.
The actual vulnerability resides in the browser implementation of a CSS feature named "mix-blend-mode," added in 2016 in the CSS3 web standard. Security researchers have proven that by overlaying multiple layers of 1x1px-sized DIV layers on top of iframes, each layer with a different blend mode, they could determine what's displayed inside it and recover the data, to which parent websites cannot regularly access. This attack works in Chrome and Firefox, but has been fixed in recent versions.
Umm Facebook is soo overpowered that they have soo much information COUPLED with poor coding that permits leaking this infomation...
What's the big deal? CSS isn't the problem, browser's shoddy implementations is/was.
”This attack works in Chrome and Firefox, but has been fixed in recent versions.”
In other words, this is a clever exploit of a bug - not a fundamental issue with CSS. The rest is FUD.
This is hardly the first time CSS has been used as an attack vector. You used to be able to tell the websites a visitor visited by listing a bunch of links, and then checking if they matched visited link CSS.
That one might actually still work...
No, this is an exploit of a fundamental issue with CSS. By breaking with the standards, Chrome and FireFox are avoiding the issue.
It's similar to how no browser fully implements the JS spec. Because it has some (very edge case) stupid behavior. But that's okay, because the unimplemented parts will never come up anyhow.
On the contrary, timing attacks are a problem in the specification. "Do X as fast as possible" is the default. "Do X in constant time" is an exception. It's a fundamental flaw in the spec.
Ultimately, specifications need to anticipate attacks and include mitigations.
'This attack works in Chrome and Firefox, but has been fixed in recent versions' really means 'this attack no longer works in Chrome or Firefox'. But to sell clicks you need to FUD it up as much as you can.
So you think everyone is always running the latest versions of all software? Are you naive or just intentionally dense?
Congratulations on having no grasp at all of the security implications in the premise of this article.
At least apply the same rules that most browsers to in AJAX calls prevent calling a site that is on a different server. Yes it sucks for developers but if you make the serverside passthru you now have some control of the security.
Unfortunately good security doesn’t mean the easiest way to code it
Lots of web apps nowadays don't even pass through anything but a static server. Requring third party APIs to pass through a server in many cases undermines the way the web is designed to work.
Interestingly enough, the W3C did try to remove iframes and frames both from the spec. Pressure from advertisers over this and some other sanity-induced changes caused the industry to split with the W3C though and make their own "HTML5" standard, which the W3C then only later ratified in order to remain relevant.
and if I don't use Facebook?
oh it's fixed too?
clickbait!
The headline should read Facebook security is so underpowered that CSS can deanonymize users.
Another day, another reason to stay away from Facebook.
The headline should read Facebook security is so underpowered that CSS can deanonymize users.
I'm no fan of Facebook, but that's definitely not what the headline should read.
The attack works by using the blend effects to read the pixels rendered within an iframe. It's not reading the DOM of the iframe at all.
Are you suggesting that Facebook and other websites should have come up with a way to make it impossible to read the pixels on a webpage?
.... ohhhhh, you're a DRM developer, aren'tcha? :)
You mean, let's go back to HTML4/CSS2/[No JS, because why]. If people want GoogleDocs let it be a fucking native plugin.
If people want GoogleDocs let it be a fucking native plugin.
Oh yes... because having Flash everywhere worked so well for us all.
Yes it fucking did. Flash/HTML4/CSS2 was strictly superior tech stack to HTML5/CSS3/JS. It handled cross-domain security better. It handled browser isolation better. It was a better programming language. It had fewer super-tracking features.
I will give you that Flash pushed people towards XML and JS pushed people towards JSON.
It may be technically better, but the implementation was clearly worse.
Because there were constant security issues, basically weekly. Update, update and update, and Adobe was completely inept at it, because even "installing fresh" still installed old vulnerable versions.
Flash Player was given away. Flash (the developer software) was highly profitable software. Econ 102 says you give away things that make more people buy your highly profitable goods.
Adobe opened up Flash Player precisely because they didn't make money off it/didn't want to maintain it. IIRC, there was even
Also, embedding a scripted programming language in a different document format is an abomination.
I agree, it should have been Lisp all the way down.
CSS and JS are pretty much just patches added on top of HTML because HTML isn't a suitable document format to describe web pages the way page creators want them to be.
HTML, CSS, and JS all do completely different things, if used correctly.
HTML should describe the content of the page. It should be the words spoken by a screen reader, or the information a search engine should index. In essence, it is just the meaningful information, in its most-native structure, and nothing more.
CSS is the presentation of that information. There should be CSS definitions for how that screen reader should pronounce particular words or emphasize particular phrases. There should be CSS defini
This attack works in Chrome and Firefox, but has been fixed in recent versions.
So then it _can't_ be used to deanonymize Facebook users.
Why is this a problem then?
Because lots of people run old versions of software?
this is moronic. if Facebook is leaking private data to the client browser, this is NOT a CSS problem. what an insipid and misleading headline.
Would it make a difference? They're leaking it everywhere else.
That's only true if you were to lazy to read how the attack actually works.
Good thing I clear my data (Score:2)
And don't use Facebook.
Every day I clear my data. Everything is wiped clean and I start fresh. Yes, advertisers could deduce about me with each daily trek through the Net wilderness, but I also have uMatrix which blocks other forms of advertising and intrusive behavior so they have to work for it.
Regardless, since I don't see whatever it is they're peddling, it's no big deal. It costs them money so I'm happy.
So why is this story blue?
S-so CSS can be used to color elements of a web page? I never knew.
Probably related to it being posted by 'FirehoseFavorites' which I presume is a bot that autoposts highly-rated Firehose entries if the editors don't post (or queue) anything for long enough. Although this was followed by 2 queued stories so who knows.
“Firehose Favorites” are blue. This is only the second or third one I’ve seen since Whipslash talked about it quite a while ago.
Just delete your account already and flush its cookies.
I know it doesn't really delete any as Zuck is confirmed liar, but at least don't give him any excuse to have your data.
Hopefully the EU GDRP is the first step to wipe this obscenity off the face of the earth.
You think this is bad, try a password keylogger implemented purely as CSS (no javascript):
https://css-tricks.com/css-key... [css-tricks.com]
The real vulnerability in both this and the article example is allowing 3rd party code injection. If you can't trust the source of the code, the language being used doesn't really matter. There will be ways to abuse it.
Rendering blur effects on fonts and measuring the time to render to guess letters, checking for expected remote case to expose surfing history
... The stuff web hackers can do is pretty amazing. If you're in web development and are looking for a reason to switch to sheep farming just visit a web hacker conference. You'll come home crying.
I've commented to a mathematical friend more than once that computer science is mathematics, plus the assumption that time exists. (This also explains why I'm LISP-boner impotent. LISP is computer science, ++delay, minus the assumption that time exists; the user sees time, while the programmer doesn't—what's not to like?—but I still don't get the happy hardness.)
Moral of the story: fear the clock.
Do not fear napkin Turing-complete, CSS Turing-complete, nor LISP Turing-complete. (Turing-complete
My "own goal" comment was actually a bit of a joke (ha! made you think) because elsewhere I state that time oracles were far less of a hazard back in the day of Internet 404.
But you could already have your programming team for the hydrogen bomb's neutron Monte Carlo simulation partitioning into less classified programmers who write the I/O portion (generally punched cards on stdin and stdout, in some cases every card representing a separate neutron) from the highly classified mathematicians coding the actua