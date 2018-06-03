Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Zuckerberg Grilled At Angry Facebook Shareholder's Meeting (mercurynews.com) 18

Posted by EditorDavid from the un-friending dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Mercury News' report on Facebook's annual shareholder's meeting: On Thursday in Menlo Park, one investor compared the social network's poor stewardship of user data to a human rights violation. Another warned that scandal is not good for Facebook's bottom line. And one advised Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to emulate George Washington, not Vladimir Putin, and avoid turning Facebook into a "corporate dictatorship." Facebook struggled to keep order, kicking one woman out of the meeting within the first few minutes for repeated interruptions. A plane zipped overhead pulling a banner that read "YOU BROKE DEMOCRACY" and advertising Freedom From Facebook, a group of privacy and anti-monopoly activists that are pressing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to break up the company...

Zuckerberg repeated the same reassurances he used in front of U.S. and European lawmakers earlier this year: The company hasn't taken a broad enough view of its responsibility... "We're also very focused on being more transparent," Zuckerberg said, touting the fact that the company had just posted its policies on content moderation for the first time. Minutes earlier, the company announced that shareholder proposals for more transparency and oversight had failed, surprising no one. Zuckerberg controls the company through special stock that gives him more votes than other shareholders.
"Facebook said that just because the proposals were blocked, that didn't mean the company doesn't care about these issues."

  • Micro-targeting of voters was used by Obama against Hillary. But when Trump does it, suddenly Facebook has overstepped. The solution is surely to restrict political advertising during elections. Other countries do this already.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Micro-targeting of voters was used by Obama against Hillary.

      But when Trump does it, suddenly Facebook has overstepped.

      The problem is Facebook's shitty policies which allowed a researcher to obtain details of people who hadn't agreed to give them and the amount of people's whose details were gathered. Who used them is not the issue.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      The solution is surely to restrict political advertising during elections. Other countries do this already.

      We should certainly ban political advertising by foreigners near an election, just as we already ban campaign contributions from foreigners. Sadly, its the same politicians who enforce that ban, so it's not exactly strict.

      But when it comes to Americans running political ads during elections, that's exactly what is meant by "freedom of the press". And freedom of the press should not be limited to the likes of Bezos, who can buy the Washington Post to get his opinion out there. Us peons who can only buy an

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      That's not the major problem and your B&W description doesn't match reality. People have complained about the targeting practices and the more developed the methods become (and information about them get widely spread) the more there are to criticize.

      Most complaints now is from the realization of how easy the existing systems can be abused by a third party (mostly claimed to be Russia) combined with the ease another third party (Cambridge Analytica) could gain access to user data even if it was through

  • Delete Facebook (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @07:45AM (#56719460)
    Stop waiting for the government to take action. If everyone wants to teach Facebook and the Zuck a lesson, all you have to do is to close your account. If millions of people left Facebook for good, it would implode under its own weight. But alas, too many people are addicted to it. Sometimes it's the people who scream the loudest that are the most addicted to it.
  • By now, Cambridge Analytica must have had ten times the news coverage that PRISM did. It's amazing how much the MSM suddenly pretended to care about user privacy once they could loosely tie it to Trump and push a partisan political agenda, and make ever more excuses for their loser candidate.
  • FB has broken and tried to influence elections years ago in favor of Obama and tried to help in Clinton's favor. Sad they haven't been charged with letting Obama camp keep all that info they took in 2012.

  • Zuckerberg Grilled (Score:4, Funny)

    by lgw ( 121541 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @08:06AM (#56719504) Journal

    Zuckerberg Grilled At Angry Facebook Shareholder's Meeting

    Oh, metaphorically grilled. Had my hopes up there for a minute. How disappointing.

  • Should have listened to Stallman. I mean seriously it's a sad reflection on society when 100 millions of people just give everything to an unaccountable company and then cry about it later. It's really hard to have sympathy but honestly what where these people thinking? IN 2018 gullibility, peer pressure, and naivety still rule human behavior.

  • "Facebook said that just because the proposals were blocked, that didn't mean the company doesn't care about these issues."

    They care very deeply, because of the potential loss of revenue if they can't continue to harvest their "customers" data like the Japanese harvest whales.

  • Facebook has posted guidelines on content moderation, now, for the first time? That kind of incompetence borders on being liable. Why have there not ALWAYS been formal guidelines?

