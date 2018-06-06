Robocallers Win Even if You Don't Answer (wsj.com) 96
Sarah Krouse, reporting for WSJ: Caller ID is feeding one of the very problems it was developed to stop: junk calls. Illegitimate robocallers, or outfits that flood American landlines with marketing calls, use the decades-old identification system to make money, even when no one picks up. While scammers' biggest paydays come from tricking victims into handing over credit card or bank account information, many robocallers make incremental cash along the way, thanks to little-known databases that try to identify who is calling.
Each time a caller's name is displayed, phone companies pay small fees -- typically fractions of pennies -- to databases that store such records. Some of these fees are handed back to the caller. With millions of automated calls a day, the amounts can add up. "It's slow nickels, not fast dimes" for scammers, but it helps offset the costs of making the calls, said Aaron Woolfson, president of TelSwitch, a company that licenses out telecommunications-billing software.
Each time a caller's name is displayed, phone companies pay small fees -- typically fractions of pennies -- to databases that store such records. Some of these fees are handed back to the caller. With millions of automated calls a day, the amounts can add up. "It's slow nickels, not fast dimes" for scammers, but it helps offset the costs of making the calls, said Aaron Woolfson, president of TelSwitch, a company that licenses out telecommunications-billing software.
Re:TFA is paywalled-use firefox (Score:2)
Firefox has add ons to get around pay walls
for every crime there is a law (Score:5, Insightful)
One just need to apply it. Make a poster boy from one of the robocallers. Feed him to alligators, hang him on a Time Square, do something memorable with these invasive pests.
Humanity and dignity cannot be achieved without dehumanizing and removing any shred of dignity from the worst.
Weed out the weaklings, clean up the city
Put on your black shirts.
Re: (Score:3)
We tried to hang one in a time cube once, but it turned out that the day really is split into four days, and the guy just ended up in one of the other three.
Re:for every crime there is a law (Score:5, Insightful)
Require real caller ID. It's not like the phone company doesn't know who to bill. Set up *?? to report a do-not-call violation. If a particular number racks up enough of those, launch a full investigation. If the phone company lets a spoofed caller id get through and it is reported to do-not-call, they either figure out who really called or pay the fine themselves.
Before someone complains, allow any extension to report the main number as a caller ID. Allow 3rd parties to use a company's name and number IFF the company signs in blood that the 3rd party is a duly contracted representative and takes responsibility for any violations. Or they can use a reflector to make the calls actually originate from them.
If a foreign phone company won't comply, reject all of it's caller id info and change the id to "caller from [country]" OR just stop accepting calls from that carrier until they change their ways.
We're already to the point that many people don't even bother to answer their phones anymore. If this isn't brought under control soon we'll start seeing cellphones that do internet ONLY. and the telephone will be dead.
Re:for every crime there is a law (Score:5, Informative)
Except it won't work. One reason for spoofing the number is simple - many PBX systems at an office have lines that are dynamically assigned - if you call out, the PBX picks a free line and connects your call to it. Those lines will have numbers associated with them, but you can't call them because they're not valid DID or hunting line numbers. So the PBX tells the phone company to spoof either the DID number or the main phone number. (Likewise, when a DID or main line call comes in, the phone company picks a line and tells the PBX which number it's for).
No, what you REALLY want is phone companies to do the same thing most ISPs do now - source IP verification. As in the spoofed number they get must be associated with the group of phone lines it's coming from - so an office can hand out spoofed numbers properly, but they can only hand out numbers they actually own.
The only problem now is VoIP providers who rightfully have to spoof numbers to indicate who is really calling - again, they buy a huge clump of lines and those numbers are inappropriate for the calling party. And the problem is the database of valid phone numbers from those VoIP providers can be rather big to do a number verification. (Plus, it's just as easy for robocallers to sign up, wear out the number, abandon the account and sign up again). What may help is if the phone company could put like a "VoIP: Provider: Name" to the caller ID, so you'd get "VoIP: Vonage: John Smith"
Re:for every crime there is a law (Score:5, Funny)
At least do me the courtesy of reading the whole damned post. It wasn't that long. It wasn't even as long as yours. In particular, read the second damned paragraph again and again until you see that I answered your concern before you even raised it AND proposed the solution you suggested.
