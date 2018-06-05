Google's Lens AI Camera Is Now a Standalone App (androidpolice.com) 6
Google Lens is now available as an app in the Play Store for devices with Android Marshmallow and above. The app is designed to bring up relevant information using visual analysis. Android Police reports: When you open the app, it goes right into a live viewfinder with Lens looking for things it can ID. Like the Assistant version of Lens, you can tap on items to get more information (assuming Google can figure out what they are) and copy text from documents. However, I've noticed that copying text doesn't work on the OnePlus 6 right now. It works fine with the built-in Lens version. Some users are reporting that it's not working properly on some devices, so keep that mind if you decide to give it a whirl.
Democratic Freedom. (Score:2)
Ah yes, what a nicely democratic view, wanting an AI monitoring people to make sure they vote the 'correct' way.
I applaud your love of freedom.
Perhaps we should have drones with guns to enforce the belief?
Of course they have... (Score:2)
Google wants more and more of the users data to feed the Machine Learning.
Why would they not want all photos submitted to their machine learning platform, almost certainly with geolocation tagging, etc followed by people teaching it who and what the subjects are.
Not sure if I would consider it 'free' though... Is giving up more and more privacy really free?
Canada (Score:2)
The very first thing I pointed it at was a sports ice pack in the shape of a tennis ball. This "AI" thought it was Canada.
Beyond that, it is actually quite good. It has done some guessing that is semi-generic yet accurate. I got proper hits for things like "art" and "stuffed toy". It also recognizes various media properties. I ported it at movie posters (without any text on them) and it was able to correctly identify the source of all of them.