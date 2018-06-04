Car Makers Used Software To Raise Spare Parts Prices (engadget.com) 63
An anonymous reader writes: Ever had the nagging suspicion that your car's manufacturer was charging outrageous prices for parts simply because it could? Software might be to blame. Reuters has obtained documents from a lawsuit indicating that Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot, Renault and other automakers have been using Accenture software (Partneo) that recommended price increases for spare parts based on "perceived value." If a brand badge or other component looked expensive, Partneo would suggest raising the price up to a level that drivers would still be willing to pay. It would even distinguish parts based on whether or not there was "pricing supervision" over certain parts (say, from insurance companies or focused publications) to avoid sparking an outcry.
this is why... (Score:2)
This is why you look at car repair cost estimates before you buy your car, and use aftermarket parts when you can.
Re: (Score:2)
Then no one would ever buy a Honda.
Also, companies charge different prices for the same part depending on which model it is for. A friend was a moderator at corvetteforum.com, and there were several parts that cost less if you ordered it for a Cavalier versus a Corvette. My friend had trouble with water leaking into his door after someone broke into his car, and he went through several power window switches. IIRC, the part for the Cavalier was half the price but the same exact part.
Re: (Score:2)
Are Honda's expensive to maintain? Mine has seemed fairly reliable. As I look at my spreadsheet there's only a handful of the costs that are replacement parts: 3% of the total cost of the car. (not including regular maintenance like a timing belt changes)
As I compare it to the cost of our 4Runner it is more expense; The Accord costing about $270/mo vs $191/mo but we've only had the Accord for 8 years vs 15 years for the 4Runner. Check it out yourself if you're curious: https://docs.google.com/spread... [google.com]
BTW:
Re: (Score:2)
What? cite? Hondas are cheap to keep. Granting they were better 10+ years ago, true for all brands.
You appear to own a generic motors car...and you talk shit about Honda? Seriously?
On topic: They are talking about limey and frog cars. I have no sympathy for the owners of such vehicles. Stupidity should be painful. Morons with money are the fat of the land and should be exploited for all they're worth.
Re: (Score:2)
A while back, Toyota claimed I needed a new exhaust pipe for my Echo - $2,900 for the part alone. Quote from a reputable 3rd party repair shop: $400 including labour. It was just a bent pipe after all.
Final cost? Free. I took it into a repair shop and he just welded over the holes, used old wire hangers. It took him so little time he didn't bother charging me.
2 entities to prosecute here. (Score:1)
1) The software company that implemented this feature.
2) Each manufacturer that used it.
Nice little price fixing app for the industry you have there. Maybe you need more government regulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How is this collusion? It's one company recognizing that it's customers are ego driven chumps and charging appropriately. If they call the aftermarket parts companies, then yes, slap the cuffs on them. Until then, it's SOP. Like using Newton's method to approximate a mathematical solution, they're just finding maximum profit.
Is Rolex also guilty of collusion? They charge what the market will bear...ego driven purchasing decisions are usually bad ones.
Am I also guilty of collusion? Are you? I don't thin
That's how inventory theory works! (Score:3)
See for example Hillier and Liebermann, Introduction to Operations Research, "Inventory Theory" (chapter 18 in 8th edition) This is basically managing the components of the inventory model to where the value of filling the order yields maximum profit. It might be really annoying (like when I got charged $1500 for a replacement wiring harness for my truck), but it should not be a big surprise to anyone who thinks about this.
Re: (Score:2)
Which harness? (Score:2)
It might be really annoying (like when I got charged $1500 for a replacement wiring harness for my truck)
Out of professional curiosity (I make wire harnesses for a living) what harness were you having replaced? If it's one of the big body or engine harnesses that might not be a bad price once labor is included. Installing those is a huge PITA and they can cost several hundred dollars to make. We make an engine harness for a V8 bifuel vehicle that we sell for around $300 each. Our customer obviously marks that up somewhat.
;-)
Re: (Score:2)
Nissan Frontier - mice or squirrels damaged the wiring. The labor cost was even more than the parts cost, $3700 all told. Fortunately my insurance covered this under Comprehensive coverage (less my deductible, of course.)
Re: (Score:2)
Nissan Frontier - mice or squirrels damaged the wiring. The labor cost was even more than the parts cost, $3700 all told. Fortunately my insurance covered this under Comprehensive coverage (less my deductible, of course.)
Ahh so the engine harness? Then that actually wasn't that outrageous a markup compared to some I've seen. We make and sell harnesses like that and they typically cost between $250-700 to make depending on complexity. I'm not actually surprised the labor cost more than the part. Pulling some of those things out and replacing them is a HUGE pain especially if they go through the firewall and under the dash.