As for voip, it's on them to either provide proper caller ID or pay the fines themselves (see 1st paragraph) or if they are not in FTC jurisdiction, see 3rd paragraph.
Re: for every crime there is a law (Score:3)
But we do this already today. Pretty much everything you and the GP posted. The main problem is:
"Plus, it's just as easy for robocallers to sign up, wear out the number, abandon the account and sign up again."
It's too costly and slows down business transactions to do a full background check and audit trail to vet out all the spammers. Imagine it takes a month to get residential telephone or cell phone.
Plus the total number of spammers is a really really small number compared to the legitimate customers sign
Re: for every crime there is a law (Score:5, Informative)
It's too costly and slows down business transactions to do a full background check and audit trail to vet out all the spammers. Imagine it takes a month to get residential telephone or cell phone. Plus the total number of spammers is a really really small number compared to the legitimate customers signing up. This small percentage makes all those calls.
It might be a small percentage making the calls but it's approaching 85% of the calls I receive and most of my friends receive. I would be willing to pay the $25 and wait the 30 days to get a phone if it meant that it reduced the number of phone calls I received by 85%.
Another possible option if the phone company is just too archaic is to implement 2FA. If I could sign up for a service where everyone who calls me has to type a code received by text, I would sign up tomorrow. You have a spoofed number, you don't receive the text and you can't get thru. Calling from a landline or voip that can't receive texts, too bad, call me from your verified cell phone or contact me in another way. Most legitimate businesses don't actually call you anymore anyways. Most of my legitimate calls are from other cell phones.
Re: for every crime there is a law (Score:2)
I agree with the 2FA like solutions. My original point was that it's rather difficult to do it centrally without collateral damage; not to mention there is very little financial incentive for the players. But a distributed model would work.
Personally, I like white & black lists. If you are not on it, you go to VM. I will call you back/whitelist you. Message 4 seconds, no notification to user. If I blacklist you, then you get a "Subscriber not found" message. I should be able to do wildcard based white/b
Re: (Score:2)
And what do you do if you had intended to accept calls from unlisted parties where no identifying information is transmitted?
All you can do is not answer the phone, forcing the caller to leave a message (which a robocaller will often do, filling up space on your voice mail and taking up just as much time to purge it as it would to answer the phone and hang up), whereas plenty of human callers may end up not leaving a message at all because of a preference for full duplex communication.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: for every crime there is a law (Score:4, Insightful)
I blame the shitty
/. UI. You go to reply and when you get to the reply screen you can no longer see the original comment, nor can you use the back button (which takes you to the top of page). It's exceedingly frustrating, and I know at times I end up making assumptions about what I thought I read by the time I'm done writing and proofreading my response.
Re: (Score:2)
Phone companies already can, and in most cases do restrict your outbound CLI to a group of pre approved numbers. So although you might have 50 lines and technically each of those has its own number, you might also have 100 numbers but make most calls go out displaying the main switchboard number which is on all your advertising etc.
Actually filtering spoofed CLI is much harder due to number portability and roaming etc. Numbers aren't allocated in predictable prefixes to specific telcos, any number could be
Re: (Score:2)
Well, that's good to hear, that means the current plague of people spoofing caller ID numbers must exist only in our imaginations and the GP's suggestions are completely unnecessary. When I got a call the other day from 000 000 0000 it was clearly from someone who really owned that number, I'm guessing it must have been one of Alexander Graham Bell's descendants, am I right?
Re: (Score:3)
complete BS.
Almost all of these calls come from overseas call centers, and yet every single one is spoofing my own local area code and even local exchange prefix (they hope you'll think it's someone nearby calling and actually pick up). It's pretty obvious that not only is this outside the realm of "number portability", I can also guarantee that they are spoofing numbers that are from a completely different telco than they are calling from, probably even numbers from the telco they are calling in to.
I can'
Re: (Score:3)
Number portability means there is a database made available to telcos so they know where to route calls. "It's hard" was their principal objection to number portability, they wanted the simpler and less intensive route maps where telcos owned entire exchanges and could route calls with less effort and maintenance.
But now that we have number portability, telcos should be able to use that same database to determine if calling party identification actually matches the origin of the call. Businesses with PBXs
Re: (Score:2)
"And the problem is the database of valid phone numbers from those VoIP providers can be rather big to do a number verification. "
The providers know who to bill... but somehow they don't know what ID to apply.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, there is. The PSTN isn't magic, it has switches, and ports just like the internet. While a call could be routed through another country or telco, those can be handled by the same rules. Do not route telco A to us OR ELSE.
