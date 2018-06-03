Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Businesses

Zuckerberg Grilled At Angry Facebook Shareholder's Meeting (mercurynews.com) 151

Posted by EditorDavid from the un-friending dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Mercury News' report on Facebook's annual shareholder's meeting: On Thursday in Menlo Park, one investor compared the social network's poor stewardship of user data to a human rights violation. Another warned that scandal is not good for Facebook's bottom line. And one advised Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to emulate George Washington, not Vladimir Putin, and avoid turning Facebook into a "corporate dictatorship." Facebook struggled to keep order, kicking one woman out of the meeting within the first few minutes for repeated interruptions. A plane zipped overhead pulling a banner that read "YOU BROKE DEMOCRACY" and advertising Freedom From Facebook, a group of privacy and anti-monopoly activists that are pressing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to break up the company...

Zuckerberg repeated the same reassurances he used in front of U.S. and European lawmakers earlier this year: The company hasn't taken a broad enough view of its responsibility... "We're also very focused on being more transparent," Zuckerberg said, touting the fact that the company had just posted its policies on content moderation for the first time. Minutes earlier, the company announced that shareholder proposals for more transparency and oversight had failed, surprising no one. Zuckerberg controls the company through special stock that gives him more votes than other shareholders.
"Facebook said that just because the proposals were blocked, that didn't mean the company doesn't care about these issues."

Zuckerberg Grilled At Angry Facebook Shareholder's Meeting More | Reply

Zuckerberg Grilled At Angry Facebook Shareholder's Meeting

Comments Filter:
  • Micro-targeting of voters was used by Obama against Hillary. But when Trump does it, suddenly Facebook has overstepped. The solution is surely to restrict political advertising during elections. Other countries do this already.

    • Re:Obama used the same social media tactics agains (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, 2018 @07:51AM (#56719476)

      Micro-targeting of voters was used by Obama against Hillary.

      But when Trump does it, suddenly Facebook has overstepped.

      The problem is Facebook's shitty policies which allowed a researcher to obtain details of people who hadn't agreed to give them and the amount of people's whose details were gathered. Who used them is not the issue.

    • Re: Obama used the same social media tactics again (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, 2018 @08:14AM (#56719526)

      In Obama's case an app was made and people OPTED INTO giving it their personal data. In Cambridge's case the data was taken without CONSENT.

      See the difference and the line that was crossed? I capitalized them so it's easier for you to pick out from inside the blurry Fox bubble.

      • Sure people gave consent. They consented for facebook to have their info and they voluntarily dumped personal info into the machine. Cambridge was allowed by Facebook to get that data in exchange for money. It is part of the 3rd party sharing in the terms and conditions that people agreed to when they signed up. This is no scandal, only that people say they want privacy but won't take any action to actually get there. If you don't want facebook to have yout info, don't give it to them. Novel concept.

        • Re: Obama used the same social media tactics aga (Score:4, Informative)

          by orlanz ( 882574 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @09:05AM (#56719692)

          No it wasn't what people agreed to. Facebook's first response was that Cambridge violated the terms of use of said data access. Facebook did a piss poor job of enforcing data protection but that doesn't make this a "business as it was designed" situation.

          • Re: Obama used the same social media tactics aga (Score:4, Insightful)

            by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @09:56AM (#56719852)

            No it wasn't what people agreed to.

            Like people know what they agree to.

            Granted, most people didn't expect their data to be weaponized.

            Facebook's first response was that Cambridge violated the terms of use of said data access.

            Once your data is sold to someone, it is theirs. The idea that the seller can enforce how the buyer uses that data is cute.

            Facebook did a piss poor job of enforcing data protection but that doesn't make this a "business as it was designed" situation.

            It is business as it will be used. Zuckerberg cannot get out f his responsibility for this.

            There is a saying, unfortunately attributed to Nikita Kruschev, that goes something like:

            "The last capitalist would sell the hangman the rope used to string up his own mother."

            Zuck does not actually care that he was caught, or the results of what he shares responsibility for. He cares that it might affect his bottom line, though.

        • I expect we have paid posters here sent to deflect conversations.

          • I expect we have paid posters here sent to deflect conversations.

            Your suspicions are correct. The over-reliance on howaboutism is one big clue.

            Expect a reply to this something like "Well, Hillary and O'Blama used howaboutism"

            Its howaboutism all the way down.

