Flight-Sim Maker Threatens Legal Action Over Reddit Posts Discussing DRM
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Today's controversy begins with a Reddit thread that noted FlightSimLabs' A320 add-on installing "cmdhost.exe" files in the "system32" and "SysWOW64" folders inside the Windows directory. The strange filename and location -- which seems designed to closely match those of actual Windows system files -- made some Reddit users suspicious, especially given FlightSimLabs history of undisclosed installations. FlightSimLabs responded on Facebook last Thursday by saying that the files came from third-party e-commerce service eSellerate and were designed to "reduce the number of product activation issues people were having." This system has been acknowledged in the FlightSimLabs forums in the past, and it apparently passes all major antivirus checks.
The "controversy" over these files might well have died down after that response. But then FlightSimLabs' Simon Kelsey sent a message to the moderators of the flightsim subreddit, gently reminding them of "Reddit's obligation as a publisher... to ensure that any libelous content is taken down as soon as you become aware of it." While ostensibly welcoming "robust fair comment and opinion," the message also warns that "ANY suggestion that our current or future products pose any threat to users is absolutely false and libelous." That warning extends to the company's previous password-extractor controversy, with Kelsey writing, "ANY suggestion that any user's data was compromised during the events of February is entirely false and therefore libelous." "I would hate for lawyers to have to get involved in this, and I trust that you will take appropriate steps to ensure that no such libel is posted," Kelsey concludes. A follow-up message from Kelsey reiterated the same points and noted that FlightSimLabs has reported specific comments and demanded they be removed as libelous.
Inform that ass about the "Streisand effect"
Somebody send that pompous jackass this link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect [wikipedia.org]

Also, the word gullible is not in the dictionary.

This isn't the UK. So long as you don't make anything up, you're bulletproof against libel.

I completely forgot this happened and moved on in today's news cycle.
Until they pulled this. Man are they stupid.
Trojan Horse is Trojan Horse
Even if these are executables are benign now, they have names that might cause folks to ignore them and their activities. So, we start off with names for their "security" binaries that those who are more cautions about such things might describe as being already at least somewhat deceitful.
And who knows what additional functionality might be added in an update?
Of course, I am sure that no software publisher would ever do anything malign like I might have unintentionally implied. I am sure that FlightSimLabs is a completely honorable company with nothing but the best interests and well being of their customers in heart and mind. So, this is all just a ridiculous hypothetical.

Especially not given their history. I'm astounded they still exist as a company, after their blatantly illegal actions in feb.
Wait
I know that DCMA and Safe Harbor laws allowed copyright holders (and trademark holders) to get content taken down. But I thought that libel was something that forum sites were protected against. Otherwise, why is Musk/Trump/Hillary not getting every anti-Tesla/pro-Muller/anti-PrivateEmailServer story taken down from
/.?

Otherwise, why is Musk/Trump/Hillary not getting every anti-Tesla/pro-Muller/anti-PrivateEmailServer story taken down from
/.?
Public figures have a reduced right to privacy than priviate citizens.

Oh, I should have pointed out, IANAL.

But I thought that libel was something that forum sites were protected against.
FlightSimLabs said, "I would hate for lawyers to have to get involved in this," because they would probably lose a libel fight against Reddit. They would hate that.

They don't have to win. They just have to make losing expensive enough for the other side that Reddit's owners would rather just delete any posts which might invite legel action.

I have a feeling Reddit can outlast them.

But I thought that libel was something that forum sites were protected against.
No, actual legally defined libel has no specific protections.
The site when served legal papers requesting it, is supposed to pass on the information they have about the poster. Failing to do that can very well make the legal buck stop on the sites shoulders.
But that isn't really the issue here.
The questions are if the comments even qualify to potentially be libel, and if and only if so, did a court deem them so.
Options by definition can never be libel or slander.
Claims to facts are the only things that pot
good-faith security research is an DCMA exemption!
good-faith security research is an DCMA exemption! so they should take it court.

> You do not make legal threats on the Internet. It should be rule 71. Or 86.
You don't make threats against free speech unless you have something to hide.
Barbara Streisand...
Is that you?
the reasonable way to handle this ..
I guess the reasonable way to handle this would be a sticky post at the top and make people click through to see the detail.
sound good?
So, they have a time machine?
... the message also warns that "ANY suggestion that our current or future products pose any threat to users is absolutely false and libelous."
I wasn't aware that FlightSimLabs could see into the future.

Ah, yes.. Triggered are we?
I think a lot of people need a crash course on what the 1st amendment (or any right recognized by the constitution) means and doesn't mean and what legal "rights" they protect and from whom..
The US Constitution is pretty clear that it is designed to describe how government works (specifically the federal government) and the bill of rights is designed to tell the government what it may NOT do, what rights the government may not limit.
The important thing to realize is the 1st A

IANAL but Reddit is skating near Defamation per se.
Doesn't defamation require fame, not infamy?
Demonstrably false
ANY suggestion that any user's data was compromised during the events of February is entirely false and therefore libelous
Screenshots were produced by an employee of the company depicting the compromised accounts of an individual. Not only makes this the claim not a libel but someone at the company is apparently guilty of CFAA violation.
Translation
Translation: "I'm pretty sure I don't have a case here, so let me try intimidation first".
And over here we have Barbara Streisand house
I haven’t been keeping up with flight sims for years but if I come back I’ll keep them on my don’t buy list.
file name looks like an virus if any thing they ne
file name looks like an virus if any thing they need to make so the #1 link of google is says that it's safe and it's part of the app. And also give easy to read detail on why it's named that and not say FlightSimLabsdrm.exe
I kind of feel sorry for them
I kind of feel sorry for them. I've worked as an IT professional for small companies for my entire career so far, so I can understand the frustration that could come from rampant piracy, particularly for such a nice market company that probably doesn't have much in it's bottom line to begin with. Whilst it doesn't entirely excuse any bullying tactics they did against Reddit.. given some of the vitriol (and I'd even go so far as to say "rabid" for some comments I've seen) is so excessive that I could underst
Lets make some "libel"
FlightSimLabs (FSLabs) admitted to distributing remote hacking tools, intending to use them illegally. Any company who requires normal application software to be installed with admin rights is run by morons and anyone who actually installs such outside a VM is likewise. Especially after the company by their own admission proved themselves to be a criminal organization as well as criminally incompetent.
Does wetware compromise count?
"ANY suggestion that any user's data was compromised during the events of February is entirely false and therefore libelous."
The fact that the filenames were confusingly similar to Windows filenames is not in dispute.
The fact that this confusion caused the users to believe that their data may have been compromised does not seem to be in dispute.
The fact that the users' data that is held in their brains - that is, what they reasonably believed to be true (i.e. that their computer was compromised when [if the
Shitty Company does shitty things
This is the company that installs password loggers [threatpost.com] on their customer's computers. Why anyone would still do business with them is beyond me.