Do you really think an American telco will accept a call without knowing who to bill?
Re: (Score:2)
>> We're already to the point that many people don't even bother to answer their phones anymore. If this isn't brought under control soon we'll start seeing cellphones that do internet ONLY. and the telephone will be dead.
Isn't it already? How often do you type a number to call or text (similar to typing in IP address to read a web page)?
Re: (Score:2)
Yep...though the only problem is figuring out who the bad guys are...maybe we just need to ask them before stringing them up? Yes? Why don't you develop a Guilt-O-Meter and get back to us. Since you seem to have such a complete and full understanding of the situation, it should only take you, what, an afternoon?
Re: (Score:2)
Is this a paid promotion for WSJ? (Score:5, Insightful)
The article is apparently submitted by: "Sarah Krouse, reporting for WSJ:" and there's no link to a non-paywalled source. At least have the decency to mark this as a paid promotion if that's what it is.
The people behind robocalls... (Score:5, Interesting)
It should be legal to hunt them...no season, no limit. In fact, there should be a bounty.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Legitimate charity calls get my polite attention and perhaps even the purchase of a lottery ticket - I once won a "consolation prize" from the local rural fire brigade, and that made me happy*
Scammers get trolled (personal best was 20 minutes and ended with "Mike" from "Windows Technical Department" screaming at me), political "vote for me, opposition candidate is a scumbag" calls have exactly the opposite of the desired effect, and surveys generally are accepted.
But yes, scammers should be hunted down, tar
Simple answer (Score:4, Insightful)
Knowing nothing else about the problem, I suggest that phone companies stop contracting with databases that hand fees back to the caller, or else make it hurt. If AT&T and Verizon declare a new policy to pay their fee less an amount equivalent to whatever the database hands back to the caller, the practice will end double quick. The database suddenly gets a big incentive to stop those kickbacks, and the profit motive for the scammers dries up. This, without any loss of income on the part of the phone company. The databases can't exist without the patronage of the phone company, so the phone company has a lot of power.
Re: (Score:2)
The databases can't exist without the patronage of the phone company, so the phone company has a lot of power.
Not only this but the database is mostly obsolete. I haven't had a cell phone that used the callerid database for probably 10 years. It shows the name if they are in my contactlist but not the name of people not in my cellphone's local contactlist. I'm assuming callerid might still be used for landlines but who has landlines these days? Everybody I know uses cellphones for personal and voip/pbx for businesses.
It doesn't even work (Score:5, Informative)
agreed (Score:2)
It sounds like that is exactly what is happening though. I only get numbered spam. Also, I seem to get less than my friends and family. I think it is because my number lists as a landline instead of a cell. But that is just speculation. I don't get spam texts either, or is that still a thing?
Re: (Score:3)
America have always had it backward.
I pay NOTHING for any unsolicited call that makes it to my phone. There's no way to make a call to me that doesn't cost some amount of money to someone somewhere. But it's certainly not me paying.
The only way to get me to pay is to try and trick me into dialling a number for whatever reason. Which ain't gonna happen unless it's a 0800 (free) or 0845 (local rate).
Why on earth would you charge someone - who's already paying monthly fees or whatever to keep the line activ
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
If you're in the uk then 0845 is not local rate at all, it was always called "lo-call rate" and are actually extremely expensive to call from mobiles.
From a landline their cost is based on what local rate calls cost in the 90s, today they are expensive even from landlines.
Also the recipient of the call receives a kickback from the call charges, which is why so many companies use them. This actually gives them an incentive to waste your time on the phone for longer.
There is even a website called saynoto0870.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do the called person has to support part of the communication fee ?
I don't pay to receive calls on my land line. Cell phone is different, but that's one reason I maintain a basic landline. Someone needs my phone number (watch a cashier throw a hissy fit if there's no phone # on a check) but I don't want them calling my cell. I can't really stop them from calling, as my providing them a phone number establishes a 'business relationship' exemption from the do no call laws.
Similar to online advertising click fraud (Score:2)
This is a very similar business model to online display advertising click fraud. They are causing hits on a service that then pays themselves per-hit from someone else's money.