Of course I've had an entire engine replaced for about that amount of money so...
Re: (Score:2)
You know that super annoying person who knows nothing of the industry suggests a simple solution? Hi, I'm super annoying.
Why are there huge wiring harasses in the first place? Wouldn't it make more sense to have many smaller harnesses that are easier to replace small sections of without having to disassemble half the car?
Re: Which harness? (Score:2)
I'm not in the industry and know nothing, but my guess is it's because it's simpler logistically during manufacturing to have an all-in-one that is provided by a single vendor.
Re: (Score:2)
While it would reduce labor for many repairs, it would likely increase initial manufacturing labor costs and increase the number of SKUs to stock for spares (which increases costs for both the manufacturer and dealers). Large integrated harnesses can be built by (the cheapest?) suppliers and be installed "on the line" more quickly than a bunch of discrete wiring.
The manufacturer cares much more about initial manufacturing cost than later repair costs - by reducing the former they can either keep the differe
Re: That's how inventory theory works! (Score:2)
One man's price gouge is another man's price discovery.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you in the US? Cars in the US seem to be a massive rip-off, and they aren't exactly cheap in the UK.
Not just parts, US cars seem to need an extraordinary amount of maintenance compared to the same models in the UK.
I have a feeling it's to do with consumer protection law. If my 8 year old car needed a $1500 wiring harness replacing I'd be asking the manufacturer to contribute to the cost, or just getting it done for free. If that somehow failed I'd get one for five bucks from a scrapyard or eBay or 3rd p
In other not surprising news... (Score:4, Informative)
Ever had the nagging suspicion that your car's manufacturer was charging outrageous prices for parts simply because it could?
Suspicion? No. It's a well known fact. There is a reason car dealers have terrible reputations for ripping of their customers. Of course the markups on service parts is huge. Anyone who didn't know this is an idiot.
My day job is running a small manufacturing company that makes (mostly) car parts. I know what the markup is on the stuff we sell. As a crude rule of thumb you can take whatever they charge you and divide by 8 and chances are good that's about how much the company that actually made the part sold it for. My company makes wire harnesses and I've seen products that have maybe $5 worth of material content and maybe double that in labor and overhead being sold for north of $300. One of the sales reps we work with from a big distributor told me a story about how he saw a guy buying a harness for his car ahead of him in line at the dealer. He started laughing and when they asked him why he said "I sell every component that goes into that harness and you are holding maybe $4 in material". The sale price on the harness was $540.
Re: (Score:2)
Production costs alone do not dictate the retail price - especially with vehicle parts, some of them can be kinda heavy - distribution logistics increases the price more than manufacturing sometimes...
But in the case, ya, you are right. I've experienced this myself when replacing some parts on my bike...
Retail price detached from costs (Score:2)
Production costs alone do not dictate the retail price - especially with vehicle parts, some of them can be kinda heavy - distribution logistics increases the price more than manufacturing sometimes...
My point was that production costs have almost NOTHING to do with the retail price in many cases. I've seen parts my company makes being sold at a dealer for 8X what I know for a fact it cost to make them. There is some overhead in there to be sure but most of that price difference is just markups by every company that touched it along the way with the markups getting much bigger when it is a retail customer.
to pay a "living wage" (Score:2)
Tomorrow, will you be complaining that the business next door that only marks up parts half as much doesn't pay a "living wage"? Where is the money for beyond-economic wages supposed to come from without beyond-economic pricing to customers?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see the problem here..
If the market sustains that price, why shouldn't the retailer be able to sell it at that price?
What stops the manufacturer from undercutting by selling direct? If you can sell that $500 wiring harness for $100 and make money, why don't you? I'm guessing that the issue is more than markups as it goes though hands... Time is money, Money costs money, inventory costs money, storage cost money, marketing cost money, shipping costs money, handling costs money, storage cost mon
Re: (Score:2)
What makes car parts so profitable is that there are so many varieties of components, and makes, models, years, and trim levels are all different, and the differences are usually relatively minor, usually some change in shape of the plastics, mounting holes, wiring placement, as opposed to essential functionality.
One thing to consider is types of cars when buying them. For example, on one older vehicle I have, the headlights were blurry. It was cheaper to replace the ABS plastic headlight lamps in the fro
Upscale cars, upscale parts (Score:2)
Jaguar and Land Rover drivers have already decided to pay up for upscale branding and features. They like paying a little more. They could buy a Hyundai or a Jeep if they would rather save money. They could also source their own 3rd party spare parts in some cases if they wanted to save.
