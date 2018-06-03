Uber Facing Ban In Turkey After Erdogan Backs Taxis

An anonymous reader quotes a report from SBS:"This thing emerged called Uber or Muber or whatever," said Erdogan. "But this issue is now finished. It's over now. Our Prime Minister (Minali Yildirim) made the announcement. We have our system of taxis," he said."Yildirim's government last month issue a directive sharply hiking fines and threatened to blacklist companies whose vehicles illegally work as taxis," reports SBS.