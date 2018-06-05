Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Flight-Sim Maker Threatens Legal Action Over Reddit Posts Discussing DRM

Posted by BeauHD from the well-that-escalated-quickly dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Today's controversy begins with a Reddit thread that noted FlightSimLabs' A320 add-on installing "cmdhost.exe" files in the "system32" and "SysWOW64" folders inside the Windows directory. The strange filename and location -- which seems designed to closely match those of actual Windows system files -- made some Reddit users suspicious, especially given FlightSimLabs history of undisclosed installations. FlightSimLabs responded on Facebook last Thursday by saying that the files came from third-party e-commerce service eSellerate and were designed to "reduce the number of product activation issues people were having." This system has been acknowledged in the FlightSimLabs forums in the past, and it apparently passes all major antivirus checks.

The "controversy" over these files might well have died down after that response. But then FlightSimLabs' Simon Kelsey sent a message to the moderators of the flightsim subreddit, gently reminding them of "Reddit's obligation as a publisher... to ensure that any libelous content is taken down as soon as you become aware of it." While ostensibly welcoming "robust fair comment and opinion," the message also warns that "ANY suggestion that our current or future products pose any threat to users is absolutely false and libelous." That warning extends to the company's previous password-extractor controversy, with Kelsey writing, "ANY suggestion that any user's data was compromised during the events of February is entirely false and therefore libelous." "I would hate for lawyers to have to get involved in this, and I trust that you will take appropriate steps to ensure that no such libel is posted," Kelsey concludes. A follow-up message from Kelsey reiterated the same points and noted that FlightSimLabs has reported specific comments and demanded they be removed as libelous.

  • Somebody send that pompous jackass this link:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect [wikipedia.org]

  • Trojan Horse is Trojan Horse (Score:3)

    by forkfail ( 228161 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @04:07PM (#56733070)

    Even if these are executables are benign now, they have names that might cause folks to ignore them and their activities. So, we start off with names for their "security" binaries that those who are more cautions about such things might describe as being already at least somewhat deceitful.

    And who knows what additional functionality might be added in an update?

    Of course, I am sure that no software publisher would ever do anything malign like I might have unintentionally implied. I am sure that FlightSimLabs is a completely honorable company with nothing but the best interests and well being of their customers in heart and mind. So, this is all just a ridiculous hypothetical.

  • I know that DCMA and Safe Harbor laws allowed copyright holders (and trademark holders) to get content taken down. But I thought that libel was something that forum sites were protected against. Otherwise, why is Musk/Trump/Hillary not getting every anti-Tesla/pro-Muller/anti-PrivateEmailServer story taken down from /.?

    • Otherwise, why is Musk/Trump/Hillary not getting every anti-Tesla/pro-Muller/anti-PrivateEmailServer story taken down from /.?

      Public figures have a reduced right to privacy than priviate citizens.

    • Oh, I should have pointed out, IANAL.

    • But I thought that libel was something that forum sites were protected against.

      FlightSimLabs said, "I would hate for lawyers to have to get involved in this," because they would probably lose a libel fight against Reddit. They would hate that.

      • They don't have to win. They just have to make losing expensive enough for the other side that Reddit's owners would rather just delete any posts which might invite legel action.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dissy ( 172727 )

      But I thought that libel was something that forum sites were protected against.

      No, actual legally defined libel has no specific protections.
      The site when served legal papers requesting it, is supposed to pass on the information they have about the poster. Failing to do that can very well make the legal buck stop on the sites shoulders.

      But that isn't really the issue here.

      The questions are if the comments even qualify to potentially be libel, and if and only if so, did a court deem them so.

      Options by definition can never be libel or slander.
      Claims to facts are the only things that pot

    • good-faith security research is an DCMA exemption! so they should take it court.

  • I guess the reasonable way to handle this would be a sticky post at the top and make people click through to see the detail.

    sound good?

  • So, they have a time machine? (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @04:14PM (#56733136)

    ... the message also warns that "ANY suggestion that our current or future products pose any threat to users is absolutely false and libelous."

    I wasn't aware that FlightSimLabs could see into the future.

  • Demonstrably false (Score:3)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @04:32PM (#56733252)

    ANY suggestion that any user's data was compromised during the events of February is entirely false and therefore libelous

    Screenshots were produced by an employee of the company depicting the compromised accounts of an individual. Not only makes this the claim not a libel but someone at the company is apparently guilty of CFAA violation.

  • "I would hate for lawyers to have to get involved in this"
    Translation: "I'm pretty sure I don't have a case here, so let me try intimidation first".

  • And over here we have Barbara Streisand house (Score:3)

    by BLToday ( 1777712 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @04:35PM (#56733272)

    I haven’t been keeping up with flight sims for years but if I come back I’ll keep them on my don’t buy list.

  • file name looks like an virus if any thing they need to make so the #1 link of google is says that it's safe and it's part of the app. And also give easy to read detail on why it's named that and not say FlightSimLabsdrm.exe

  • I kind of feel sorry for them. I've worked as an IT professional for small companies for my entire career so far, so I can understand the frustration that could come from rampant piracy, particularly for such a nice market company that probably doesn't have much in it's bottom line to begin with. Whilst it doesn't entirely excuse any bullying tactics they did against Reddit.. given some of the vitriol (and I'd even go so far as to say "rabid" for some comments I've seen) is so excessive that I could underst

  • FlightSimLabs (FSLabs) admitted to distributing remote hacking tools, intending to use them illegally. Any company who requires normal application software to be installed with admin rights is run by morons and anyone who actually installs such outside a VM is likewise. Especially after the company by their own admission proved themselves to be a criminal organization as well as criminally incompetent.

  • "ANY suggestion that any user's data was compromised during the events of February is entirely false and therefore libelous."

    The fact that the filenames were confusingly similar to Windows filenames is not in dispute.

    The fact that this confusion caused the users to believe that their data may have been compromised does not seem to be in dispute.

    The fact that the users' data that is held in their brains - that is, what they reasonably believed to be true (i.e. that their computer was compromised when [if the

  • This is the company that installs password loggers [threatpost.com] on their customer's computers. Why anyone would still do business with them is beyond me.