The remedies are similar too: look for outlier usage patterns and terminate the contracts of those people.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as the losses are small enough, spammers will persist. They don't have to make a profit, and in the long term usually do not. Their clients have to _believe_ they can help make a profit, enough for the spammer to invest in the work of spamming. This caller-id cost recovery is, I'm afraid, merely a reduction in operating costs for the spammer: it's not a profit center. As such, reducing its abuse seems unlikely to make any significant change in spam.
Why not cache the caller id? (Score:2)
Robocalls make tons of calls, one after another or many in parallel. Once a phone company identifies the caller, why not cache that information, even just for 24hrs? One fee per phone company per day isn't going to make any robocallers rich.
Headline contradicted by summary (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like when you receive a call and you have caller ID, a lookup is done in some third part database. Paid for by your phone company. The payment is split between the database owner and the caller.\
My VoIP line displays the calling number, but no further identifying information. So I imagine that no db search fee is being paid. I can maintain my own whitelist of people I know and the rest just remain unknown.
It's fun... (Score:1)
Do they win if I don't have a phone number? (Score:2)
Good luck with that
Re: (Score:2)
My primary phone is a VoIP line and doesn't have caller-id because I don't pay for it. It also detects spammers and redirects them to a "This line is disconnected". I do however have to pay for the time used to answer the phone which means spammers directly cost me money. Fuck off, assholes!
My phones are Verizon mobile phones, caller ID costs extra which isn't worth the cost. That said, this article means what to me (other than being paywalled so I just read the summary)?
Re: (Score:2)
My phones use T-Mobile service, and get Caller ID and the new 'Scam Likely' identifier. Landlines and VOIP are so passé.
One way to discourage them from calling (Score:2)
Next time you get a scam caller, pick it up. Talk to them. Play along. See how long you can keep them on the line before letting them know you are just wasting their time ("Feel free to call back whenever you want me to waste more of your time!").
The biggest expense for telemarketing scams is having a live person talk to you. And if they get no money from you, that time spent talking to you is completely wasted. If enough people do this, the scam becomes unprofitable, and the scammers give up. Their o
Re: (Score:3)
This used to work, but not any more for the egregious offenders. It only hurts the "legitimate" call centers trying to renew your paper subscription or some other menial task.
The robocallers have bots on the other end, and drop most of the calls they make anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
It should be easy enough to tell within 5 seconds if a telemarketer is legitimate or not. If they are trying to renew your paper subscription, just tell them no thanks and ask them to take you off their list. If they are "Calling from Microsoft because we noticed a virus on your computer", then go nuts.
Any legitimate cold calls should be honoring the national do not call registry anyways.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody honors the do not call list anymore. This on my cell phone as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Any legitimate cold calls should be honoring the national do not call registry anyways.
You're funny.
To start with, half the world is exempt from that, specifically the worst offenders (political parties and charities), and in my country for some inexplicable reason, newspapers are also exempt.
But beyond that, even "legitimate" businesses still call me all the time (assuming you can call furnace and duct cleaning companies legitimate, as those seem to be the bulk of the non-exempt callers that get through to me,) I do however report all of them to our national regulator, and surprisingly, I ev
Re: (Score:2)
Profit is good (Score:2)
Damn... (Score:2)
This is as ugly as the toll-free COCOT scams of the 90s. Is there no escape?
Re: (Score:3)
Great idea, all that's missing is any incentive whatsoever for the telecommunication industry to care. They make money from phone calls. They don't exactly have any incentive to reduce the number of calls on their network, and they don't care whether or not they're legitimate.
I'm afraid I don't see any of that changing without regulatory requirements. All of the technical solutions I've seen are dead easy to implement (compared to the scope of their business). What's missing isn't the means to make a change
Making money? (Score:1)
Charge the caller (Score:2)
Easy solution: adhoc numbers in large address spac (Score:2)
1) Set aside an entire IPv6/32 prefix for North American VoIP (and other prefixes, for other regions). Instead of today's 10-digit phone numbers, you'd get a
/64 prefix to subdelegate to yourself as you like... give everyone who calls you a unique 128-bit number, via some API that simultaneously whitelists incoming calls to that number and identifies them to you going forward. Start getting spammed by calls to a number you gave out to some business whose customer database got harvested? Block it, and let th