Uber Facing Ban In Turkey After Erdogan Backs Taxis (sbs.com.au) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from SBS: Uber faces being banned in Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the ride-hailing app was "finished" on Saturday following an intense lobbying campaign from Istanbul taxi drivers. Erdogan's comments, in a late-night speech Friday in Istanbul, came after the government agreed new rules that are expected to severely complicate Uber's operations in Turkey. Drivers of Istanbul's yellow taxis have over the last months waged an intense campaign to have Uber banned, saying the company is eating into their business without having a proper legal basis for work. "This thing emerged called Uber or Muber or whatever," said Erdogan. "But this issue is now finished. It's over now. Our Prime Minister (Minali Yildirim) made the announcement. We have our system of taxis," he said.
"Yildirim's government last month issue a directive sharply hiking fines and threatened to blacklist companies whose vehicles illegally work as taxis," reports SBS.
This makes no sense
Uber is a taxi service. They control who they hire, they dictate the rates being charged, they tell their drivers they can't carry firearms in their vehicles, and so on and so forth.
If it walks like a duck. . .
Re:
No, Uber is a web company whose business model involves screaming loudly they're not a taxi service, and not subject to the rules and regulations of a taxi service.
Me, I said fuck uber.
Re:
Stop trying to make sense of it... (Score:2)
Turkey is also blocking Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] and blaming a candy manufacturer for [vanityfair.com] fomenting a coup. [turkeypurge.com]
Basically, you're arguing that a double rainbow and a new star appearing at the birth of Kim Jong Il doesn't make sense from meteorological OR astronomic point of view.
His quote doesn't rhyme (Score:2)
Doesn't Erdogan only speak in rhyme?
Billy Hayes sums it up well (Score:2)
"For a nation of pigs, it sures is funny you don't eat'em! Jesus Christ forgave the bastards, but I can't!"
misread (Score:2)
Uber Facing Ban In Turkey After Erdogan Backs Taxis
Initial skim: "Uber Facing Ban In Turkey After Evading Back Taxes".