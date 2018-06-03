Meet Norman, the Psychopathic AI (bbc.com) 26
A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created a psychopathic algorithm named Norman, as part of an experiment to see what training artificial intelligence on data from "the dark corners of the net" would do to its world view. Unlike most "normal" algorithms by AI, Norman does not have an optimistic view of the world. BBC reports: The software was shown images of people dying in gruesome circumstances, culled from a group on the website Reddit. Then the AI, which can interpret pictures and describe what it sees in text form, was shown inkblot drawings and asked what it saw in them. These abstract images are traditionally used by psychologists to help assess the state of a patient's mind, in particular whether they perceive the world in a negative or positive light. Norman's view was unremittingly bleak -- it saw dead bodies, blood and destruction in every image. Alongside Norman, another AI was trained on more normal images of cats, birds and people. It saw far more cheerful images in the same abstract blots.
The fact that Norman's responses were so much darker illustrates a harsh reality in the new world of machine learning, said Prof Iyad Rahwan, part of the three-person team from MIT's Media Lab which developed Norman. "Data matters more than the algorithm. "It highlights the idea that the data we use to train AI is reflected in the way the AI perceives the world and how it behaves."
No. None whatsoever.
Because the way machine learning works, it only knows what you've shown it directly.
they _CANNOT_ see a kitten in an image blot, if the only thing they've trained on is corpses and violence.
it's a stupid shitshow of failed "science" attempting to push a social view.
Technology is making things weird, get weirder.
I see coincidence, at the very most. No correlations was demonstrated.
http://www.tylervigen.com/spur... [tylervigen.com]
Psychopathy seems to be a condition where a person lacks empathy towards others. It doesn't mean t
This is how they'll train AI to take over the System Administrator jobs. The time is now to demand that only natural psychopaths be allowed to be SysAdmins!
everything looks like a nail.
"Garbage in, garbage out" still applies.
If they had only trained it on fruit, it would have seen fruit in all the inkblots. Also, there is noting "dark" in the output of a classifier. It does not have any concept of such things (or of anything, really).