            • Claims of howaboutism are just mindless sheep deflecting from their own hypocritical stands in the past when called out on them. It is a cheap and very weak rhetorical song n dance designed to dodge the point when you have no defense from the charge of being a hypocrite.

              • Claims of howaboutism are just mindless sheep deflecting from their own hypocritical stands in the past when called out on them. It is a cheap and very weak rhetorical song n dance designed to dodge the point when you have no defense from the charge of being a hypocrite.

                How's the weather in Moscow Ivan? Have you ever seen the inside of thr Black Dolphin? Now look Ivan, here's your problem with howaboutism. Let's say your favorite politician is accused of say - diddleing a little girl. I mention that he diddled a little girl, and you in a fine howaboutism dugeon, scream "Well how about Hillary and Pizzagate! Her and O'Blama diddled millions of children!"

                Because by employing Howaboutism to defend your favorite politician by yelling that someone else did that, you are th

        • Re: Obama used the same social media tactics agai (Score:4, Informative)

          by shplopt ( 5409448 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @10:27AM (#56719958)
          Well, you're technically correct in a very narrow sense, which, I'm told, is the best kind of correct. You'd have a rough time convincing any humans that EULAs are informed consent, however, especially unpublicized opt-out data collection and third-party sharing. Besides that, no one consented to a shadow profile, or to the collection and sale of info from data brokers to facebook. This argument just doesn't hold up to any level of scrutiny.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Didn't Obama's app harvest the details from the friends of people that agreed? So people who DIDN'T CONSENT. Tell me how that crossing of the line is different.

    • Re:Obama used the same social media tactics agains (Score:4, Informative)

      by lgw ( 121541 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @08:14AM (#56719528) Journal

      The solution is surely to restrict political advertising during elections. Other countries do this already.

      We should certainly ban political advertising by foreigners near an election, just as we already ban campaign contributions from foreigners. Sadly, its the same politicians who enforce that ban, so it's not exactly strict.

      But when it comes to Americans running political ads during elections, that's exactly what is meant by "freedom of the press". And freedom of the press should not be limited to the likes of Bezos, who can buy the Washington Post to get his opinion out there. Us peons who can only buy an ad, not the whole paper, also deserve freedom to express political dissent during an election.

      Also, where's the line between an ad an an op-ed? Between an op-ed and selective reporting? If you follow through on your proposal, you're saying that CNN can run 24/7 anti-Trump coverage near an election, and in fact can't mention Trump negatively (or positively, as if) near the election at all. That's sort of the opposite of freedom of the press.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        But when it comes to Americans running political ads during elections, that's exactly what is meant by "freedom of the press".

        Um, no. Freedom of the press was all about the government not being able to suppress editorial content, not regulation of paid content.

        The baffling supreme court decision that the first amendment should be interpreted to classify money as speech wasn't from 1796, but 1976.

        This, along with the "corporate personhood" doctrine, has subverted the constitution and amendments from what was the obvious intent to something completely different, eroding the safeties of the individual from abuse of power that the fo

        • Re:Obama used the same social media tactics agains (Score:4, Interesting)

          by lgw ( 121541 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @09:25AM (#56719754) Journal

          Again, are you really arguing that an ordinary person, who can only afford to buy an ad, not a newspaper corporation, does not have the right to political expression? Are you sure you want to say "political speech is only protected for 1%ers"?

          You're even implying (intentionally?) that a group of like-minded people can't pool their money to show a film critical of a political candidate. Did you mean to imply that, or have I misunderstood you?

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by arth1 ( 260657 )

            Again, are you really arguing that an ordinary person, who can only afford to buy an ad, not a newspaper corporation, does not have the right to political expression? Are you sure you want to say "political speech is only protected for 1%ers"?

            No, I am not arguing that at all, as you well know. You're trying to construct a strawman here.

            Every individual has and should have the right to political expression, but not the right to buy publishing. Buying publishing does not give equal right of expression, it gives more expression the deeper your pockets are, which favors the 1%'ers.

            One system used by some countries is to only allow political ads paid for by the parties, using money received from the government based on the primary representation ea

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by lgw ( 121541 )

              Every individual has and should have the right to political expression, but not the right to buy publishing.

