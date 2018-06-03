Microsoft Sticks With Controversial 'GVFS' Name Despite Backlash (medium.com) 35
New submitter DuroSoft writes: It has been over a year since Microsoft unveiled its open source GVFS (Git Virtual File System) project, designed to make terabyte-scale repositories, like it's own 270GB Windows source code, manageable using Git. The problem is that the GNOME project already has a virtual file system by the name of GVfs that has been in use for years, with hundreds of threads on Stack Overflow, etc. Yet Microsoft's GVFS has already surpassed GVfs in Google and is causing confusion. To make matters worse, Microsoft has officially refused to change the name, despite a large public backlash on GitHub and social media, and despite pull requests providing scripts that can change the name to anything Microsoft wants. Is this mere arrogance on Microsoft's part, laziness to do a quick Google search before using a name, or is it something more sinister?
Really really easy solution (Score:4, Interesting)
Change the name of Git's GVFS to Microsoft Virtual File System. See how long it takes for microsoft to change their tune. Then after they sue change the name to MSVFS. Where MS stands for Mother Suckers. Let the lawyers make the argument that Mother Suckers could be confused with MicroSoft.
Change the name of Git's GVFS to Microsoft Virtual File System. See how long it takes for microsoft to change their tune. Then after they sue change the name to MSVFS.
That acronym is too long. Shorten the name to Microsoft Virtual System with the acronym MVS. MVS is surely not taken already.
No, change it to Not Their File System.
They might not care, but time will tell if they "had to" or not.
At a minimum this makes it controversial to even talk about their technology using their own words for it, that certainly harms their marketing regardless of if they're successful with it in the end.
> acronym colides with gnome thing
"gnome thing" which happens to share 75% of the exact same fucking terminology in the acronym. If somebody else ever dared to name anything after something Microsoft had already done, I wonder what would happen?
Oh wait, we already know!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_vs._MikeRoweSoft
They're "the boy in the bubble" (Score:2)
Given this is Microsoft... (Score:4, Interesting)
Just acronym collision (Score:3, Informative)
Both names are reasonable acronyms. I don't think there's anything malicious, just the normal problem when two entities pick entirely reasonable names and the acronyms collide. It'll work itself out like it always does: people will modify one or both acronyms to clear it up and MS and the Gnome project will live with it.
"Not malicious", uh huh sure sure. Like Office Open XML when their direct competitor had Open Office XML.
You trivialize name disputes. If the significance of a name conflict were as shoulder-shrug as you aim to convey there would be absolutely no existential reason for or value in trademarks.
The reality however is a little more complicated and requires us to admit that names are significant and we should not just shrug them off.
Turnabout is fair play (Score:3, Funny)
Announcing the GNOME NTfs filesystem: a high performance filesystem tailored for our new HYPer-V virtual container system, part of the new GNOME EX-change server platform.
MS sucks at naming things (Score:1)
Microsoft sucks at naming things. That's nothing new. These are the people that named their Java like framework ".Net" and named their sql server "Sql Server" making both a pain in the rear to do Internet searches on due to overly generic naming. We're just lucky they didn't name it GIFS.
Windows (Score:2)
They wouldn't change the name Windows despite it causing confusion with every other Windowing environment. This is pretty typical MS.
This is pretty typical MS.
Agreed. However I don’t think this is “Sinister Microsoft”... if anything, this is the much more common “Tone-Deaf Microsoft”.
If the headline was "Open source group harassed by Microsoft" I'd get ready to be mildly upset, but upon learning it was GNOME being harassed I'd quickly switch to being mildly pleased.