Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Android Google Software Technology

Google's Lens AI Camera Is Now a Standalone App (androidpolice.com) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
Google Lens is now available as an app in the Play Store for devices with Android Marshmallow and above. The app is designed to bring up relevant information using visual analysis. Android Police reports: When you open the app, it goes right into a live viewfinder with Lens looking for things it can ID. Like the Assistant version of Lens, you can tap on items to get more information (assuming Google can figure out what they are) and copy text from documents. However, I've noticed that copying text doesn't work on the OnePlus 6 right now. It works fine with the built-in Lens version. Some users are reporting that it's not working properly on some devices, so keep that mind if you decide to give it a whirl.

Google's Lens AI Camera Is Now a Standalone App More | Reply

Google's Lens AI Camera Is Now a Standalone App

Comments Filter:

  • Of course they have... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by thesupraman ( 179040 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @07:58PM (#56734334)

    Google wants more and more of the users data to feed the Machine Learning.

    Why would they not want all photos submitted to their machine learning platform, almost certainly with geolocation tagging, etc followed by people teaching it who and what the subjects are.

    Not sure if I would consider it 'free' though... Is giving up more and more privacy really free?

    • My thoughts exactly. They figured out a clever way to make all of these devices and their owners work for them, feed even more data into their ML. Seems like people will still gladly trade more of their privacy and glimpses into life for novelty, "features" and convenience. FTW

  • The very first thing I pointed it at was a sports ice pack in the shape of a tennis ball. This "AI" thought it was Canada.

    Beyond that, it is actually quite good. It has done some guessing that is semi-generic yet accurate. I got proper hits for things like "art" and "stuffed toy". It also recognizes various media properties. I ported it at movie posters (without any text on them) and it was able to correctly identify the source of all of them.

  • I fear that this AI will very quickly become an expert on human male reproductive anatomy.
  • Instead of just updating Google Goggles which has been broken for years yet is still available in the store they've add a second application which does the exact same thing. Internal politics at work.

  • Get it while you can - they'll probably discontinue it next week.

  • It was dangerous to take loans. All information about us on the Internet - when will the relevant legislation on the protection of personal data? Were horrible stories about a chase by Interpol, now Google too ...

Slashdot Top Deals

Adapt. Enjoy. Survive.

Close