              OK, now I'm just confused. Bezos should not have the right to buy the Washington Post? Murdoch should not have the right to buy the but the Wall Street Journal, or to start Fox News?

              You seem to be imagining a difference between "political expression" and "buying publishing" when it comes to freedom of the press, but I can't follow your argument. Would you limit freedom of the press to what one guy can do with a laser printer, handing out handbills on a corner?

              If Murdoch want to reach a national audience

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by arth1 ( 260657 )

                Where specifically is the line you're drawing here, if not restricting the freedom to the very rich? Ban both?

                It's rather simple - if money changes hands for the purpose of advertising politics, it's illegal. If no money changes hands, it's not. That levels the playing field so those with more money cannot get more exposure, and those with no money can get none.

                The rich have no problems getting their voice heard. None. It's disingenuous to pretend that placing restrictions on the wealthy will make their voice not heard. Restricting the volume of the megaphone does not silence a person.

                The problem with the US s

                • It's rather simple - if money changes hands for the purpose of advertising politics, it's illegal. If no money changes hands, it's not. That levels the playing field so those with more money cannot get more exposure, and those with no money can get none.

                  does it? the wealthy own the media outlets.

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by lgw ( 121541 )

                  It's rather simple - if money changes hands for the purpose of advertising politics, it's illegal. If no money changes hands, it's not. That levels the playing field so those with more money cannot get more exposure, and those with no money can get none.

                  Must not be simple, because I don't understand how this would work. Can the New York Times run a political op-ed? They pay different corporations for ink and paper, and to buy and maintain their presses. They pay a separate company to distribute the paper. Lot of money changing hands there.

                  Can Bezos buy the Washington Post and have it print his political views, or not?

                  Can I have a political channel on YouTube, or not? Does it matter whether I monetize?

                  Can I start a "think tank" and pay a "Fellow of th

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      That's not the major problem and your B&W description doesn't match reality. People have complained about the targeting practices and the more developed the methods become (and information about them get widely spread) the more there are to criticize.

      Most complaints now is from the realization of how easy the existing systems can be abused by a third party (mostly claimed to be Russia) combined with the ease another third party (Cambridge Analytica) could gain access to user data even if it was through

    • Micro-targeting of voters was used by Obama against Hillary. But when Trump does it, suddenly Facebook has overstepped.

      Yes because he got Russia to meddle in a US election, you dumb-ass. We're allowed to meddle in our own elections, that's just campaigning.

    • Micro-targeting of voters was used by Obama against Hillary. But when Putin does it, suddenly Facebook has overstepped.

      Fixed that for ya

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Almost every modern campaign that is able to target voters does target voters, Campaigns have limited resources and want to use them in the most efficient way possible. Also they do not want to energize those that will find a particular message to be negative. The whole narrative in this area is very negative. Carefully controlling free speech to insure the elites interests are honored is the opposite of democracy. The problem with Facebook is that it collects huge amounts of information which can be used f

    • At this point in time you no longer get to say that you're simply ignorant.

      You are either too stupid to understand written text on a page or screen, or spoken language in a video... [slashdot.org]
      OR... You are so ideologically bent on supporting Nazis - which makes you a Nazi. [slashdot.org]
      Or both... that's a highly probable possibility as well. Nazis ARE immensely retarded, out of sheer necessity of their ideology.

      Oh... and one more thing... just to underline your utter retardation...

      Micro-targeting of voters was used by Obama against Hillary.

      Really? In 2008? Do you even calendar, boy?
      Facebook

  • Delete Facebook (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @07:45AM (#56719460)
    Stop waiting for the government to take action. If everyone wants to teach Facebook and the Zuck a lesson, all you have to do is to close your account. If millions of people left Facebook for good, it would implode under its own weight. But alas, too many people are addicted to it. Sometimes it's the people who scream the loudest that are the most addicted to it.
  • By now, Cambridge Analytica must have had ten times the news coverage that PRISM did. It's amazing how much the MSM suddenly pretended to care about user privacy once they could loosely tie it to Trump and push a partisan political agenda, and make ever more excuses for their loser candidate.

    • What's so amazing about it? PRISM didn't feel like a personal violation, just an overreach of authority. Cambridge felt like a violation of personal space.

      Also PRISM didn't have wide spread abuse of said data. All the targets were considered "bad". But with Cambridge, it gave a stark example that people could relate to directly.