This is a nothing story. Upscale brands like Louis Vuitton and Prada charge huge markups on something as ordinary as luggage and handbags. There's no practical rationale for it. People who buy that stuff know what they
Re: Upscale cars, upscale parts (Score:1)
A Jeep to save money? Pretty much everything breaks on a Jeep.
Re: (Score:2)
This is old news (Score:2)
They've been doing this for DECADES.
A friend from Ireland had a Jag E-type and there was one switch that would always die. It cost some ungodly amount. However, the exact same switch was also used in a low-end design, with a different badge (Mini?). That version, absolutely identical, sold for something like 1/4 the price. That was in the 70s.
Regular price gouging for lasting too long (Score:2)
AC Compressor for my jeep grand cherokee, 2001 was 700$ new at retail, 500 rebuilt.
Got one from a wrecker for 140$, if I could have waited, could have ordered the part from amazon brand new for 180$.
Since cars are aging they're trying to gouge, dramatically increasing the prices of inexpensive parts to get their piece to punish you for not buying their new car that breaks in 10 years vs yours that's been running for the last 20.
Wrecker parts versus new (Score:2)
Got one from a wrecker for 140$, if I could have waited, could have ordered the part from amazon brand new for 180$.
Comparing prices from a part from a wreck to new parts isn't really apples to apples. The cost of the materials in the part alone almost certainly exceed the cost of labor to remove it from a vehicle and sell it. Basically if you can get the part new for comparable money to the same part out of a wreck then the person selling you the part from the wreck is ripping you off. If you could get the part "brand new" from Amazon for that much less then it is probably either surplus inventory being liquidated (o
Re: (Score:2)
Oh I was overpaying, wreckers usually charge around 40$ for it, but the usual one didn't have my model in stock. Simple as that. You can't assume what a wrecker is charging for it has any relation at all of any kind to to the actual price of the part.
However ordering the part new from other sources than amazon is around 180$ as well, just shows the price gouging of the local market on used vehicles, which makes my point still stand.
All I can say is.... (Score:2)
So?
Are we saying that companies cannot charge what the market is willing to pay for their products now? In most cases, I hope not.
Where I get the feeling of outrage, why should I pay that much for a part for my car? I'm not opposed to collecting $300/hour for labor or selling that rare baseball card I found in the attic for a tidy sum. How's that different except that I'm the one collecting and not paying?
Companies should be able to charge what ever they can for their products and let the market chips fa
Re: (Score:2)
We are allowed to. That's part of the bad PR GP is talking about.
However, TFS mentions a lawsuit, which seems to imply that it is illegal for companies to set their prices based on market research, which sounds ridiculous.
Re: (Score:2)
Software isn't to blame. (Score:2)
The software doesn't control them, it merely provided suggestions. The people selling the parts are the ones that are setting the price. Greedy humans are to blame here.
Blame Whom? (Score:4, Interesting)
Damn those silly algorithms and expressions organizing themselves in a way to make extra money for a completely uninvolved party who happened to deploy them. The nerve of them!
The practice may be automated now, but it's been going on for literally decades. Even as far back as the 1980s and 1970s, you could swap parts between Corvettes and other cars. The part numbers would be different, but the equipment itself would be functionally identical. Funny how the part for the Corvette always cost several times as much; I'm sure it's purely because there were fewer Corvettes on the road (than, say, Citations or Skylarks), so the manufacturing costs were higher, right? Riiiiiiight
The price of a thing is always cost plus, where "plus" is defined by what the market will endure. If you can keep the cost hidden (see also: US healthcare) or obscure the availability of a thing (nearly-identical parts with different labels, with only one label approved for your application), the market will endure a hell of a shafting until the house of cards comes down.
Re: (Score:2)
I suggested tying corporate income tax rates to corporate net operating profits so that huge-margin price gougers end up paying high taxes and low-margin corporations pay very little.
Cross-brand Part Overlap (Score:1)
Honest Merchanting Laws? (Score:1)
This behavior is why we need no-nonsense laws forcing car manufacturers to release the exact specifications, including manufacturing costs, for all of their car parts, right down to the weird little plastic part that holds the windshield shade in place up after it's been flipped down or up. If OEM prices for replacement parts rise too high, then third-party manufacturers who've been watching like a hawk with sophisticated analysis software for this kind of piggish gouging can jump quickly into the fray with
THE JOHNSON ROD (Score:1)
The robots are taking over! (Score:2)
The story here is actually that some highly-skilled, white-collar jobs got automated out of existence.
Figuring out what the traffic will bear has been going on since forever. Used to be done by people, now software automates it and maybe takes more factors into account.
Parts Pricing (Score:2)
Odd Coincidence (Score:2)
Cool. They are years behind drug companies. (Score:2)
or maybe decades. Lots to learn.