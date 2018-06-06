Robocallers Win Even if You Don't Answer (wsj.com) 18
Sarah Krouse, reporting for WSJ: Caller ID is feeding one of the very problems it was developed to stop: junk calls. Illegitimate robocallers, or outfits that flood American landlines with marketing calls, use the decades-old identification system to make money, even when no one picks up. While scammers' biggest paydays come from tricking victims into handing over credit card or bank account information, many robocallers make incremental cash along the way, thanks to little-known databases that try to identify who is calling.
Each time a caller's name is displayed, phone companies pay small fees -- typically fractions of pennies -- to databases that store such records. Some of these fees are handed back to the caller. With millions of automated calls a day, the amounts can add up. "It's slow nickels, not fast dimes" for scammers, but it helps offset the costs of making the calls, said Aaron Woolfson, president of TelSwitch, a company that licenses out telecommunications-billing software.
for every crime there is a law (Score:2)
One just need to apply it. Make a poster boy from one of the robocallers. Feed him to alligators, hang him on a Time Square, do something memorable with these invasive pests.
Humanity and dignity cannot be achieved without dehumanizing and removing any shred of dignity from the worst.
Weed out the weaklings, clean up the city
Put on your black shirts.
Re: (Score:2)
We tried to hang one in a time cube once, but it turned out that the day really is split into four days, and the guy just ended up in one of the other three.
Re: (Score:2)
Require real caller ID. It's not like the phone company doesn't know who to bill. Set up *?? to report a do-not-call violation. If a particular number racks up enough of those, launch a full investigation. If the phone company lets a spoofed caller id get through and it is reported to do-not-call, they either figure out who really called or pay the fine themselves.
Before someone complains, allow any extension to report the main number as a caller ID. Allow 3rd parties to use a company's name and number IFF
Re: (Score:2)
Except it won't work. One reason for spoofing the number is simple - many PBX systems at an office have lines that are dynamically assigned - if you call out, the PBX picks a free line and connects your call to it. Those lines will have numbers associated with them, but you can't call them because they're not valid DID or hunting line numbers. So the PBX tells the phone company to spoof either the DID number or the main phone
Re: (Score:2)
At least do me the courtesy of reading the whole damned post. It wasn't that long. It wasn't even as long as yours. In particular, read the second damned paragraph again and again until you see that I answered your concern before you even raised it AND proposed the solution you suggested.
As for voip, it's on them to either provide proper caller ID or pay the fines themselves (see 1st paragraph) or if they are not in FTC jurisdiction, see 3rd paragraph.
The people behind robocalls... (Score:3)
It should be legal to hunt them...no season, no limit. In fact, there should be a bounty.
Re: (Score:2)
Legitimate charity calls get my polite attention and perhaps even the purchase of a lottery ticket - I once won a "consolation prize" from the local rural fire brigade, and that made me happy*
Scammers get trolled (personal best was 20 minutes and ended with "Mike" from "Windows Technical Department" screaming at me), political "vote for me, opposition candidate is a scumbag" calls have exactly the opposite of the desired effect, and surveys generally are accepted.
But yes, scammers should be hunted down, tar