      Finally PRISM was written off as benign "metadata". That didn't scare people. But with Cambridge+Facebook+Personal Data in one sentence, people got a concrete idea just what was us

  • FB has broken and tried to influence elections years ago in favor of Obama and tried to help in Clinton's favor. Sad they haven't been charged with letting Obama camp keep all that info they took in 2012.

  • Zuckerberg Grilled (Score:5, Funny)

    by lgw ( 121541 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @08:06AM (#56719504) Journal

    Zuckerberg Grilled At Angry Facebook Shareholder's Meeting

    Oh, metaphorically grilled. Had my hopes up there for a minute. How disappointing.

  • Wut? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 101percent ( 589072 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @08:09AM (#56719508)
    Should have listened to Stallman. I mean seriously it's a sad reflection on society when 100 millions of people just give everything to an unaccountable company and then cry about it later. It's really hard to have sympathy but honestly what where these people thinking? IN 2018 gullibility, peer pressure, and naivety still rule human behavior.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      That's not a factual description of the situation.

    • Yeah, Stallman was right - always has been. But most people have a hard time taking people who eat their own toejam in public [youtube.com] seriously.

    • The problem is that the vast majority of those millions aren't crying about it later. They are happy with the situation and "have nothing to hide". Until of course this sharing of personal data with abandon comes and bites them personally.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by XXeR ( 447912 )

      I mean seriously it's a sad reflection on society when 100 millions of people just give everything to an unaccountable company and then cry about it later.

      Many of those "crying about it" never signed up for Facebook in the first place...yet Facebook keeps data on them anyway.

  • "Facebook said that just because the proposals were blocked, that didn't mean the company doesn't care about these issues."

    They care very deeply, because of the potential loss of revenue if they can't continue to harvest their "customers" data like the Japanese harvest whales.

  • Facebook has posted guidelines on content moderation, now, for the first time? That kind of incompetence borders on being liable. Why have there not ALWAYS been formal guidelines?

  • What a strange world (Score:3)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @08:59AM (#56719662)

    Investors in a datamining company complaining about datamining. Sounds like those shareholders of Shell who were complaining about climate change.

    I can't wait for the logical extension:
    Shareholders of Smith and Weston complaining that people die due to bullets.
    Shareholders of Ratheyon complaining that their products explode.
    Shareholders of VW complaining that customers are able drive somewhere.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by novakyu ( 636495 )

      Eh. I'll bet better than even odds that a significant number of these "shareholders" specifically bought Facebook shares in order to make these complaints. This is not all that new in political activism, pretending to be an actual investor in a publicly traded company, when these people couldn't care less about how well their "investment" does financially.

  • I know, I got excited, too.

  • A plane zipped overhead pulling a banner that read "YOU BROKE DEMOCRACY" and advertising Freedom From Facebook, ...

    They don't understand how a corporation works or voluntary use of its free services work.

    Pro Tip: You don't have to have a Facebook account and/or use their free services -- or, I'll add, own their stock..

  • They invested in Facebook without knowing where the money was going, or what it was doing. Some of them knew precisely what he was spending the money on (spying on people) and invested anyway. Now they want to cry about how they've been used, and blame it all on Zuckerfuck. But that's not how it works. They willfully contributed to evil, and now they're angry at Facebook for their being evil? Waaaaaaaaaa

  • Zuckerberg Grilled At Angry Facebook Shareholder's Meeting

    He should have held a Happy Facebook Shareholder's Meeting. That would have been so much better.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      He should have held a Happy Facebook Shareholder's Meeting. That would have been so much better.

      Does Facebook have shareholders that are happy right now?

  • What I find most interesting are the attitudes being displayed. Take the "You broke democracy" person(s?), for instance. We can assume that this goes back to the alleged election tampering ... so my question is simply, had their candidate won, would they be screaming as loudly? Or are they merely upset at the outcome? Its all in the interest of swaying public opinion. Even the display of anger at facebook.

    Personally I would have enjoyed Clinton in the White House again. Not that Clinton, the other
  • Take your company "public" and then you are at the mercy of the stockholders. As long as you are making them gobbs of money, they love you. Once they stock swings downward, they want you tossed out.

Slashdot Top Deals

In Nature there are neither rewards nor punishments, there are consequences. -- R.G. Ingersoll

Close